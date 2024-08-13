Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Stuttgart
14.08.24
08:03 Uhr
4,280 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
13.08.2024
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Aug-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Tuesday, 13 August 2024 Numis Securities 
Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme 
announced on 26 July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            79,591 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            370.00 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            365.00 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            368.3811

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 995,901 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,050,549.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 13/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 79,591

Volume weighted average price (pence): 368.3811

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
173                365.00      08:41:48          00071006817TRLO1      XLON 
143                365.00      08:41:48          00071006818TRLO1      XLON 
936                367.50      08:54:23          00071007299TRLO1      XLON 
750                366.50      08:54:48          00071007302TRLO1      XLON 
256                366.50      08:54:48          00071007303TRLO1      XLON 
1068               366.50      08:54:48          00071007304TRLO1      XLON 
375                366.00      08:55:21          00071007330TRLO1      XLON 
125                366.00      08:55:21          00071007331TRLO1      XLON 
250                366.00      08:55:21          00071007332TRLO1      XLON 
189                366.00      08:55:21          00071007333TRLO1      XLON 
300                366.50      08:55:21          00071007334TRLO1      XLON 
126                366.50      08:55:21          00071007335TRLO1      XLON 
400                365.50      10:00:56          00071008845TRLO1      XLON 
59                365.00      10:01:19          00071008859TRLO1      XLON 
391                365.00      10:01:19          00071008860TRLO1      XLON 
1                 365.00      10:02:01          00071008889TRLO1      XLON 
73                365.00      10:03:29          00071008929TRLO1      XLON 
200                365.00      10:06:26          00071008954TRLO1      XLON 
8                 365.00      10:06:59          00071008962TRLO1      XLON 
200                365.00      10:07:54          00071008973TRLO1      XLON 
171                365.00      10:08:19          00071008985TRLO1      XLON 
1172               366.00      10:12:54          00071009081TRLO1      XLON 
293                366.00      10:12:54          00071009082TRLO1      XLON 
238                366.50      10:27:43          00071009501TRLO1      XLON 
783                366.50      10:27:43          00071009502TRLO1      XLON 
100                366.00      10:28:03          00071009510TRLO1      XLON 
22                366.50      10:52:18          00071009933TRLO1      XLON 
250                366.50      10:52:18          00071009934TRLO1      XLON 
169                366.50      10:52:18          00071009935TRLO1      XLON 
125                366.50      10:52:18          00071009936TRLO1      XLON 
300                366.50      10:52:18          00071009937TRLO1      XLON 
9                 366.50      10:52:36          00071009940TRLO1      XLON 
100                365.50      11:00:33          00071010119TRLO1      XLON 
375                365.50      11:00:33          00071010120TRLO1      XLON 
500                365.50      11:00:33          00071010121TRLO1      XLON 
125                365.50      11:00:33          00071010122TRLO1      XLON 
125                365.50      11:00:33          00071010123TRLO1      XLON 
156                365.50      11:00:33          00071010124TRLO1      XLON 
9                 366.00      11:23:33          00071010471TRLO1      XLON 
150                366.00      11:23:33          00071010472TRLO1      XLON 
944                366.00      11:23:33          00071010473TRLO1      XLON 
250                366.00      11:23:33          00071010474TRLO1      XLON 
125                366.00      11:23:33          00071010475TRLO1      XLON 
517                366.00      11:23:33          00071010476TRLO1      XLON 
255                366.00      11:23:33          00071010477TRLO1      XLON 
969                366.50      11:36:04          00071010668TRLO1      XLON 
375                366.50      11:36:04          00071010669TRLO1      XLON 
125                366.50      11:36:04          00071010670TRLO1      XLON 
