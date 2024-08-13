The administration of US Presiden Joe Biden has issued a proclamation stating that the tariff rate quota of 14. 25% on solar cells will remain, but the volume will increase from 5 GW to 12. 5 GW. From pv magazine USA U. S. President Joe Biden issued a proclamation to hold tariffs on crystalline silicon PV cells at 14. 25% while allowing up to 12. 5 GW to be imported, up from 5 GW. These include cells whether or not partially or fully assembled into other products, and are effective as of August 1, 2024. The solar tariffs date back to 2018 when signed into law by former President Donald Trump. ...

