Candid Color Systems, Inc. Announces Customer of the Year

Alex Rangel of Legends Sports Photography Named Candid Color Systems Customer of the Year

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Candid Color Systems (CCS) is thrilled to announce that Alex Rangel of Legends Sports Photography in Ventura, CA, has been named the Jack Counts Jr. Customer of the Year for 2023-2024. With over 25 years of experience photographing youth recreational sports and high school sports, Alex's dedication to excellence in photography has set him apart in the industry.

Alex Rangel of Legends Sports Photography

Alex Rangel's journey with CCS began with a desire to enhance his business model and streamline his workflow. Traditionally, his business relied on capturing a single, high-quality image to fulfill pre-pay orders. While effective, this model was labor-intensive and limited the potential for growth. Everything changed when Alex embraced CCS's innovative solutions, including PhotoMatch and ViewFirst.

By utilizing CCS's advanced tools, Alex has been able to unleash his creativity in photography, resulting in higher average orders as parents can now see and appreciate the quality of his work. Additionally, the improved workflow has significantly increased his efficiency, enabling him to explore new markets and capture more images with the same staff. This enhanced creativity and efficiency, combined with the knowledge to expand into new areas such as schools and graduations, have driven a 25% growth in 2023-2024, with an estimated growth of over 30% projected for the upcoming fiscal year 2024-2025.

The transition to CCS's advanced tools has enabled Alex to showcase his creativity, ultimately driving higher sales. The efficiency of the new workflow has not only saved time but also opened up opportunities for expansion into new markets. His success story is a testament to the power of innovation and adaptability in the photography industry.

"The previous 24 years in business were a dress rehearsal for everything that I've been able to accomplish in the past two years with Candid. I couldn't have done it without CCS or without my amazing team. We are all excited to share this moment together!" said Alex.

The award selection committee was particularly impressed by Alex and his team's dedication to learning about new markets and their proactive approach to prospecting and booking new business. Their commitment to growth and excellence has made Alex and his team a standout choice for this prestigious award.

Candid Color Systems is proud to honor Alex Rangel and Legends Sports Photography as the Jack Counts Jr. Customer of the Year and looks forward to supporting their continued success.

For more information about Candid Color Systems and its innovative solutions for photographers, please visit candid.com.

About Candid Color Systems:

Candid Color Systems is a leading provider of professional photography solutions, offering innovative tools and services to help photographers streamline their workflows and enhance their business operations. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, CCS continues to revolutionize the photography industry.

Contact Information

Alison Counts

Director of Marketing

alisonc@candid.com

SOURCE: Candid Color Systems

View the original press release on newswire.com.