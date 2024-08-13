G. Willi-Food International Ltd.: G. Willi-Food International Reports The Results Of Second Quarter 2024

YAVNE, Israel, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024
- Sales increased by 13.5% to NIS 146.7 million (US$ 39.0 million) from NIS 129.2 million (US$ 34.4 million) in the second quarter of 2023.
- Gross profit increased by 76.2% year-over-year to NIS 45.9 million (US$ 12.2 million).
- Operating profit before other expenses (income) increased by 2,080.2% year-over-year to NIS 21.2 million (US$ 5.6 million).
- Operating profit after other expenses (income) increased by 891.2% year-over-year to NIS 9.6 million (US$ 2.6 million).
- Net profit increased by 40.6% year-over-year to NIS 6.8 million (US$ 1.8 million).
- Basic earnings per share of NIS 0.5 (US$ 0.1).
- Cash and securities balance of NIS 199.6 million (US$ 53.1 million) as of June 30, 2024.
Management Comment
Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Chairmen & CEO of Willi-Food, commented: "We are pleased to present the second quarter 2024 financial results which show improvements in all operational parameters compared to the second quarter of 2023. In the second quarter of this year, the Company compensated for the decrease in sales in the first quarter by increasing the inventory and increasing the availability of its products intended for sale. Despite the recently announced administrative fine of NIS 11.6 (see more details on the other expenses summary), the operational profit results still indicate an improvement in the profit parameters. We hope to continue this evolving trend of improvement and growth in the future as well".
Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Summary
Sales for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 13.5% to NIS 146.7 million (US$ 39.0 million), compared to NIS 129.2 million (US$ 34.4 million) recorded in the second quarter of 2023. We believe that the sales were increased mainly due to increases (i) in the range of the Company's products and (ii) in our inventory levels and its availability for the demand of our products.
Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 76.2% to NIS 45.9 million (US$ 12.2 million), or 31.3% of revenues, compared to NIS 26.1 million (US$ 6.9 million), or 20.2% of revenues in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in gross profit and gross margins was due to the Company's efforts to improve its purchase prices of its imported products.
Selling expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were NIS 18.6 million (US$ 4.9 million), remaining at the same level compared to second quarter of 2023.
General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were NIS 6.1 million (US$ 1.6 million), remaining at the same level as in the second quarter of 2023.
Operating profit before other expenses (income) for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 2,080.2% to NIS 21.2 million (US$ 5.6 million), compared to NIS 1.0 million (US$ 0.3 million) in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit and reduction in operating expenses compare to sales.
Other expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were NIS 11.6 million (US$ 3.1 million), which was mainly due to the provision made in the amount of approximately 11.7 million (US$ 3.1 million) in respect of the agreement reached by the Company with the competition authority for the payment of administrative fine. For further details, please see the Company's report from July 17, 2024.
Operating profit after other expenses (income) for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 891.2% to NIS 9.6 million (US$ 2.6 million), compared to NIS 1.0 million (US$ 0.3 million) in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit and reduction in operating expenses compare to sales and despite the administrative fine of NIS 11.7 million (US$ 3.1 million).
Financial income, net for the second quarter of 2024 totaled NIS 2.6 million (US$ 0.7 million), compared to NIS 5.3 million (US$ 1.4 million) in the second quarter of 2023. Financial income for the second quarter of 2024 was comprised mainly of interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in the amount of NIS 2.3 million (US$ 0.6 million).
Willi-Food's income before taxes for the second quarter of 2024 was NIS 12.3 million (US$ 3.3 million), compared to NIS 6.3 million (US$ 1.7 million) in the second quarter of 2023.
Willi-Food's net profit in the second quarter of 2024 was NIS 6.8 million (US$ 1.8 million), or NIS 0.5 (US$ 0.1) per share, compared to NIS 4.9 million (US$ 1.3 million), or NIS 0.4 (US$ 0.1) per share, in the second quarter of 2023.
