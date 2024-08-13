DJ PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Results of employee share ownership plan

PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Results of employee share ownership plan 13-Aug-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, 13 August 2024, 5.45pm PULLUP Entertainment Results of employee share ownership plan PARIS, FRANCE - 13 August 2024 - PULLUP Entertainment (FR0012419307 - ALPUL), a collective of internationally recognised talents in the publishing and creation of original video game content, announces the result of its employee share ownership plan. In accordance with its policy in favour of employee share ownership, pursuant to a decision of the Board of Directors on 20 June 2024, PULLUP Entertainment used the delegation of authority granted to it under the13th resolution of the General Meeting of 12 September 2023 to carry out a capital increase reserved for employees of the Company and the Company's direct French subsidiaries. Under this transaction, during the subscription period which ended at 5pm on 9 July 2024, the eligible employees of the Company and the Company's direct French subsidiaries subscribed for 12,579 new shares, for a total amount of EUR119,877.87. On 18 July 2024, the Board of Directors recorded the closure of subscriptions for the capital increase reserved for employees, with a total of 12,579 shares subscribed for a total amount of EUR119,877.87. Following the settlement and delivery of the new shares on 12 August 2024, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, using the sub-delegation granted to him by the Company's Board of Directors on 18 July 2024, recorded on 12 August 2024 the completion of the capital increase through the issuance of 12,268 new shares, bringing the amount of the Company's share capital to EUR10,261,432.80 divided into 8,551,194 shares with a par value of EUR1.20 each and dividend rights as from the completion date of the capital increase, and accordingly resolved to amend Article 7 of the Company's Articles of Association relating to share capital. Upcoming events: -- Combined General Meeting: Thursday 26 September 2024 -- 2024/25 Second-quarter Revenue: Wednesday 16 October (after market close) -- PULLUP Entertainment Investor Day: Thursday 17 October 2024 -- 2024/25 first-half results: Thursday 12 December 2024 (after market close) About PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT With over 600 employees based mainly in Europe, the PULLUP Entertainment group is organized around three complementary business units: 1. FOCUS Entertainment Publishing, one of the world's leading AA video game publishers, is renowned for its premium production and marketing and communications support services tailored to each project and audience. The company publishes international hits such as the A Plague Tale and SnowRunner franchises. 2. DOTEMU, leading publisher and developer in the thriving independent games scene, specialized in the production under its Arcade Crew banner of licensed games such as the million-sellers Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge and Streets of Rage 4. As part of the Group's new organization, DOTEMU is the entity responsible for publishing all PULLUP Entertainment's independent games. 3. The PULLUP studios division brings together the Group's seven creative studios: DOVETAIL GAMES, a UK-based studio and a world leader in train simulation games, with in particular its award-winning Train Sim World licence; DECK13 INTERACTIVE, voted Best Video Game Development Studio in Germany in 2023 and creator of the successful The Surge franchise; BLACKMILL GAMES, the Netherlands-based studio, at the origin of the World War One series franchise of multiplayer shooters such as Verdun, Tannenberg and Isonzo, in which players are immersed in intensive warfare scenarios inspired by emblematic WWI battles; LEIKIR STUDIO, a France-based multi-production studio that develops games acclaimed by the press and players alike, in stylised 3D, pixel art and 2D, such as Isbarah; STREUM ON STUDIO, specialized and renowned in the development of first-person shooters, which alongside FOCUS Entertainment Publishing has developed the emblematic Space Hulk: Deathwing and Necromunda: Hired Gun games; DOUZE DIXIÈMES, a French studio composed of talents from the video game industry and animation cinema. The meeting of these two worlds gave rise to the game Shady Part of Me, which received enthusiastic critical acclaim from press and gamers the world over; CARPOOL STUDIO, a French studio created by recognized industry veterans developing a highly ambitious game-as-a-service project based on new intellectual property. Alongside these three entities dedicated to games publishing and development, SCRIPTEAM has rounded out the Group's expertise since December 2023: specialized in audiovisual production, SCRIPTEAM's main purpose is to adapt PULLUP Entertainment's video game licenses into series or feature films. All financial information pertaining to PULLUP Entertainment can be found at www.pullupent.com Contacts Press Relations Investor Relations Clémence Bigeon Laure d'Hauteville Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 Email: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com Email: IR@pullupent.com Michael Scholze Mathilde Guillemot Tel.: +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 14 Tel.: +33 (0) 1 78 94 87 35 Email: michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com Email: mathilde.guillemot@seitosei-actifin.com

