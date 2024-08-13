CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Announces New Hire of Michael Griffin, Regional Sales Manager

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / CMG Home Loans, the retail division of well-capitalized privately held mortgage lending firm, CMG Financial, announced today the hire of Regional Sales Manager, Michael Griffin (NMLS #248018). Griffin, a skilled mortgage expert with over 26 years of industry experience, has formidably grown purchase share and admirably developed outstanding teams in all of his prior roles at Guaranteed Rate, Nations Reliable Lending, and Mid America Mortgage. His skillset will prove invaluable in driving the lending market in CMG's Central Division and all throughout the Midwest.



Prior to joining CMG, Griffin started his career as a Branch Manager at Ameriquest Mortgage Company in 1998. He continued to hone his mortgage expertise as an Area Manager at Equity One, the Vice President of Sales at The Mortgage Co., and a Division Manager at Mid America Mortgage. He continued his career in management from 2014-2018 at Nations Reliable Lending. From 2018-2023, Griffin worked as a Regional Manager at Guaranteed Rate, helping the company reach record-breaking highs in 2022, funding over $55 billion in loans and ranking as one of the top five mortgage lenders in the nation. Throughout his career, Griffin has delivered unparalleled customer service and established himself as an industry leader. Coming from his latest role as a Regional Manager for Union Home Mortgage Corp., Griffin is poised to take on his newest position at CMG with great success ahead of him.

"I am excited to join CMG and have the opportunity to leverage my skills in a supportive and collective environment," said Griffin. "I look forward to contributing to and continuing the company's already stellar track record of success and growth. CMG is a forward-thinking company that works hard to help their teams grow their production, always trying to find new ways to help our customers. I feel that CMG is in a unique position to really have an impact on our industry over the next few years, and I am truly excited to be a part of that."

"We are excited to have Mike join our team," adds Michael Harrison, Divisional Sales Manager, Central Division. "His success in growing teams and market share will be important as we continue to build out the Midwest and Central Division in Missouri, Kansas, Southern Illinois, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Mike is a great fit for CMG Home Loans as the fastest growing retail IMB in the US!"

About CMG

CMG Mortgage, Inc. (NMLS #1820) is a well-capitalized mortgage bank founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known through the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

Media Contact:

Alina Lundholm

Phone: (847) 380-1954

Company Line: (925) 278-6303

Contact Information:

Annaugh Madsen

Senior Copywriter

amadsen@cmgfi.com

(667) 260-6360

Alina Lundholm

Junior Copywriter

alundholm@cmgfi.com

(847) 380-1954

SOURCE: CMG Home Loans

View the original press release on newswire.com.