Accelirate Signs Strategic Partnership With Klarity to Deliver Next-Gen Process Automation Solutions

SUNRISE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Accelirate, a prominent provider of end-to-end AI-enabled process automation services, announced today its strategic partnership with Klarity, a leading next-generation process automation platform built from the ground up using the latest generative AI technologies. This collaboration further enhances Accelirate and Klarity's ability to deliver scalable solutions for enterprises looking to rapidly automate and optimize their complex business processes.

Accelirate Partners With Klarity AI





Accelirate, a trusted partner for enterprises across various industries, will further enhance its service portfolio by integrating Klarity's platform into its solution stack. This partnership ensures that clients receive comprehensive support and effective implementation of Klarity's platform while leveraging Accelirate's extensive expertise in process automation, business analysis, governance and change management.

Klarity, which recently raised $70 million in a Series B funding round, is already trusted by the largest AI and technology companies in the world, including Zoom, DoorDash, RingCentral and Cloudflare. The platform enables enterprises to automate complex processes that involve multiple source systems and unstructured documents (such as contracts, orders, invoices, or certificates) and uses generative AI to extract and validate data, and automate the entire process, that could previously only be performed manually. The Klarity Architect also reduces the time and effort required to analyze and document a process, by automatically generating detailed documentation from videos and existing process documentation.

"We're excited to partner with Accelirate, a leader in the process automation space, and introduce our generative AI platform to their clients. Accelirate has a clear understanding of what could not be automated with previous generations of technology and what can now be automated with Klarity," said Andrew Antos, CEO and Co-Founder of Klarity.

As an early adopter of generative AI, Klarity has a forward-thinking approach and commitment to utilizing generative AI to reduce OpEx, deliver instant turnaround times and reduce compliance risk for enterprises. One of the key features of Klarity's platform is Architect, a generative AI engine that creates workflows from any video overview of a process. Architect allows users to upload process demos and existing documentation to automatically generate process descriptions in any format within five minutes.

"We are impressed by Klarity's platform and its capabilities to automate complex processes using generative AI. Klarity's services are among the best, offering real and proven solutions with strong client support. I have seen nothing on the market that semantically analyzes documents and processes as thoroughly as Klarity. With the addition of the Architect product, the platform provides Accelirate a true competitive advantage," said Ahmed Zaidi, CEO and CO-Founder of Accelirate. "We believe that Klarity's platform will enhance our existing offerings and enable us to provide more value to our clients," he further added.

About Accelirate

Accelirate is a leading provider of AI-enabled automation services that help organizations streamline their operations and improve customer experience through the power of data and AI. With over eight years of deep expertise in leading intelligent automation platforms and a proven track record of success, Accelirate is a trusted partner for enterprises looking to accelerate their digital transformation journey. To learn more about Accelirate and its Gen AI and Intelligent Automation Service offerings, visit https://www.accelirate.com or contact info@accelirate.com.

About Klarity

Klarity enables enterprises to build exponential organizations by automating document-centric processes that typically involve scores of back-office workers. Our customers, including DoorDash, Zoom, and 8x8, use our technology to ensure perfect compliance, handle transactions in real time, and reduce operational expenses. We focus on key areas such as Order Management, Revenue Recognition (ASC 606 compliance), and Invoice Processing. Our goal is to free people from repetitive document tasks, allowing them to use their creativity and energy to build and grow their organizations.

FAQs

1. What is the objective of this Accelirate and Klarity partnership?

To deliver innovative and scalable process automation solutions that help enterprises automate and optimize complex business processes using Klarity's advanced generative AI technology.

2. What does Klarity's platform offer?

Klarity's platform automates complex processes involving multiple documents and data sources. It uses generative AI to create workflows, extract and validate data, and generate outputs like reports and invoices. It also simplifies the process of analyzing and documenting workflows.

3. How does this partnership work for enterprises?

This partnership combines Accelirate's expertise in process automation with Klarity's advanced AI platform, providing enterprises with reliable, proven solutions backed by strong client support. Klarity's services are actively implemented and working in production, highlighting their effectiveness in real-world scenarios.

Contact Information

Matt Gallo

Chief Revenue Officer

marketing@accelirate.com

+1 (877) 657-6006

SOURCE: Accelirate

View the original press release on newswire.com.