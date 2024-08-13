

Original-Research: Energiekontor AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

13.08.2024 / 16:46 CET/CEST

Company Name: Energiekontor AG

ISIN: DE0005313506



Recommendation: Buy

from: 13.08.2024

Target price: 126,00 Euro

Last rating change: 18.10.2022: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen

Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Energiekontor AG (ISIN: DE0005313506) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 126,00.

Energiekontors (EKT) Ergebnisse lagen im ersten Halbjahr erwartungsgemäß deutlich unter den Vorjahreszahlen (EBT: EUR17 Mio., -40% J/J). Das Konzern-EBT blieb um 11% hinter unserer Prognose zurück, was vor allem auf ein schwächeres Ergebnis im Projektgeschäft zurückzuführen ist. Das künftige Ertragspotenzial des Segments ist jedoch enorm, wenn man bedenkt, dass zum Ende des ersten Halbjahres 31 Baugenehmigungen mit einer Gesamtleistung von ca. 1.000 MW vorlagen (JE/23: 748 MW). Das Segment Stromerzeugung war erneut die Cash Cow (Segment-EBT: EUR14 Mio.). EKT bestätigt die Prognose für 2024 (EBT: EUR30 Mio. - EUR70 Mio.) und den mittelfristigen Wachstumsausblick (2028 EBT: EUR120 Mio.). Wir bestätigen unsere Prognosen für 2024 (EBT: EUR52 Mio.). Die Aktie ist derzeit mit einem Konsens-KGV von 11 für 2025 sehr attraktiv bewertet. Eine aktualisierte Sum-of-the-Parts-Bewertung führt zu einem unveränderten Kursziel von EUR126. Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung.

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Energiekontor AG (ISIN: DE0005313506). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 126.00 price target.

As expected, Energiekontor's (EKT) H1 earnings figures were significantly below the prior year numbers (EBT: EUR17m, -40% y/y). Group EBT lagged 11% behind our forecast due mainly to a weaker Project segment result. But the segment's future earnings potential is huge given the 31 building permits on hand that totalled ca. 1,000 MW at the end of H1 (YE/23: 748 MW). The Power Production segment was again the cash cow (segment EBT: EUR14m). EKT confirmed 2024 guidance (EBT: EUR30m - EUR70m) and the medium-term growth outlook (2028 EBT: EUR120m). We confirm our 2024 forecasts (EBT: EUR52m). The stock is currently very attractively valued at a 2025 consensus P/E of 11x. An updated sum-of-the-parts valuation yields an unchanged EUR126 price target. We stick to our Buy recommendation.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30451.pdf