Willi-Food ended the second quarter of 2024 with NIS 199.6 million (US$ 53.1 million) in cash and securities. Net cash used in operating activities for the second quarter of 2024 was NIS 18.7 million (US$ 5.0 million).
First Half Fiscal 2024 Highlights
- Sales increased by 0.7% to NIS 282.7 million (US$ 75.2 million), compared to NIS 280.6 million (US$ 74.6 million) in the first half of 2023.
- Gross profit increased by 21.9% year-over-year to NIS 80.6 million (US$ 21.4 million).
- Operating profit before other expenses (income) increased by 135.0% year-over-year to NIS 32.8 million (US$ 8.7 million).
- Operating profit after other expenses (income) increased by 52.0% year-over-year to NIS 21.3 million (US$ 5.7 million).
- Net profit increased by 61.6% year-over-year to NIS 25.4 million (US$ 6.8 million), or 9.0% of sales.
- Basic earnings per share of NIS 1.8 (US$ 0.5).
First Half Fiscal 2024 Summary
Sales for the six-month period ending June 30, 2024 increased by 0.7% to NIS 282.7 million (US$ 75.2 million), compared to NIS 280.6 million (US$ 74.6 million) recorded in the first half of 2023. The Company compensated for the decrease in sales in the first quarter of 2024 that resulted from delays in the arrival of goods as a result of the war, by increasing inventory balances and improving the availability of its products for sale to its customers in the second quarter of 2024.
Gross profit for the first half of 2024 increased by 21.9% to NIS 80.6 million (US$ 21.4 million), or 28.5% of revenues, compared to NIS 66.0 million (US$ 17.6 million), or 23.6% of revenues, in the first half of 2023. The increase in gross profit and gross margins was due to the increase in the Company's sales and the Company's efforts to improve its buying prices of its imported products.
Selling expenses for the first half of 2024 decreased by 9.4% to NIS 35.1 million (US$ 9.3 million), compared to NIS 38.7 million (US$ 10.3 million) in the first half of 2023, and the decrease was mainly due to reduce in advertising and salaries.
General and administrative expenses for the first half of 2024 decreased by 5.5% to NIS 12.7 million (US$ 3.4 million), compared to NIS 13.4 million (US$ 3.6 million).
Operating profit before other expenses (income) for the first half of 2024 increased by 135.0% to NIS 32.8 million (US$ 8.7 million), compared to NIS 14.0 million (US$ 3.7 million) in the first half of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit and reduction in operating expenses compare to sales.
Other expenses for the first half of 2024 were NIS 11.6 million (US$ 3.1 million), which was mainly due to the provision made in the amount of approximately 11.7 million (US$ 3.1 million) in respect of the agreement reached by the Company with the competition authority for the payment of administrative fine. For further details, please see the Company's report from July 17, 2024.
Operating profit after other expenses (income) for the first half of 2024 increased by 52.0% to NIS 21.3 million (US$ 5.7 million), compared to NIS 14.0 million (US$ 3.7 million) in the first half of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit and reduction in operating expenses compare to sales and despite the administrative fine of NIS 11.7 million (US$ 3.1 million).
Financial income, net for the first half of 2024 totaled NIS 14.1 million (US$ 3.8 million), compared to NIS 5.9 million (US$ 1.6 million) in the first half of 2023. Financial income, net for the first half of 2024 was comprised mainly of interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in an amount of NIS 7.5 million (US$ 2.0 million) and from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to in the amount of NIS 6.6 million (US$ 1.8 million).
Willi-Food's income before taxes for the first half of 2024 was NIS 35.4 million (US$ 9.4 million), compared to NIS 19.8 million (US$ 5.3 million) in the first half of 2023.
Willi-Food's net profit in the first half of 2024 was NIS 25.4 million (US$ 6.8 million), or NIS 1.8 (US$ 0.5) per share, compared to NIS 15.7 million (US$ 4.2 million), or NIS 1.1 (US$ 0.3) per share, recorded in the first half of 2023.
NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only
Convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on June 30, 2024, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.759. The translation is made solely for the convenience of the reader.
NOTE B: IFRS
The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
ABOUT G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 650 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly owned subsidiary that designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products, expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the commercial terms with customers and suppliers and timing of construction of the Company's new logistics center and its expected benefits. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: the inability to improve commercial terms with customers and suppliers: delays in the construction of the Company's new logistics center and the risk that its expected benefits will not be materialized, monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in political, economic and military conditions in Israel, particularly the recent war in Israel. Economic conditions in the Company's core markets, delays and price increases due to the attacks on global shipping routes in the Red Sea, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, risks associated with product liability claims and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 21, 2024. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31
June 30,
December 31
2 0 2 4
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 4
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 3
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
94,972
110,916
137,466
25,265
29,507
36,570
Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss
104,600
101,140
102,163
27,827
26,906
27,178
Trade receivables
168,733
166,020
160,379
44,888
44,166
42,665
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
14,019
3,828
10,164
3,729
1,018
2,704
Inventories
121,908
98,302
62,475
32,431
26,151
16,620
Current tax assets
5,185
7,086
9,497
1,379
1,885
2,526
Total current assets
509,417
487,292
482,144
135,519
129,633
128,263
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
144,840
108,217
122,222
38,531
28,789
32,514
Less - Accumulated depreciation
58,161
53,708
55,636
15,472
14,288
14,801
86,679
54,509
66,586
23,059
14,501
17,713
Right of use asset
3,035
3,359
2,124
807
893
565
Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss
46,315
44,252
46,143
12,321
11,772
12,275
Goodwill
36
36
36
10
10
10
Total non-current assets
136,065
102,156
114,889
36,197
27,176
30,563
645,482
589,448
597,033
171,716
156,809
158,826
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Current maturities of lease liabilities
1,640
2,170
1,512
436
577
402
Trade payables
41,136
22,196
21,622
10,943
5,905
5,752
Employees Benefits
4,537
4,050
4,193
1,207
1,077
1,115
Other payables and accrued expenses
21,584
8,329
10,854
5,742
2,216
2,887
Total current liabilities
68,897
36,745
38,181
18,328
9,775
10,156
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
1,506
1,482
694
401
394
185
Deferred taxes
6,081
4,345
4,868
1,617
1,156
1,295
Retirement benefit obligation
1,055
977
1,055
281
260
280
Total non-current liabilities
8,642
6,804
6,617
2,299
1,810
1,760
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,490
1,490
1,490
396
396
396
Additional paid in capital
172,880
172,240
172,589
45,991
45,821
45,914
Remeasurement of the net liability in respect of defined benefit
(154)
(195)
(154)
(41)
(52)
(41)
Capital fund
247
247
247
66
66
66
Retained earnings
394,108
372,745
378,691
104,844
99,160
100,742
Treasury shares
(628)
(628)
(628)
(167)
(167)
(167)
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
567,943
545,899
552,235
151,089
145,224
146,910
645,482
589,448
597,033
171,716
156,809
158,826
(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
Six months
Three months
Six months
ended
ended
ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2 0 2 4
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 4
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 4
2 0 2 3
NIS
US dollars (*)
In thousands (except per share and share data)
Sales
282,694
280,600
146,658
129,244
75,205
74,648
Cost of sales
202,119
214,508
100,734
103,186
53,769
57,065
Gross profit
80,575
66,092
45,924
26,058
21,436
17,583
Operating costs and expenses:
Selling expenses
35,051
38,700
18,576
18,781
9,325
10,295
General and administrative expenses
12,685
13,421
6,135
6,304
3,374
