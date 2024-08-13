DQLabs, Inc.: DQLabs Modern Data Quality Summit 2024 Accelerates Path to AI-Readiness

Quality Data, Smart AI - You are as AI-Ready as Your Data

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / DQLabs, the Modern Data Quality and Observability company is hosting the Modern Data Quality Summit (MDQS) 2024. This exclusive event will empower attendees, from business leaders to technologists, to get their Data AI-Ready for their enterprise to be AI-Ready. Register Now



Modern Data Quality Summit 2024





About MDQS 2024

This year's summit, themed "Quality Data for Smart AI," aims to address the critical intersection of data quality, AI readiness, and governance. With the rapid advancement of AI technologies, ensuring high-quality data has never been more crucial. MDQS 2024 will offer a unique platform for attendees to learn from the best in the industry and gain insights into leveraging data for AI-driven decision-making and innovation.

Why Attend MDQS 2024?

Here are the top five reasons why you should mark your calendar for MDQS 2024:

Expert-Led Sessions: With over 12+ deep-dive sessions led by industry visionaries like Bill Inmon, Sanjeev Mohan, Wayne Eckerson, Bruno Aziza, Prashanth Southekal, Juan Sequeda and others, attendees will gain insights into the latest developments in the data and AI industry. Thought-Provoking Content: Learn about the latest trends in Data Quality, Data Observability, Data Products, Data Governance, Metadata, AI Strategy and innovative solutions that can help you leverage data for your ambitious AI projects. The summit will cover a wide range of topics from the Data and AI world. Inspiring Keynotes: Hear from thought leaders shaping the future of data quality and AI. Gain valuable, actionable insights to drive your organization's data initiatives forward. Flexible Participation: You can join us from anywhere - virtually, at no cost! Attending MDQS 2024 can benefit your organization by bringing back insights and ideas to transform your Data & Analytics strategy, programs, and initiatives. Exciting Networking Opportunities: Connect with Data & AI leaders from Fortune 500 companies and build lasting professional relationships.

Featured Speakers

MDQS 2024 has a stellar lineup of speakers who are renowned for their expertise and contributions to the data industry. Some of the notable speakers include:

Bill Inmon : Known as the " Father of Data Warehouse ," Bill Inmon will share his vast knowledge and experience in unstructured data and textual analytics.

Sanjeev Mohan : A leading figure in data analytics, Sanjeev Mohan will provide insights into data governance and AI's impact on data quality.

Wayne Eckerson : An international thought leader in data and analytics, Wayne Eckerson will discuss the evolution of data quality, data products with a focus on AI.

Bruno Aziza: With a track record of scaling high-growth technology companies, Bruno Aziza will delve into the importance of data quality for AI-driven decision-making.

Registration Information

Don't miss out on this opportunity to stay ahead in the data and AI industry. Seats are filling fast, register now to secure your spot at MDQS 2024.

Visit Modern Data Quality Summit for more information and to register.

Contact Information