125                366.50      11:36:04          00071010671TRLO1      XLON 
771                366.50      11:36:04          00071010672TRLO1      XLON 
200                366.00      11:36:12          00071010674TRLO1      XLON 
125                366.00      11:36:12          00071010675TRLO1      XLON 
694                366.00      11:36:12          00071010676TRLO1      XLON 
429                365.50      11:38:22          00071010711TRLO1      XLON 
299                366.50      12:06:29          00071011037TRLO1      XLON 
230                366.50      12:06:29          00071011038TRLO1      XLON 
200                366.50      12:06:29          00071011039TRLO1      XLON 
83                366.50      12:06:29          00071011040TRLO1      XLON 
625                366.50      12:06:29          00071011041TRLO1      XLON 
265                366.50      12:06:29          00071011042TRLO1      XLON 
1090               366.00      12:06:31          00071011050TRLO1      XLON 
156                365.50      12:07:36          00071011061TRLO1      XLON 
1047               365.50      12:07:36          00071011062TRLO1      XLON 
275                365.50      12:07:48          00071011063TRLO1      XLON 
645                365.50      12:07:48          00071011064TRLO1      XLON 
987                365.50      12:27:40          00071011378TRLO1      XLON 
323                365.50      12:58:00          00071011860TRLO1      XLON 
893                365.50      12:59:00          00071011876TRLO1      XLON 
22                365.50      12:59:00          00071011877TRLO1      XLON 
323                365.50      12:59:00          00071011878TRLO1      XLON 
219                365.50      12:59:00          00071011879TRLO1      XLON 
69                365.50      12:59:00          00071011880TRLO1      XLON 
16                365.50      12:59:00          00071011881TRLO1      XLON 
4                 365.50      12:59:00          00071011882TRLO1      XLON 
396                365.50      12:59:00          00071011883TRLO1      XLON 
606                365.50      12:59:00          00071011884TRLO1      XLON 
125                366.00      13:15:17          00071012133TRLO1      XLON 
500                366.00      13:15:17          00071012134TRLO1      XLON 
375                366.00      13:15:17          00071012135TRLO1      XLON 
46                366.00      13:15:17          00071012136TRLO1      XLON 
812                366.00      13:17:36          00071012181TRLO1      XLON 
267                369.50      13:30:21          00071012506TRLO1      XLON 
19                369.50      13:30:21          00071012507TRLO1      XLON 
54                369.50      13:30:21          00071012508TRLO1      XLON 
155                369.50      13:30:21          00071012509TRLO1      XLON 
1045               369.50      13:30:21          00071012510TRLO1      XLON 
681                370.00      13:30:21          00071012511TRLO1      XLON 
145                370.00      13:30:21          00071012512TRLO1      XLON 
323                370.00      13:30:38          00071012568TRLO1      XLON 
608                370.00      13:33:33          00071012806TRLO1      XLON 
976                370.00      13:33:33          00071012807TRLO1      XLON 
933                370.00      13:33:33          00071012808TRLO1      XLON 
672                370.00      13:33:33          00071012809TRLO1      XLON 
1039               370.00      13:33:33          00071012810TRLO1      XLON 
971                370.00      13:33:33          00071012811TRLO1      XLON 
1087               370.00      13:33:33          00071012812TRLO1      XLON 
949                370.00      13:41:23          00071013123TRLO1      XLON 
1046               370.00      13:41:23          00071013124TRLO1      XLON 
1357               369.50      13:41:32          00071013133TRLO1      XLON 
318                368.00      13:47:05          00071013307TRLO1      XLON 
625                368.00      13:47:05          00071013308TRLO1      XLON 
55                368.00      13:47:05          00071013309TRLO1      XLON 
1477               368.50      14:10:34          00071013805TRLO1      XLON 
283                368.50      14:10:34          00071013806TRLO1      XLON 
364                368.50      14:10:34          00071013807TRLO1      XLON 
218                368.50      14:10:34          00071013808TRLO1      XLON 
125                368.50      14:10:34          00071013809TRLO1      XLON 
29                368.50      14:10:34          00071013810TRLO1      XLON 
1028               368.50      14:14:34          00071013912TRLO1      XLON 
1004               370.00      14:55:29          00071015366TRLO1      XLON 
995                370.00      14:55:29          00071015367TRLO1      XLON 
