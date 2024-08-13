The "UK Private Healthcare Self-Pay Market Report, Sixth Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sixth edition of the Private Healthcare Self-Pay UK Market Report, contains pricing data analysis up to May 2024 and is essential for stakeholders across the private healthcare sector. Tailored for hospital and clinic senior executives, acute medical care providers, private medical insurance groups, and more, it provides crucial insights to make strategic decisions.

Included with the most recent pricing data analysis and 2023 hospital episode analysis, the report details a market that has grown significantly, driven by NHS waiting times and patient demand for faster access to care. This is underpinned by high demand for orthopaedic and ophthalmological services, with growth also seen in general surgery and gynaecology.

The self-pay market experienced significant disruptions during 2020-2021, impacting all sectors, and now experiences disruptions in the form of economic pressures and the cost-of-living crisis. Despite these challenges, self-pay demand remains robust, signalling a lasting shift towards private healthcare.

The report forecasts steady market growth, with insured patient activity indicating sustained interest in private healthcare. Regarding self-pay options, they remain integral to provider strategies and are expected to drive strong medium-term growth.

The report also covers regional dynamics, with London and the South East accounting for the highest regional areas of self-pay. Interestingly, the publisher observed an increase in self-pay demand in traditionally low self-pay regions, such as the North East, Wales, Scotland and the South West.

What the report covers

Dive into comprehensive research on current market trends and future projections

Understand perspectives from leading healthcare providers shaping the market

Analyse procedure pricing strategies across providers to uncover competitive advantages

Explore financial models and payment schemes available to patients

Gain insights into patient decision-making and preferences within private healthcare

Forecast future trends and strategic recommendations for navigating the evolving self-pay landscape

And much more...

Company Coverage:

Nuffield Health

BMI Healthcare

Spire Healthcare

Ramsay Health Care

HCA Healthcare

Aspen Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:

1. THE RESEARCH IN CONTEXT

1.1 Recent trends in private healthcare

1.1.2 Provider market shares

1.2 Recent trends in the insured market

1.3 Private practice fee income

1.4 Overview of the UK self-pay market

2. MARKET

2.1 The role of the private medical insurers

2.2 The role of the NHS

2.3 Moves by major acute providers and others

2.4 The role of third party administrators

2.5 The role of finance providers

3. SURVEY AND RESEARCH

3.1 Survey feedback and responses: SurveyMonkey

3.2 Research outputs: Internet analytics research

3.2.1 Cataract surgery

3.2.2 Hip replacement

3.2.3 Knee replacement

3.2.4 Hernia repair

3.2.5 MRI scanning

4. MARKET INSIGHT FROM LEADING PROVIDERS

4.1 Clinical drivers

4.2 Private medical insurance

4.3 Affordability

4.4 The NHS

4.5 The wider economy

4.6 Customer focus

4.7 Other factors

4.8 Quality

5. PRICE COMPARISONS

5.1 Pricing for self-pay procedures

5.1.1 Calculating the percentage difference for average treatment prices

5.2 NHS pricing for self-pay procedures

6. MAJOR PROVIDER SCHEME AND FINANCE OPTIONS

6.1 Comparison of fixed price schemes from major providers

6.1.1 Nuffield Health

6.1.2 BMI Healthcare

6.1.3 Spire Healthcare

6.1.4 Ramsay Health Care

6.1.5 HCA Healthcare

6.1.6 Aspen Healthcare

6.2 Third-party administrators

6.3 Online third-party administrators and treatment sourcing services

6.4 Comparison of finance schemes from major providers for self-pay patients

7. THE PATIENT PERSPECTIVE

7.1 PHIN's perspective

7.2 Available research

8. THE FUTURE OF SELF-PAY

8.1 The views of influencers and opinion leaders

8.2 New players attracted to the self-pay market

8.2.1 Online and App based services

8.2.2 Private GP services

8.3 The role of clinical innovation

8.4 Demographics

8.5 The role of effective marketing and engagement

8.6 Quality as a driver

