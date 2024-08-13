Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Q2-Zahlen: Umsatz fast verdreifacht und erstmals Nettogewinn!
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
13.08.24
15:34 Uhr
0,950 Euro
+0,042
+4,63 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9090,97819:49
Dow Jones News
13.08.2024 18:31 Uhr
139 Leser
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
13-Aug-2024 / 17:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
 
 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 
 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name                        TOM KAVANAGH 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                   NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 
                                 INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                        IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
b)      LEI                         635400EOPACLULRENY18 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
                                 ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                                 IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
       Identification code 
                                 ACQUISITION OF ORDINARY SHARES 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                 Price(s)   Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                 EUR0.90358   100,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A - single transaction

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 12 AUGUST 2024

f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN

NONE

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name                HUGH SCOTT-BARRETT 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status           NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON 
                         INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
b)      LEI                 635400EOPACLULRENY18 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument,             ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
a)      type of 
       instrument             IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
       Identification code 
                         ACQUISITION OF ORDINARY SHARES 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                         Price(s)   Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)       EUR0.909    20,000 
                         EUR0.903    65,000

Aggregated information

85,000 ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF EUR0.904

d) - Aggregated volume PER SHARE

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 12 AUGUST 2024

f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT

NONE

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name                        STEFANIE FRENSCH 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                   NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 
                                 INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                        IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
b)      LEI                         635400EOPACLULRENY18 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
                                 ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                                 IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
       Identification code 
                                 ACQUISITION OF ORDINARY SHARES 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                 Price(s)   Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                 EUR0.95     15,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A - single transaction

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 13 AUGUST 2024

f) Place of the transaction FRANKFURT

NONE

g) Additional Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  340368 
EQS News ID:  1967311 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2024 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