1073               370.00      14:55:29          00071015368TRLO1      XLON 
997                370.00      14:55:29          00071015369TRLO1      XLON 
997                370.00      14:55:29          00071015370TRLO1      XLON 
1018               370.00      14:55:29          00071015371TRLO1      XLON 
1003               370.00      14:55:29          00071015372TRLO1      XLON 
985                370.00      14:55:29          00071015373TRLO1      XLON 
918                370.00      14:55:29          00071015374TRLO1      XLON 
872                370.00      14:55:29          00071015375TRLO1      XLON 
874                370.00      14:55:29          00071015377TRLO1      XLON 
179                369.00      15:02:33          00071015664TRLO1      XLON 
1087               370.00      15:05:04          00071015728TRLO1      XLON 
500                369.50      15:06:20          00071015762TRLO1      XLON 
376                369.50      15:06:20          00071015763TRLO1      XLON 
552                370.00      15:08:50          00071015832TRLO1      XLON 
325                370.00      15:08:50          00071015833TRLO1      XLON 
323                369.50      15:09:46          00071015864TRLO1      XLON 
1                 370.00      15:26:53          00071016434TRLO1      XLON 
72                370.00      15:28:08          00071016466TRLO1      XLON 
1250               370.00      15:28:08          00071016467TRLO1      XLON 
875                370.00      15:28:08          00071016468TRLO1      XLON 
167                370.00      15:28:08          00071016469TRLO1      XLON 
250                370.00      15:28:08          00071016470TRLO1      XLON 
125                370.00      15:28:08          00071016471TRLO1      XLON 
194                370.00      15:28:08          00071016472TRLO1      XLON 
300                370.00      15:28:08          00071016473TRLO1      XLON 
233                370.00      15:28:08          00071016474TRLO1      XLON 
283                370.00      15:30:46          00071016589TRLO1      XLON 
582                370.00      15:30:46          00071016590TRLO1      XLON 
382                370.00      15:30:46          00071016591TRLO1      XLON 
877                370.00      15:30:46          00071016592TRLO1      XLON 
1212               369.00      15:30:50          00071016595TRLO1      XLON 
298                370.00      15:39:06          00071016956TRLO1      XLON 
391                370.00      15:39:06          00071016957TRLO1      XLON 
245                370.00      15:39:06          00071016958TRLO1      XLON 
880                370.00      15:39:06          00071016959TRLO1      XLON 
75                370.00      15:39:06          00071016960TRLO1      XLON 
941                369.50      15:39:39          00071016976TRLO1      XLON 
136                370.00      15:50:19          00071017375TRLO1      XLON 
500                370.00      15:50:19          00071017376TRLO1      XLON 
349                370.00      15:50:19          00071017377TRLO1      XLON 
160                370.00      15:50:29          00071017381TRLO1      XLON 
500                370.00      15:50:29          00071017382TRLO1      XLON 
676                369.50      15:55:18          00071017579TRLO1      XLON 
284                369.50      15:55:18          00071017580TRLO1      XLON 
914                369.00      15:59:31          00071017698TRLO1      XLON 
344                369.50      15:59:31          00071017699TRLO1      XLON 
132                369.50      15:59:31          00071017700TRLO1      XLON 
189                369.00      16:10:10          00071018055TRLO1      XLON 
1276               369.00      16:10:10          00071018056TRLO1      XLON 
1048               369.00      16:10:10          00071018057TRLO1      XLON 
1073               369.00      16:10:10          00071018058TRLO1      XLON 
1632               369.00      16:10:10          00071018059TRLO1      XLON 
7                 369.00      16:14:41          00071018331TRLO1      XLON 
158                370.00      16:17:58          00071018653TRLO1      XLON 
1110               370.00      16:17:58          00071018654TRLO1      XLON 
337                370.00      16:17:58          00071018655TRLO1      XLON 
425                370.00      16:17:58          00071018656TRLO1      XLON 
51                370.00      16:17:58          00071018657TRLO1      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations                +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  340369 
EQS News ID:  1967317 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1967317&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2024 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
