Arrow Benefits Group Women Leading the Insurance Industry

PETALUMA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Arrow Benefits Group is proud to announce that Senior Benefits Advisor Mariah Shields has won Influential Woman Award by the North Bay Business Journal, naming Shields among the most outstanding women leaders, innovators and visionaries in the community. Shields is recognized for her dedication to clients, success in her field, and importantly, for leading Arrow's philanthropic efforts.

"Mariah deserves this recognition," says Arrow CEO Joe Genovese. "She represents our mission to support our community, and she inspires and encourages our teams to give back. She's as committed to our philanthropic efforts as she is to our company. Her efforts to advance other women at our company through mentorship and collaboration empower those around her."

"It's incredibly inspiring to be surrounded by amazing women being publicly recognized by their peers, and those they lift up around them," Shields remarked. "I'm excited to do everything I can to live up to the beautiful example my fellow winners set in this community."

Shields began at Arrow 13 years ago working multiple roles, as senior consultant, part-owner, and heading up the sales division. She leads 11 account management teams and is responsible for maintaining positive culture at the company, creating educational opportunities, programs for team members, and marketing opportunities. She manages a book of business of over $1 million, gaining two new clients per month all while raising her toddler and infant.

Shields serves as board chair of North Bay Children's Center, a nonprofit providing affordable childcare to the community. Her involvement includes working with the CEO, committee work, community outreach, and raising donations in the hundreds of thousands of dollars as well as directing Arrow's contributions to the organization in corporate sponsorships. This year, NBCC had its highest fundraising event to date, raising more than $400,000 at its annual A Night in Tuscany event.

As philanthropy lead, Shields is no stranger to community service, including Big Brothers Big Sisters and volunteering at Giant Steps Therapeutic Riding Center at age 17. She has board tenure at United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay, raising funds and community support. The bottom line: volunteering with great organizations feeds her soul and is in her DNA.

Shields co-founded Women of Arrow, whose mission is to inspire, support, and bring opportunities to women at the company. Women bring communication pieces that help with long-term employee engagement and education that are often overlooked in the benefits industry. She grew up watching her father, a respected leader in the industry, advocate for clients and community. She continues his legacy understanding the significant human side to the benefits industry. Giving clients the chance to pick up a phone and get an answer or an explanation is the biggest asset Arrow offers and a major reason for the company's 40+ years of success.

