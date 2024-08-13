Vertosoft Introduces Cloud Marketplace Accelerator to Speed Public Sector Technology Acquisition

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Vertosoft, a leading distributor of innovative technology solutions for the public sector, is excited to announce the launch of its Cloud Marketplace Accelerator Program. This new co-sell alliance, created in cooperation with Amazon Web Services (AWS), aims to facilitate the acquisition of new and emerging technology by Public Sector agencies within the AWS Marketplace, making Independent Software Vendors' (ISVs) listings more accessible and readily available.





The Cloud Marketplace Accelerator Program is designed to streamline the process for ISVs to offer their solutions in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from ISVs that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS, ensuring faster time-to-market and increased visibility to a broad range of customers. This is made possible through Vertosoft's extensive range of contract vehicles available for both Federal and State, Local, and Education (SLED) organizations, providing ISVs with unparalleled access to key public sector markets.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Cloud Marketplace Accelerator Program, which marks a significant milestone in our mission to accelerate the adoption of innovative and emerging technology within public sector," said Chet Hayes, CTO of Vertosoft. "With our co-sell alliance, created in cooperation with AWS, we can provide our partners with access to a wider customer base and a quicker time to market, driving innovation and growth across the public sector."

The program offers a comprehensive suite of services, including technical onboarding, marketing support, and sales enablement, all tailored to meet the unique needs of ISVs. With Vertosoft's expertise, ISVs can expand their marketplace offerings available to the public sector in a matter of just a few days.

Vertosoft is a high-value public sector distributor dedicated to providing the most coveted, innovative, and emerging technology solutions to the government. Fueled by an innovative mindset and an entrepreneurial culture, Vertosoft is constantly finding new ways to reduce complexity and provide scalable, cost-efficient technology solutions to the government.

