Zaxby's and ArrowStream Continue to Cook Up Supply Chain Innovations With Partnership Renewal

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leading supply chain management technology provider for the foodservice industry, is proud to announce Zaxby's Franchising LLC ("Zaxby's"), the acclaimed fast-casual restaurant chain known for its chicken fingers, wings, and signature sauces, renewed its long-term contract with ArrowStream. Zaxby's has been a valued customer since 2017, among ArrowStream's network of over 1,300 distribution locations, 11,000 manufacturers, and 300 leading brands across 105,000 restaurant locations.







Since the beginning of the partnership, ArrowStream has empowered Zaxby's to quickly identify price variance savings opportunities and proactively address the most pressing roadblocks in their supply chain on behalf of their 900+ locations. By centralizing inventory, contract, category spend, and quality assurance information, ArrowStream has provided Zaxby's with a comprehensive, real-time view of their supply chain operations.

"ArrowStream is an extension of our team and renewing our partnership highlights our commitment to leveraging advanced technology to maintain the highest standards in our supply chain management," said Gary Nash, Sr. Director of Purchasing at Zaxby's Franchising LLC. "The insights and capabilities provided by ArrowStream have been instrumental in helping us achieve our operational goals and deliver the best possible experience to our customers."

Zaxby's entire supply chain team leverages the ArrowStream platform daily, utilizing its robust features to streamline operations and maintain optimal inventory levels across three major distribution partners. ArrowStream empowers Zaxby's to better manage Limited Time Offers (LTOs), ensuring that promotions are executed smoothly, and inventory is always aligned with demand.

In addition to ArrowStream Central, Zaxby's employs ArrowStream's Foodservice Incident Management (FSIM) solution to optimize its quality incident management processes. This solution enables Zaxby's to effectively track and resolve quality issues, ensuring that all products meet their stringent standards and that any incidents are addressed promptly and efficiently.

"Zaxby's has been a valued partner for over seven years, and we are thrilled to continue supporting their supply chain initiatives," said Jay Moon, Chief Customer Officer at ArrowStream. "Our solutions are designed to provide actionable insights and help our customers make quicker and more accurate decisions. We look forward to continuing to help Zaxby's achieve their strategic business objectives."

ArrowStream remains committed to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that empower foodservice operators to transform their supply chains, reduce costs, and enhance overall operational efficiency. This is why companies like Ted's Montana Grill, Aroma Joe's, and Noodles & Company, among others, employ ArrowStream to modernize their supply chain procedures.

