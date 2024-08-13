Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.08.2024
InnoCan Q2-Zahlen: Umsatz fast verdreifacht und erstmals Nettogewinn!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
13.08.24
15:29 Uhr
1,140 Euro
-0,010
-0,87 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
13.08.2024 18:43 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Aug-2024 / 17:10 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
13 August 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               13 August 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      128,948 
Highest price paid per share:         102.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          99.60p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 100.9613p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 340,974,618 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (340,974,618) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      100.9613p                    128,948

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
8362               100.00      09:22:48          00071007985TRLO1      XLON 
415                99.60       09:22:48          00071007987TRLO1      XLON 
7508               99.60       09:22:48          00071007986TRLO1      XLON 
661                101.50      10:54:42          00071009991TRLO1      XLON 
3680               102.00      10:55:25          00071009995TRLO1      XLON 
1421               102.00      10:55:25          00071009994TRLO1      XLON 
2627               102.00      10:55:25          00071009993TRLO1      XLON 
187                102.00      10:55:29          00071010000TRLO1      XLON 
17033               102.00      10:55:29          00071009999TRLO1      XLON 
6514               102.00      10:55:29          00071009998TRLO1      XLON 
4038               102.00      10:55:29          00071009997TRLO1      XLON 
1040               102.00      10:55:29          00071010001TRLO1      XLON 
7754               101.50      11:00:20          00071010104TRLO1      XLON 
1062               101.00      11:08:30          00071010230TRLO1      XLON 
2620               101.00      11:08:30          00071010232TRLO1      XLON 
4251               101.00      11:08:30          00071010231TRLO1      XLON 
4200               101.00      11:22:32          00071010449TRLO1      XLON 
3016               101.00      11:29:58          00071010597TRLO1      XLON 
8182               100.50      11:29:58          00071010598TRLO1      XLON 
1152               100.50      12:16:58          00071011216TRLO1      XLON 
3500               100.50      12:16:58          00071011215TRLO1      XLON 
9696               100.50      12:16:58          00071011214TRLO1      XLON 
1640               100.50      12:16:58          00071011213TRLO1      XLON 
1528               100.50      13:04:49          00071011968TRLO1      XLON 
2858               100.50      13:04:49          00071011967TRLO1      XLON 
10000               100.50      13:04:49          00071011966TRLO1      XLON 
3622               100.50      14:17:01          00071013954TRLO1      XLON 
2881               100.50      14:17:01          00071013953TRLO1      XLON 
7500               100.50      14:17:01          00071013952TRLO1      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse4

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  340371 
EQS News ID:  1967335 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1967335&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2024 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.