ERP Advisors Group Divulges the Secrets to Staffing an ERP Implementation

On Thursday, August 15th, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to senior executives, Shawn Windle, will share best practices for staffing ERP implementations.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, will reveal the importance of effectively staffing your ERP implementations without compromising your already busy staff. Mr. Windle will review proven best practices to ensure your ERP project's success while reducing the risk of burnout among your most valuable employees whose participation is vital to your ERP project.





ERP Advisors Group's Logo

White mountain logo on blue background.





Open registration is available at: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

Sign up here for the live broadcast: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/how-to-staff-your-erp-implementation

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/how-to-staff-your-erp-implementation.

Contact Information

Erica Windle

Principal, Operations

erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com

720-542-7803

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group

View the original press release on newswire.com.