G. Willi-Food International Ltd.: G. Willi-Food International Reports The Results Of Second Quarter 2024

YAVNE, Israel, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024

Sales increased by 13.5% to NIS 146.7 million (US$ 39.0 million) from NIS 129.2 million (US$ 34.4 million) in the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit increased by 76.2% year-over-year to NIS 45.9 million (US$ 12.2 million).

Operating profit before other expenses (income) increased by 2,080.2% year-over-year to NIS 21.2 million (US$ 5.6 million).

Operating profit after other expenses (income) increased by 891.2% year-over-year to NIS 9.6 million (US$ 2.6 million).

Net profit increased by 40.6% year-over-year to NIS 6.8 million (US$ 1.8 million).

Basic earnings per share of NIS 0.5 (US$ 0.1).

Cash and securities balance of NIS 199.6 million (US$ 53.1 million) as of June 30, 2024.

Management Comment

Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Chairmen & CEO of Willi-Food, commented: "We are pleased to present the second quarter 2024 financial results which show improvements in all operational parameters compared to the second quarter of 2023. In the second quarter of this year, the Company compensated for the decrease in sales in the first quarter by increasing the inventory and increasing the availability of its products intended for sale. Despite the recently announced administrative fine of NIS 11.6 (see more details on the other expenses summary), the operational profit results still indicate an improvement in the profit parameters. We hope to continue this evolving trend of improvement and growth in the future as well".

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Summary

Sales for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 13.5% to NIS 146.7 million (US$ 39.0 million), compared to NIS 129.2 million (US$ 34.4 million) recorded in the second quarter of 2023. We believe that the sales were increased mainly due to increases (i) in the range of the Company's products and (ii) in our inventory levels and its availability for the demand of our products.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 76.2% to NIS 45.9 million (US$ 12.2 million), or 31.3% of revenues, compared to NIS 26.1 million (US$ 6.9 million), or 20.2% of revenues in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in gross profit and gross margins was due to the Company's efforts to improve its purchase prices of its imported products.

Selling expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were NIS 18.6 million (US$ 4.9 million), remaining at the same level compared to second quarter of 2023.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were NIS 6.1 million (US$ 1.6 million), remaining at the same level as in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating profit before other expenses (income) for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 2,080.2% to NIS 21.2 million (US$ 5.6 million), compared to NIS 1.0 million (US$ 0.3 million) in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit and reduction in operating expenses compare to sales.

Other expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were NIS 11.6 million (US$ 3.1 million), which was mainly due to the provision made in the amount of approximately 11.7 million (US$ 3.1 million) in respect of the agreement reached by the Company with the competition authority for the payment of administrative fine. For further details, please see the Company's report from July 17, 2024.

Operating profit after other expenses (income) for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 891.2% to NIS 9.6 million (US$ 2.6 million), compared to NIS 1.0 million (US$ 0.3 million) in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit and reduction in operating expenses compare to sales and despite the administrative fine of NIS 11.7 million (US$ 3.1 million).

Financial income, net for the second quarter of 2024 totaled NIS 2.6 million (US$ 0.7 million), compared to NIS 5.3 million (US$ 1.4 million) in the second quarter of 2023. Financial income for the second quarter of 2024 was comprised mainly of interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in the amount of NIS 2.3 million (US$ 0.6 million).

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the second quarter of 2024 was NIS 12.3 million (US$ 3.3 million), compared to NIS 6.3 million (US$ 1.7 million) in the second quarter of 2023.

Willi-Food's net profit in the second quarter of 2024 was NIS 6.8 million (US$ 1.8 million), or NIS 0.5 (US$ 0.1) per share, compared to NIS 4.9 million (US$ 1.3 million), or NIS 0.4 (US$ 0.1) per share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Willi-Food ended the second quarter of 2024 with NIS 199.6 million (US$ 53.1 million) in cash and securities. Net cash used in operating activities for the second quarter of 2024 was NIS 18.7 million (US$ 5.0 million).

First Half Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Sales increased by 0.7% to NIS 282.7 million (US$ 75.2 million), compared to NIS 280.6 million (US$ 74.6 million) in the first half of 2023.

Gross profit increased by 21.9% year-over-year to NIS 80.6 million (US$ 21.4 million).

Operating profit before other expenses (income) increased by 135.0% year-over-year to NIS 32.8 million (US$ 8.7 million).

Operating profit after other expenses (income) increased by 52.0% year-over-year to NIS 21.3 million (US$ 5.7 million).

Net profit increased by 61.6% year-over-year to NIS 25.4 million (US$ 6.8 million), or 9.0% of sales.

Basic earnings per share of NIS 1.8 (US$ 0.5).

First Half Fiscal 2024 Summary

Sales for the six-month period ending June 30, 2024 increased by 0.7% to NIS 282.7 million (US$ 75.2 million), compared to NIS 280.6 million (US$ 74.6 million) recorded in the first half of 2023. The Company compensated for the decrease in sales in the first quarter of 2024 that resulted from delays in the arrival of goods as a result of the war, by increasing inventory balances and improving the availability of its products for sale to its customers in the second quarter of 2024.

