Dienstag, 13.08.2024
InnoCan Q2-Zahlen: Umsatz fast verdreifacht und erstmals Nettogewinn!
ACCESSWIRE
13.08.2024 16:14 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jet Dock Systems to Support Tri CLE Rock Roll Run With Innovative Floating Dock Solution

Custom docking system enhances swimmer access for Olympic-length triathlon and multi-sport event in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Yet again, Jet Dock Systems, a world leader in modular docking, will support the Tri CLE Rock Roll Run multi-sport event with a special launch and retrieval system. The custom floating dock, using Jet Dock's exclusive technology, makes it easy for swimmers to access Lake Erie during the swim section of a triathlon and other events.

Held the weekend of August 18, 2024, the Tri CLE Rock Roll Run is a race event in downtown Cleveland. It features an Olympic-length triathlon approved by the United States Triathlon Association and is organized by local leaders with backing from businesses and community groups. The event, set against the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, celebrates Cleveland by encouraging athletic participation and promoting healthy living for people of all ages.

Jet Dock, a pioneer of modular docking systems, will supply the launch and retrieval system for the triathlon and aquabike events. The floating dock enables swimmers to enter and exit the water smoothly without interrupting their race. Specifically designed for the event, the dock includes three sturdy sea ladders and a 12-foot ramp to facilitate easy exits and prevent congestion.

Jet Dock specializes in customizable modular floating boat docks. It is a leading provider of drive-on boat docks with product lines that include floating boat lifts and docks for:

  • Kayaks

  • Mid-sized boats

  • Seaplanes

  • 50-foot performance boats

The company also offers floating jet ski docks and more. Jet Dock's floating boat dock systems lead the world in versatility, ease of use, and performance.

For all media and sales inquiries, please contact Jet Dock at salesteam@jetdock.com or 1-800-JETDOCK.

Contact Information

Byron Jacobs
salesteam@jetdock.com
1-800-JETDOCK

SOURCE: Jet Dock

