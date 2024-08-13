Whittier Trust Office Recognized as the #12 Best Place to Work in Los Angeles

Whittier Trust Celebrates Third Consecutive Year on the Los Angeles Business Journal's Top 100 Workplaces List

For the third year in a row, Whittier Trust has been named one of L.A.'s 100 Best Workplaces by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Whittier Trust was proud to be recognized at the 18th Annual Best Places to Work Awards as the 12th best workplace among midsize companies in the Los Angeles area. Moving up 13 spots from #25 in 2023, this achievement reflects the company's commitment to creating an outstanding work environment. As the oldest multifamily office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust is thrilled to see its continued rise in the Top 100 rankings for the third consecutive year.

This award highlights the company's remarkable growth, marked by the opening of new offices and other Best Workplaces Awards, including recognition in the Puget Sound and Orange County Business Journals.

"It's a privilege to work with such a talented team," said David Dahl, CEO & President of Whittier Trust. "Being named a top 100 workplace for three consecutive years, and now reaching the top twelve in this exceptional list and within this great city, shows we're living our promise to our clients and colleagues. Whittier Trust is a place where legacy grows not just for our clients, but for our team members as well. We prioritize our people, fostering a culture of passion, collaboration, and dedication to our clients. Their collective efforts and belief in our core values and vision drive our success and positive impact on the families and communities we serve."

The Los Angeles Business Journal created the Best Places to Work program to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in Los Angeles County. Companies considered for this prestigious list must meet a range of criteria, including having a physical operation in Los Angeles County and employing at least 15 full- or part-time permanent staff members.

The Workforce Research Group conducted a thorough two-part assessment process to judge each company under consideration. The first part evaluated each company's benefits, policies, practices, and demographics, accounting for 20% of the total score. The second part, an anonymous employee survey measuring the employee experience, contributed the remaining 80% of the score. The combined results determined the final rankings, with the top companies celebrated at a special event on August 7, 2024, at the Biltmore Hotel.

The recognition by the Los Angeles Business Journal reaffirms Whittier Trust's mission to create an environment where employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired. It highlights the company's commitment to prioritizing people, which fuels exceptional client service through the recruitment of passionate teammates and the cultivation of this outstanding work environment.

The complete rankings were published in the August 12, 2024, issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal. To see the rankings, visit labusinessjournal.com/events/bptw2024 .

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles program, visit bestplacestoworklosangeles.com .

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust") are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust isn't just a financial institution, it's a trusted partner with a long, rich history of successfully navigating the financial markets to preserve, protect, and enhance its clients' wealth and well-being across generations. Whittier Trust operates with the singular focus of providing holistic, top-tier client service and highly personalized investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families designed to advance and secure their long-term financial legacies and goals. The firm has offices in Pasadena, San Francisco, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

