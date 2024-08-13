Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Director/PDMR Shareholding 13-Aug-2024 / 17:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name TOM KAVANAGH 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR INITIAL NOTIFICATION b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH type of a) instrument IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 Identification code ACQUISITION OF ORDINARY SHARES b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR0.90358 100,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A - single transaction

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 12 AUGUST 2024

f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN

NONE

g) Additional Information

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name HUGH SCOTT-BARRETT 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON INITIAL NOTIFICATION b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH a) type of instrument IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 Identification code ACQUISITION OF ORDINARY SHARES b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR0.909 20,000 EUR0.903 65,000

Aggregated information

85,000 ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF EUR0.904

d) - Aggregated volume PER SHARE

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 12 AUGUST 2024

f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT

NONE

g) Additional Information

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name STEFANIE FRENSCH 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR INITIAL NOTIFICATION b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH type of a) instrument IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 Identification code ACQUISITION OF ORDINARY SHARES b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR0.95 15,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A - single transaction

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 13 AUGUST 2024

f) Place of the transaction FRANKFURT

NONE

g) Additional Information

