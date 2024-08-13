MobilityWorks Opens 100th Location, Furthering Its Mission to Provide Accessible Mobility Solutions Nationwide

MobilityWorks® announces its expansion to 100 locations across 37 states, furthering its mission to provide wheelchair users with the mobility, independence and personal freedom they desire.

RICHFIELD, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / MobilityWorks®, the nation's largest provider of wheelchair accessible vehicles, mobility equipment, and services, is proud to announce its expansion to 100 locations across the country. This milestone was made possible through this year's strategic acquisitions in Washington, Utah, Oregon and Oklahoma, furthering the company's mission to provide wheelchair users with the mobility, independence and personal freedom they desire.

With the recent addition of new locations in Wilsonville, Oregon; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Tacoma and Woodinville in Washington, as well as a new location set to open in North Carolina by the end of the year, 2024 has been a year of historic growth for MobilityWorks. These new locations not only expand the company's footprint but also enable MobilityWorks to reach a larger client base with its comprehensive range of mobility solutions, including wheelchair accessible vehicles, adaptive equipment and driving aids as well as home accessibility equipment.

"The journey from our first location in Akron, Ohio, now to our 100th, is not just a reflection of our company growth but a celebration of the lives we've impacted along the way," said Bryan Everett, Chief Executive Officer of MobilityWorks. "While we're proud to have established a strong presence across the nation, the real accomplishment comes in knowing we're making mobility options more accessible than ever for the clients we serve every day. This would not be possible without the talented and dedicated team members who passionately support our mission."

Now with 100 locations in 37 states, MobilityWorks is better positioned than ever to deliver on its mission. The company expects to host a ribbon cutting ceremony at their new location in Raleigh, North Carolina, later this year.

About MobilityWorks:

MobilityWorks is the nation's largest retailer of wheelchair accessible vehicles, mobility equipment and services. MobilityWorks is a portfolio company of Flexpoint Ford, a private equity firm that specializes in investments in the healthcare and financial services industries. MobilityWorks Commercial is the largest provider of commercial wheelchair vans in the country. MobilityWorks and manufacturer Driverge Vehicle Innovations together make up WMK, LLC, established in 1997 and recognized on the Inc. 500|5000 list of Inc. Magazine's fastest-growing privately held companies, as well as Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces.

