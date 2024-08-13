Optimum Employer Solutions Rocks the Inc. 5000 List for the 12th Time

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Inc. has just revealed that Optimum Employer Solutions is again on the Inc. 5000 list, snagging a spot at No. 4,592 for 2024. This marks an incredible 12th time making this prestigious list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This milestone showcases the dynamic spirit and relentless innovation of businesses like Optimum. Iconic names such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia got their first taste of national recognition on this very list.





"Making the Inc. 5000 list for the 12th time is a huge honor and a testament to our team's hard work and dedication," said Kevin Gramian, CEO and founder of Optimum Employer Solutions. "We're thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to excellence and continuous growth in the PEO industry. This achievement reflects our team's passion and our clients' trust in us."

This year's Inc. 5000 is packed with companies that have powered through inflation, rising capital costs, and challenging hiring markets to achieve dazzling revenue growth. The top 500 companies on the list have an average median three-year growth rate of 1,637 percent and have created 874,458 jobs over the past three years.

The 2024 Inc. 5000 ranks companies by percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2023. The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million.

Want to see the full lineup? Check out www.inc.com/inc5000 for the complete results; including company profiles and an interactive database you can sort by industry, location, and more.

"One of the highlights of my year is diving into the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, Inc.'s editor-in-chief. "The creativity and innovation of these companies, spanning sectors from health care and AI to fashion and pet food, is nothing short of inspiring. Congrats to all this year's honorees for thriving despite the economic rollercoaster we've all been on!"

Optimum Employer Solutions, headquartered in sunny Orange County, CA, is the go-to provider for premium HR solutions. From day one, the company has been dedicated to helping small to mid-sized businesses streamline their HR processes, ensure compliance, and provide unparalleled employee benefits. Making the Inc. 5000 list for the 12th time underscores Optimum's consistent growth and leadership in the industry. The company takes pride in its milestones, including the expansion of services, enhancement of client satisfaction, and growth in market presence.

About Optimum Employer Solutions

Optimum Employer Solutions - an IRS-designated Certified* Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) - was founded with the goal of helping small businesses survive, thrive, and compete for the best talent by giving them access to resources and benefits typically only found at very large companies. As a single, knowledgeable partner, we help our clients to focus on their core business and save time and money by handling all their HR, benefits, and payroll needs.

*Certification by the IRS does not imply endorsement of one company over another.

We Care About Your Humans

www.optimumhr.net

