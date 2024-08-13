RanMarine Technology: RanMarine Launches the MegaShark to Address $20 Billion Market Opportunity for Waterway Clean-Up

RanMarine Technology ("RanMarine" or the "Company), a pioneer in autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) designed to clean ports, harbors, lakes, rivers and other near-shore environments, today announced the commercial launch of the MegaShark, an innovative mid-sized, electric-powered vessel set to revolutionize aquatic clean-up efforts.

The latest addition to RanMarine's fleet of ASVs, the rechargeable MegaShark vessel is specifically engineered to efficiently capture and remove floating waste, algae, and biomass from waterways. With significantly increased capacity over prior models, the MegaShark is designed as a sustainable and cost-effective solution for use in a wide range of environments including harbors, ports, marinas, rivers, canals, lakes, and other waterways.

The MegaShark offers versatile operation modes, including onboard, remote control from shore, and autonomous navigation with LiDAR-based collision avoidance, ensuring efficient performance for various tasks. Designed with a shallow draft and a unique catamaran hull, it features an efficient waste-basket capture system, allowing it to hold up to 880 liters/440kg of waste, a greater than five-fold increase over the WasteShark ASV. The vessel's base battery configuration supports up to 8 hours of operation, extendable to 16 hours, and it utilizes RanMarine's proven navigation and autonomous software.

"We continually strive to simplify our customers' operations, reduce costs, and enhance waste collection efficiency," stated Richard Hardiman, CEO and founder of RanMarine. "The MegaShark complies with new sustainable fuel legislation and can deploy advanced water-quality sensors, providing crucial data feedback that helps our clients understand and maximize their environmental impact. Its rapid deployment capabilities and efficient waste collection system help mitigate long-term environmental damage, promoting healthier aquatic ecosystems, while the vessel's 100% recyclable aluminum hull enhances its sustainability."

Operating in over 30 countries, RanMarine's waterway cleaning solutions are trusted by a diverse array of clients including corporate, governmental, and environmental organizations. Key partners and clients include Walt Disney, Hudson River Park, PortsToronto, BIC Services, Port of Halifax and Dallas County. This widespread adoption underscores the reliability and effectiveness of RanMarine's solutions, which address a $20 billion market opportunity around the world.

About RanMarine:

RanMarine empowers organizations worldwide to restore aquatic environments to their natural state through the design and development of data-driven autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) that specialize in cleaning ports, harbors, lakes, rivers and other near-shore environments. RanMarine's proprietary ASVs, designed to efficiently remove floating waste pollution and algae/biomass from waterways, are currently operating in over 30 countries, with corporate and government clients including Walt Disney, Hudson River Park, PortsToronto, Babcock Marine Naval Bases UK, and Port of Houston. RanMarine's WasteShark ASV can be operated either autonomously or manually via handheld remote control. RanMarine's new MegaShark ASV, which boasts five to seven times the capacity of the WasteShark, is now available for sale and offers the option of either onboard operation, remote control or autonomous operation*. Additionally, the company anticipates beginning shipments of its OilShark ASV in early 2025, a vessel designed to enable rapid removal of oil spills from waterways. All RanMarine's ASVs can be outfitted with over 15 different sensors for customized data collection needs, offer fast and simple deployment, and provide substantial cost savings compared to traditional alternatives. * MegaShark's full Autonomous operation will be released in late 2024

Learn more at:

Website: www.ranmarine.io

Facebook: @RanMarineTechnology

Instagram: @ranmarinetechnology

X/Twitter: @RanMarineTech

LinkedIn: @ranmarine

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

ranmarine@redchip.com

SOURCE: RanMarine Technology

View the original press release on accesswire.com