3,570
Operating profit before other
expenses (income)
32,839
13,971
21,213
973
8,737
3,718
Other expenses (income)
11,569
(25)
11,569
-
3,078
(7)
Operating profit after other
21,270
13,996
9,644
973
5,659
3,725
Financial income
15,152
6,220
4,188
5,683
4,031
1,655
Financial expense
(1,031)
(370)
(1,549)
(359)
(275)
(98)
Total financial income
14,121
5,850
2,639
5,324
3,756
1,557
Income before taxes on income
35,391
19,846
12,283
6,297
9,415
5,282
Taxes on income
(9,990)
(4,132)
(5,436)
(1,428)
(2,658)
(1,099)
Profit for the period
25,401
15,714
6,847
4,869
6,757
4,183
Earnings per share:
Basic earnings per share
1.8
1.1
0.5
0.4
0.5
0.3
Diluted earnings per share
1.8
1.1
0.5
0.4
0.5
0.3
Shares used in computation of basic EPS
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
Shares used in computation of diluted EPS
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
Actual number of shares
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
Six months
Three months
Six months
ended
ended
ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2 0 2 4
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 4
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 4
2 0 2 3
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit from continuing operations
25,401
15,714
6,847
4,869
6,757
4,183
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used to continuing operating activities (Appendix A)
(40,352)
(32,042)
(25,571)
(184)
(10,735)
(8,524)
Net cash from (used in) continuing operating activities
(14,951)
(16,328)
(18,724)
4,685
(3,978)
(4,341)
CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property plant and equipment
(3,474)
(2,339)(**)
(1,081)
(1,695)(**)
(924)
(622)
Acquisition of property plant and equipment under construction
(18,262)
(6,637)(**)
(13,941)
(470)(**)
(4,859)
(1,766)
Proceeds from sale of property plant and Equipment
116
-
116
-
31
-
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net
4,212
16,033
3,589
7,540
1,121
4,265
Net cash used in (from) continuing investing activities
(17,408)
7,057
(11,317)
5,375
(4,631)
1,877
CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Lease liability payments
(1,087)
(954)
(367)
(461)
(289)
(254)
Dividend
(9,982)
(29,949)
(9,982)
(29,949)
(2,655)
(7,967)
Net cash used in continuing financing activities
(11,069)
(30,903)
(10,349)
(30,410)
(2,944)
(8,221)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(43,428)
(40,174)
(40,390)
(20,350)
(11,553)
(10,685)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial period
137,466
150,607
134,850
131,472
36,570
40,066
Exchange gains (loss) on cash and cash equivalents
934
483
512
(206)
248
128
Cash and cash equivalents of the end of the financial year
94,972
110,916
94,972
110,916
25,265
29,509
(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.
(**) Reclassified
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
APPENDIX A TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from operating activities:
Six months
Three months
Six months
ended
ended
ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2 0 2 4
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 4
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 4
2 0 2 3
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
Increase (decrease) in deferred income taxes
1,213
147
(206)
682
323
39
Unrealized losses (gain) on marketable securities
(6,821)
(553)
1,226
(3,577)
(1,815)
(147)
Depreciation and amortization
2,644
3,336
795
1,711
703
887
Stock based compensation reserve
291
690
91
264
77
184
Capital gain on disposal of property plant and equipment
-
(25)
-
-
-
(7)
Exchange losses (gains) on cash and cash equivalents
(934)
(483)
(512)
206
(248)
(128)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Increase (decrease) in trade receivables and other receivables
(1,339)
5,395
(9,021)
16,642
(356)
1,435
increase in inventories
(59,433)
(26,373)
(47,026)
(2,706)
(15,811)
(7,016)
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables, and other current liabilities
30,588
(5,759)
33,125
(8,323)
8,137
(1,532)
Cash generated from operations
(33,791)
(23,625)
(21,528)
4,899
(8,990)
(6,285)
Income tax paid
(6,561)
(8,417)
(4,043)
(5,083)
(1,745)
(2,239)
Net cash flows used in operating activities
(40,352)
(32,042)
(25,571)
(184)
(10,735)
(8,524)
(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.
This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Company Contact:
G. Willi - Food International Ltd.
Yitschak Barabi, Chief Financial Officer
(+972) 8-932-1000
[email protected]
