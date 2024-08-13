AI-Driven Email Security Leader Recognized as One of America's Fastest Growing Private Enterprises in 2024 by Inc. Magazine

IRONSCALES, the AI-powered email security leader protecting 15,000 global customers from advanced phishing attacks, today announced its inclusion in the 2024 edition of Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list. Now in its 43rd year, the annual ranking recognizes the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States based on their past three years of annual revenue growth. With an annual growth rate of 265%, IRONSCALES ranked 1,966th out of 5,000 on this year's list, placing it in the top 39% of all 2024 honorees. Among its peers in the security industry, IRONSCALES ranked in the top 40%; and landed in the top 39% of all Georgia-based companies.

Continuous Innovation Drives Sustained Growth

This is the fourth year in a row that IRONSCALES has earned a spot on the coveted Inc. 5000 list a testament to the company's tireless commitment to innovation, growth, and customer satisfaction.

"We are deeply honored to have earned our place on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year," said Eyal Benishti, CEO at IRONSCALES. "This milestone is a testament to our unwavering dedication to innovation, growth, and excellence in enterprise email security. It is a direct reflection of our team's hard work and the trust our customers place in us to protect them against the rising tide of advanced cyber threats."

"As we continue to grow and evolve, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide cutting-edge AI and human-centric solutions that empower organizations to stay two steps ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape," Eyal continued. "However, as proud as we are, this recognition doesn't inspire complacency. On the contrary, it fuels our determination to continue to push boundaries, set new standards, and lead the world in cutting-edge, adaptive AI-enabled email security and awareness training solutions that simplify security operations and empower global organizations."

The IRONSCALES Solution

The IRONSCALES enterprise email security platform combines AI-driven automation with human intelligence and insights to empower organizations to proactively detect, respond to, and mitigate the impact of phishing, business email compromise, and other advanced email-based threats.

In little more than a year, IRONSCALES has rolled out a number of groundbreaking, industry-first innovations designed to empower organizations in the ongoing battle against advanced email threats, including its GPT-powered spear phishing simulation solution, and the game-changing Themis Copilot for Outlook which was honored with the Silver Globee® Award in the Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning Disruptors category. This steady cadence of innovative product releases has helped solidify IRONSCALES as an undisputed leader in the burgeoning AI-enabled email security category; and has earned it no shortage of awards, recognitions and accolades.

This latest recognition from the editors at Inc. comes at a time of significant growth for IRONSCALES, as the company continues to add to its suite of product offerings and expand its global footprint into new regions and markets. The company's innovative approach to combating email-based threats has gained widespread acclaim from customers the world over which has been key to the company's success in an increasingly competitive market.

As IRONSCALES celebrates this latest milestone, the company remains dedicated to providing its customers with the tools they need to safeguard their organizations against the latest, most advanced threats. With an unwavering focus on innovation, excellence, and customer-centricity, IRONSCALES is poised to continue its upward trajectory as it continues to grow, mature, and expand its global footprint.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

For more information about the Inc 5000 and the 2024 list, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the leader in AI-powered email security protecting over 15,000 global organizations from advanced phishing threats. As the pioneer of adaptive AI, we detect and remediate attacks like business email compromise (BEC), account takeovers (ATO), and zero-days that other solutions miss. By combining the power of AI and continuous human insights, we safeguard inboxes, unburden IT teams, and turn employees into a vital part of cyber defense across enterprises and managed service providers. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. To learn more, visit www.ironscales.com or follow us on X @IRONSCALES.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

