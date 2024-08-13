First Stop Health Recognized Again on Inc. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List

For 7 consecutive years, virtual care company has made Inc.'s List of Fastest-Growing Companies.

CHICAGO,IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / First Stop Health, a leading virtual care company for primary, urgent and mental health care needs, has been named in Inc. Magazine's annual list of 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies. This recognition is based on percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023 and highlights the company's exceptional year-over-year growth.

First Stop Health Recognized on Inc. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List

Teira Gunlock, CEO of First Stop Health, said, "We are honored to be on this esteemed Inc. 5000 list once again. This type of strong growth year after year isn't easy, but it's a joyful endeavor when you know that growth means more members gain access to delightful, affordable healthcare and when you get to do it alongside talented people who share in that mission. Our recognition as an Inc. Best Workplace for the third year running coupled with this latest achievement shows that we're growing and staying true to our core values while doing it."

"This growth, all growth, is a function of smart, kind, hardworking people. Just as our empathetic care team builds trust with our patients, our passionate market-facing team builds trust with our employers and benefit consultants," shared Elena Gambon, Chief Strategy Officer & Chief Growth Officer.

"As a physician, I am incredibly proud of our team for delivering exceptional care at scale, enabling our providers to partner with even more members, guiding them towards healthier lives," Cole Barfield MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer added.

Inc. listed First Stop Health at number 2,738 for its 185% 3-year growth. The company experienced an increase of almost 46% of annual recurring revenue (ARR) and 45% employer-client growth in 2023. The team also grew by nearly 118% in 2023. This honor follows First Stop Health's recent recognition for a third consecutive year in Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces.

With this growth comes new enhancements to First Stop Health virtual care solutions. Available August 1, 2024, Primary Care now offers care navigation and access to specialists, like registered dieticians and weight loss coaches, in addition to prevention and chronic disease management from our doctors. Available January 1, 2025, Mental Health will expand to include long-term counseling and mental health prescriptions.

To learn more about First Stop Health, visit www.fshealth.com.

About First Stop Health

First Stop Health provides care that people love® with digital healthcare services. Patients can access virtual care 24/7 via app, website or phone. We help them save time and money with safe, convenient, high-quality virtual care solutions - Enhanced Primary Care, Urgent Care and Whole Mental Health. First Stop Health was named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces of 2022-2024, and ranked one of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 7 years by Inc. In 2023, First Stop Health was also recognized in Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 as one of the Chicago area's fastest-growing companies and as a 2023 Well-Being Trailblazer presented by Archetype and WELCOA.

