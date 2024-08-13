tinyCo's New AI Tool Helps Shopify Merchants Make a Year's Marketing

tinyAlbert's new AI-powered Campaign Calendar automates, optimizes and schedules your entire year's campaigns in minutes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / tinyAlbert, an AI email marketing Shopify app by tinyCo, introduces a new AI-powered tool to help Shopify merchants create and send effective email marketing campaigns. This revolutionary AI automates time-consuming tasks, such as template design and content creation, allowing merchants to focus on growing their business. Our AI analyzes customer behavior, helping businesses deliver highly targeted emails that drive sales and customer loyalty

"Time is a valuable resource for our merchants. With the Year-Long Calendar's automated scheduling and personalized marketing, we're handing them back hundreds of hours and creating revenue opportunities through email marketing," said Seamas Egan, CEO of tinyCo. "This is a significant step forward in our commitment to helping Shopify merchants who lack the time or skills to become experts in marketing mediums succeed at leveraging tools and technologies all the big brands rely on."

The AI Calendar marks another high point in tinyAlbert's journey of continually setting new benchmarks in eCommerce marketing. Rated 4.9 on the Shopify app store, tinyAlbert has already enabled over 4,000 brands to switch to more innovative, AI-led marketing campaigns.

"To stay competitive in today's eCommerce landscape, automation and personalization are required," added Egan. "With the AI Calendar, we're not just delivering on that promise but setting new standards in what merchants should expect from their email marketing platform."

Our customers are already reaping the rewards from automating their camping calendars using our AI Calendar. Notably, the PogosCycle brand witnessed astonishing improvements in customer engagement and a significant spike in sales post-migration from Klaviyo to tinyAlbert.ai.

tinyAlbert is a revolutionary way to manage your Shopify store's email marketing programs. The AI reads your store and completely automates all email marketing tasks, including Pop-Up form creation and deployments, automation to capture and rewin customers, and weekly campaigns to drive engagement and sales. As Seamas Egan, the CEO of tinyCo, said, "We strive to drive results while simplifying the complexities of email marketing. By providing powerful tools like the Year-Long Calendar, we ensure businesses are consistently a step ahead in the fast-paced e-commerce world and take advantage of the power of AI to enable their store to grow with little to no time investment from them."

