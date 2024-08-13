Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.08.2024
InnoCan Q2-Zahlen: Umsatz fast verdreifacht und erstmals Nettogewinn!
WKN: A14NXK | ISIN: FR0012419307 | Ticker-Symbol: 0HF
Frankfurt
12.08.24
08:59 Uhr
12,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
13.08.2024 18:16 Uhr
169 Leser
PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Results of employee share ownership plan

DJ PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Results of employee share ownership plan 

PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT 
PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Results of employee share ownership plan 
13-Aug-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Paris, 13 August 2024, 5.45pm 
 
 
PULLUP Entertainment 
Results of employee share ownership plan 
 
 
PARIS, FRANCE - 13 August 2024 - PULLUP Entertainment (FR0012419307 - ALPUL), a collective of internationally 
recognised talents in the publishing and creation of original video game content, announces the result of its employee 
share ownership plan. 
 
In accordance with its policy in favour of employee share ownership, pursuant to a decision of the Board of Directors 
on 20 June 2024, PULLUP Entertainment used the delegation of authority granted to it under the13th resolution of the 
General Meeting of 12 September 2023 to carry out a capital increase reserved for employees of the Company and the 
Company's direct French subsidiaries. 
 
Under this transaction, during the subscription period which ended at 5pm on 9 July 2024, the eligible employees of the 
Company and the Company's direct French subsidiaries subscribed for 12,579 new shares, for a total amount of 
EUR119,877.87. 
 
On 18 July 2024, the Board of Directors recorded the closure of subscriptions for the capital increase reserved for 
employees, with a total of 12,579 shares subscribed for a total amount of EUR119,877.87. 
 
Following the settlement and delivery of the new shares on 12 August 2024, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, 
using the sub-delegation granted to him by the Company's Board of Directors on 18 July 2024, recorded on 12 August 2024 
the completion of the capital increase through the issuance of 12,268 new shares, bringing the amount of the Company's 
share capital to EUR10,261,432.80 divided into 8,551,194 shares with a par value of EUR1.20 each and dividend rights as 
from the completion date of the capital increase, and accordingly resolved to amend Article 7 of the Company's Articles 
of Association relating to share capital. 
 
 
 
 
Upcoming events: 
   -- Combined General Meeting: Thursday 26 September 2024 
   -- 2024/25 Second-quarter Revenue: Wednesday 16 October (after market close) 
   -- PULLUP Entertainment Investor Day: Thursday 17 October 2024 
   -- 2024/25 first-half results: Thursday 12 December 2024 (after market close) 
 
 
About PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT 
 
With over 600 employees based mainly in Europe, the PULLUP Entertainment group is organized around three complementary 
business units: 
 1. FOCUS Entertainment Publishing, one of the world's leading AA video game publishers, is renowned for its 
  premium production and marketing and communications support services tailored to each project and audience. The 
  company publishes international hits such as the A Plague Tale and SnowRunner franchises. 
 2. DOTEMU, leading publisher and developer in the thriving independent games scene, specialized in the 
  production under its Arcade Crew banner of licensed games such as the million-sellers Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: 
  Shredder's Revenge and Streets of Rage 4. As part of the Group's new organization, DOTEMU is the entity responsible 
  for publishing all PULLUP Entertainment's independent games. 
 3. The PULLUP studios division brings together the Group's seven creative studios: 
DOVETAIL GAMES, a UK-based studio and a world leader in train simulation games, with in particular its award-winning 
Train Sim World licence; 
DECK13 INTERACTIVE, voted Best Video Game Development Studio in Germany in 2023 and creator of the successful The Surge 
franchise; 
BLACKMILL GAMES, the Netherlands-based studio, at the origin of the World War One series franchise of multiplayer 
shooters such as Verdun, Tannenberg and Isonzo, in which players are immersed in intensive warfare scenarios inspired 
by emblematic WWI battles; 
LEIKIR STUDIO, a France-based multi-production studio that develops games acclaimed by the press and players alike, in 
stylised 3D, pixel art and 2D, such as Isbarah; 
STREUM ON STUDIO, specialized and renowned in the development of first-person shooters, which alongside FOCUS 
Entertainment Publishing has developed the emblematic Space Hulk: Deathwing and Necromunda: Hired Gun games; 
DOUZE DIXIÈMES, a French studio composed of talents from the video game industry and animation cinema. The meeting of 
these two worlds gave rise to the game Shady Part of Me, which received enthusiastic critical acclaim from press and 
gamers the world over; 
CARPOOL STUDIO, a French studio created by recognized industry veterans developing a highly ambitious game-as-a-service 
project based on new intellectual property. 
Alongside these three entities dedicated to games publishing and development, SCRIPTEAM has rounded out the Group's 
expertise since December 2023: specialized in audiovisual production, SCRIPTEAM's main purpose is to adapt PULLUP 
Entertainment's video game licenses into series or feature films. 
 
All financial information pertaining to PULLUP Entertainment can be found at www.pullupent.com 
Contacts                    Press Relations 
Investor Relations 
                        Clémence Bigeon 
Laure d'Hauteville 
                        Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 
Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 
                        Email: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com 
Email: IR@pullupent.com 
 
 
                        Michael Scholze 
Mathilde Guillemot 
                        Tel.: +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 14 
Tel.: +33 (0) 1 78 94 87 35 
                        Email: michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
Email: mathilde.guillemot@seitosei-actifin.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PULLUP Entertainment_Results employee share ownership plan_081324_EN 

=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT 
         11 rue de Cambrai, bâtiment 28, Le beauvaisis, Parc Pont de Flandre 
         75019 Paris 
         France 
Internet:    www.focus-entmt.com 
ISIN:      FR0012419307 
Euronext Ticker: ALFOC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1965961 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1965961 13-Aug-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1965961&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2024 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.