Gross profit for the first half of 2024 increased by 21.9% to NIS 80.6 million (US$ 21.4 million), or 28.5% of revenues, compared to NIS 66.0 million (US$ 17.6 million), or 23.6% of revenues, in the first half of 2023. The increase in gross profit and gross margins was due to the increase in the Company's sales and the Company's efforts to improve its buying prices of its imported products.

Selling expenses for the first half of 2024 decreased by 9.4% to NIS 35.1 million (US$ 9.3 million), compared to NIS 38.7 million (US$ 10.3 million) in the first half of 2023, and the decrease was mainly due to reduce in advertising and salaries.

General and administrative expenses for the first half of 2024 decreased by 5.5% to NIS 12.7 million (US$ 3.4 million), compared to NIS 13.4 million (US$ 3.6 million).

Operating profit before other expenses (income) for the first half of 2024 increased by 135.0% to NIS 32.8 million (US$ 8.7 million), compared to NIS 14.0 million (US$ 3.7 million) in the first half of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit and reduction in operating expenses compare to sales.

Other expenses for the first half of 2024 were NIS 11.6 million (US$ 3.1 million), which was mainly due to the provision made in the amount of approximately 11.7 million (US$ 3.1 million) in respect of the agreement reached by the Company with the competition authority for the payment of administrative fine. For further details, please see the Company's report from July 17, 2024.

Operating profit after other expenses (income) for the first half of 2024 increased by 52.0% to NIS 21.3 million (US$ 5.7 million), compared to NIS 14.0 million (US$ 3.7 million) in the first half of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit and reduction in operating expenses compare to sales and despite the administrative fine of NIS 11.7 million (US$ 3.1 million).

Financial income, net for the first half of 2024 totaled NIS 14.1 million (US$ 3.8 million), compared to NIS 5.9 million (US$ 1.6 million) in the first half of 2023. Financial income, net for the first half of 2024 was comprised mainly of interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in an amount of NIS 7.5 million (US$ 2.0 million) and from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to in the amount of NIS 6.6 million (US$ 1.8 million).

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the first half of 2024 was NIS 35.4 million (US$ 9.4 million), compared to NIS 19.8 million (US$ 5.3 million) in the first half of 2023.

Willi-Food's net profit in the first half of 2024 was NIS 25.4 million (US$ 6.8 million), or NIS 1.8 (US$ 0.5) per share, compared to NIS 15.7 million (US$ 4.2 million), or NIS 1.1 (US$ 0.3) per share, recorded in the first half of 2023.

NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only

Convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on June 30, 2024, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.759. The translation is made solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

ABOUT G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 650 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly owned subsidiary that designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products, expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the commercial terms with customers and suppliers and timing of construction of the Company's new logistics center and its expected benefits. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: the inability to improve commercial terms with customers and suppliers: delays in the construction of the Company's new logistics center and the risk that its expected benefits will not be materialized, monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in political, economic and military conditions in Israel, particularly the recent war in Israel. Economic conditions in the Company's core markets, delays and price increases due to the attacks on global shipping routes in the Red Sea, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, risks associated with product liability claims and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 21, 2024. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)



June 30, December 31 June 30, December 31 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 3 NIS US dollars (*) (in thousands) ASSETS

























Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents 94,972 110,916 137,466 25,265 29,507 36,570 Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss 104,600 101,140 102,163 27,827 26,906 27,178 Trade receivables 168,733 166,020 160,379 44,888 44,166 42,665 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 14,019 3,828 10,164 3,729 1,018 2,704 Inventories 121,908 98,302 62,475 32,431 26,151 16,620 Current tax assets 5,185 7,086 9,497 1,379 1,885 2,526 Total current assets 509,417 487,292 482,144 135,519 129,633 128,263













Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment 144,840 108,217 122,222 38,531 28,789 32,514 Less - Accumulated depreciation 58,161 53,708 55,636 15,472 14,288 14,801

86,679 54,509 66,586 23,059 14,501 17,713













Right of use asset 3,035 3,359 2,124 807 893 565 Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss 46,315 44,252 46,143 12,321 11,772 12,275 Goodwill 36 36 36 10 10 10 Total non-current assets 136,065 102,156 114,889 36,197 27,176 30,563















645,482 589,448 597,033 171,716 156,809 158,826 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

























Current liabilities











Current maturities of lease liabilities 1,640 2,170 1,512 436 577 402 Trade payables 41,136 22,196 21,622 10,943 5,905 5,752 Employees Benefits 4,537 4,050 4,193 1,207 1,077 1,115 Other payables and accrued expenses 21,584 8,329 10,854 5,742 2,216 2,887 Total current liabilities 68,897 36,745 38,181 18,328 9,775 10,156













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities 1,506 1,482 694 401 394 185 Deferred taxes 6,081 4,345 4,868 1,617 1,156 1,295 Retirement benefit obligation 1,055 977 1,055 281 260 280 Total non-current liabilities 8,642 6,804 6,617 2,299 1,810 1,760 Shareholders' equity











