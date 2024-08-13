BILT Incorporated: BILT Makes Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for Fifth Straight Year

Award-winning SaaS company's focus on innovation keeps it at the forefront of the industry

BILT Incorporated, creators of Intelligent Instructions®, announces its inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year. This recognition highlights BILT's consistent growth and commitment to enhancing the way consumers and professional technicians approach assembly, installation, maintenance, and training.

The Inc. 5000 list, compiled annually by Inc. magazine, recognizes the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. BILT's repeated presence on this list underscores its sustained development and dedication to providing premium user experiences.

"We're just getting started," said BILT Chairman & CEO Nate Henderson. "We have tremendous momentum with our enterprise partners, so stay tuned."

BILT's 3D guided work instructions offer customizable coaching that reduce time on task, frustration, and errors and enhance the user experience. The app is used across various industries, including consumer products, home improvement, automotive, and industrial equipment.

"Making the list five years in a row is a significant milestone for us," says BILT President & COO Ahmed Qureshi. "Our growth is a direct result of the trust and support of our brand partners and end users."

Earlier this year, BILT won the CODiE Award for best upskilling and workforce learning solution as well as a Webby Award in the work and productivity division of the apps and software category. The Reworked Impact Awards honored BILT as this year's best learning innovation for the hybrid workplace and Fast Company named BILT to its list of the world's most innovative companies. BILT's focus on continuous improvement and user-centric design keeps it at the forefront of the industry.

Looking ahead, BILT is expanding content on its spatial computing app for Apple Vision Pro. This will enhance the training environment to deliver authentic onboarding experiences to prepare professional tradespeople and technicians for fieldwork.

About BILT: BILT provides 3D Intelligent Instructions, creating and delivering interactive and immersive digital content for iOS, Android, and visionOS. The award-winning platform revolutionizes the DIY experience as well as professional training and operational enablement. BILT is accessible, sustainable, and efficient.

