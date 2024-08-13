Leapcure, Inc.: Leapcure Acquires Honeybee Trials: Expanding Patient Engagement and Research Site Solutions for Clinical Trials

Leapcure enhances clinical trials and affordable patient recruitment with strategic acquisition of Honeybee Trials.

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Leapcure, a global leader and pioneer in improving clinical trial accessibility and empathy, is proud to announce the acquisition of Honeybee Trials, a company renowned for its extensive clinical trial product capabilities and successful collaborations with leading institutional research sites, biotech firms and private clinical trial sites. With this acquisition, Leapcure strengthens its commitment to creating empathetic clinical trials that prioritize fairness, accessibility, and the inclusion of diverse patient experiences.









For the past nine years, Leapcure has been at the forefront of establishing the first EQuitable Clinical Trials company, enhancing empathy and accessibility within the clinical trial process. Across 130 global clinical trials in over 50 countries, Leapcure has outperformed the industry by consistently achieving over 50% patient enrollment rates. The company's core offerings include IND Feasibility, Comprehensive Study Startup, and EQOS (EQuitable Operating System) Integrated Recruitment. Honeybee's proven technologies will significantly accelerate these capabilities, especially in self-service patient recruitment, decentralized trials, study retention, video-based patient referral validation and more.

This strategic acquisition aligns with Leapcure's mission to drive impactful medical breakthroughs by making clinical trials accessible to everyone, with input from everyone. Honeybee's proven clinical trial technologies will complement and enhance Leapcure's existing platform, enabling a more comprehensive and efficient approach to patient recruitment and study management. Additionally, Honeybee's CEO Catherine Chan will be joining the Leapcure team as the Senior Director of Product, bringing her expertise in digital solutions to expand the company's product offerings.

"Supporting what Leapcure has done for the patient experience and site experience along with their mission for clinical trials is really compelling. We're also excited about bringing more affordable solutions to hospitals and academic sites, enabling them to thrive in the digital age," said Catherine Chan, former CEO of Honeybee and now Senior Director of Product at Leapcure.

"Acquiring Honeybee Trials marks a significant milestone in our journey to make clinical trials more accessible," said Zachary Gobst, CEO of Leapcure. "Combining patient experience, site experience, and affordability has long been a challenge, particularly in academic research settings. By joining forces, we're merging data-driven technologies and user-centric products with a personalized, compassionate approach, allowing us to positively impact more clinical trials than ever before."

About Honeybee Trials

Honeybee Trials provides digital tools to source, identify, and screen patients for clinical trials. Its cross-platform application provides data-driven, digital recruitment campaigns with innovative plug-and-play integrations to build an engaged patient experience, helping research teams rapidly fill trials. Honeybee is backed by MaRS, XX Fund, YSpace, and U of T H2i. Visit honeybeetrials.com for more information.

About Leapcure

Leapcure is a global leader in EQuitable clinical trial solutions, specializing in data-driven, tech-enabled patient recruitment. With a successful track record in hundreds of clinical trials across 50+ countries, Leapcure partners with leading biotech companies, pharmaceutical companies and CROs globally. Learn more at leapcure.com.

Contact Information

Catherine Chan

Senior Director of Product at Leapcure, Former Co-founder & CEO at Honeybee Trials

cat@leapcure.com

647-847-6372

General Inquiries

Media Contact

info@leapcure.com

518-491-2963

SOURCE: Leapcure, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.