Share capital 1,490 1,490 1,490 396 396 396 Additional paid in capital 172,880 172,240 172,589 45,991 45,821 45,914 Remeasurement of the net liability in respect of defined benefit (154) (195) (154) (41) (52) (41) Capital fund 247 247 247 66 66 66 Retained earnings 394,108 372,745 378,691 104,844 99,160 100,742 Treasury shares (628) (628) (628) (167) (167) (167) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 567,943 545,899 552,235 151,089 145,224 146,910















645,482 589,448 597,033 171,716 156,809 158,826

(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



Six months Three months Six months ended ended ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 3 NIS US dollars (*) In thousands (except per share and share data)













Sales 282,694 280,600 146,658 129,244 75,205 74,648 Cost of sales 202,119 214,508 100,734 103,186 53,769 57,065













Gross profit 80,575 66,092 45,924 26,058 21,436 17,583













Operating costs and expenses:











Selling expenses 35,051 38,700 18,576 18,781 9,325 10,295 General and administrative expenses 12,685 13,421 6,135 6,304 3,374 3,570 Operating profit before other expenses (income) 32,839 13,971 21,213 973 8,737 3,718













Other expenses (income) 11,569 (25) 11,569 - 3,078 (7)













Operating profit after other

expenses (income) 21,270 13,996 9,644 973 5,659 3,725













Financial income 15,152 6,220 4,188 5,683 4,031 1,655 Financial expense (1,031) (370) (1,549) (359) (275) (98)













Total financial income 14,121 5,850 2,639 5,324 3,756 1,557



























Income before taxes on income 35,391 19,846 12,283 6,297 9,415 5,282 Taxes on income (9,990) (4,132) (5,436) (1,428) (2,658) (1,099)













Profit for the period 25,401 15,714 6,847 4,869 6,757 4,183













Earnings per share:











Basic earnings per share 1.8 1.1 0.5 0.4 0.5 0.3 Diluted earnings per share 1.8 1.1 0.5 0.4 0.5 0.3













Shares used in computation of basic EPS 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 Shares used in computation of diluted EPS 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 Actual number of shares 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017













(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



Six months Three months Six months ended ended ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 3 NIS US dollars (*) (in thousands)













CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Profit from continuing operations 25,401 15,714 6,847 4,869 6,757 4,183 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used to continuing operating activities (Appendix A) (40,352) (32,042) (25,571) (184) (10,735) (8,524)













Net cash from (used in) continuing operating activities (14,951) (16,328) (18,724) 4,685 (3,978) (4,341)



























CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Acquisition of property plant and equipment (3,474) (2,339)(**) (1,081) (1,695)(**) (924) (622) Acquisition of property plant and equipment under construction (18,262) (6,637)(**) (13,941) (470)(**) (4,859) (1,766) Proceeds from sale of property plant and Equipment 116 - 116 - 31 - Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net 4,212 16,033 3,589 7,540 1,121 4,265













Net cash used in (from) continuing investing activities (17,408) 7,057 (11,317) 5,375 (4,631) 1,877



























CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Lease liability payments (1,087) (954) (367) (461) (289) (254) Dividend (9,982) (29,949) (9,982) (29,949) (2,655) (7,967)













Net cash used in continuing financing activities (11,069) (30,903) (10,349) (30,410) (2,944) (8,221)



























Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (43,428) (40,174) (40,390) (20,350) (11,553) (10,685)













Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial period 137,466 150,607 134,850 131,472 36,570 40,066













Exchange gains (loss) on cash and cash equivalents 934 483 512 (206) 248 128



























Cash and cash equivalents of the end of the financial year 94,972 110,916 94,972 110,916 25,265 29,509













(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars. (**) Reclassified

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. APPENDIX A TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES :

A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from operating activities:



Six months Three months Six months ended ended ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 3 NIS US dollars (*) (in thousands)













Increase (decrease) in deferred income taxes 1,213 147 (206) 682 323 39 Unrealized losses (gain) on marketable securities (6,821) (553) 1,226 (3,577) (1,815) (147) Depreciation and amortization 2,644 3,336 795 1,711 703 887 Stock based compensation reserve 291 690 91 264 77 184 Capital gain on disposal of property plant and equipment - (25) - - - (7) Exchange losses (gains) on cash and cash equivalents (934) (483) (512) 206 (248) (128)



























Changes in assets and liabilities:











Increase (decrease) in trade receivables and other receivables (1,339) 5,395 (9,021) 16,642 (356) 1,435 increase in inventories (59,433) (26,373) (47,026) (2,706) (15,811) (7,016) Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables, and other current liabilities 30,588 (5,759) 33,125 (8,323) 8,137 (1,532) Cash generated from operations (33,791) (23,625) (21,528) 4,899 (8,990) (6,285) Income tax paid (6,561) (8,417) (4,043) (5,083) (1,745) (2,239) Net cash flows used in operating activities (40,352) (32,042) (25,571) (184) (10,735) (8,524)













(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

