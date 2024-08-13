As COO and co-Founder of Kentik, Biegel brings experience in network automation and a unique GTM perspective

OpsMill, a pioneer in infrastructure and network automation, today announced that Justin Biegel has joined the company's Board of Directors as a Board Advisor. Biegel is COO and co-Founder of Kentik, a network observability leader. He will leverage his experience working in network automation, leading GTM efforts, and scaling startups to assist OpsMill strategically as it looks to execute its unique approach to infrastructure and network automation.

"OpsMill is led by a pair of smart founders that have created a groundbreaking solution to the hard problems infrastructure and networking professionals face. Infrahub is an innovative approach to network data management that enables network teams to easily modernize their infrastructure management efforts," said Justin Biegel, Board Advisor, OpsMill. "They're coming at just the right time: Network automation is taking off faster than a rocket ship. While we're still in the early days for network source of truth systems like Infrahub, these systems will prove that they're a requirement for enterprises to unlock the full potential of network automation. I'm thrilled for the opportunity to work with Damien, Raphael, and the rest of the OpsMill team in a space that I know well from my time founding and building Kentik."

Biegel brings demonstrated GTM and operational leadership to the role. He has over 10 years of experience working in technology sales and scaling infrastructure and networking companies. During that time, he helped grow Kentik from the ground up as the first head of sales, while serving a diverse roster of customers and broad range of industries across the world.

"Justin brings such value to us as founders as we rapidly grow our company," said Damien Garros, CEO and co-Founder, OpsMill. "His sales, GTM, and operations background complements our deep technical expertise, forging a partnership that'll ensure OpsMill maximizes our market reach."

Biegel co-founded Kentik in 2014 and became COO in 2021. The company has raised $102 million through its series C round of funding. Tech giants Zoom, Box, and Dropbox all use the technology to achieve complete hybrid and multi-cloud network observability.

Before co-founding Kentik, Biegel was responsible for sales in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest at Internap, a global provider of performance-driven, secure hybrid infrastructure solutions, where he led his regions to record-breaking performance. Biegel graduated with honors from DePaul University with a BA in Economics.

"Justin is a perfect addition to our advisory bench," said Raphael Maunier, COO and co-Founder, OpsMill. "He's worked across the infrastructure and networking spaces. Specifically, his career has taught him the increasing importance and challenge of network automation today."

The move underscores OpsMill's continuing efforts to enhance its Board of Directors with proven networking leaders.

About OpsMill

OpsMill is the infrastructure automation platform company, bringing the best practices and features of the industry's leading automation approaches together in a single, scalable, and extensible platform so that infrastructure, cloud, network, and security teams can focus on innovation rather than integrating toolsets. Infrahub by OpsMill is the industry's leading open-source integrated infrastructure automation platform. OpsMill is backed by Serena Capital, Partech, OVNI Capital, Kima Ventures and Better Angle. For more information, visit OpsMill.com.

