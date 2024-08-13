EQS-Ad-hoc: Gloss Noteco 1, LLC / Key word(s): Agreement
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Gloss Noteco 1, LLC (the "issuer") has agreed to an extension of the maturity of its variable funding notes (ISIN US37961VAA89) from 30 December 2024 to 3 February 2027. This matches an extension of the Irish commercial real estate financing in which the issuer holds a 50% participation as lender.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gloss Noteco 1, LLC
|c/o 345 Park Avenue
|10154 New York
|United States
|Phone:
|+1 (212) 583 - 5000
|E-mail:
|bredslegalnotices@blackstone.com
|Internet:
|blackstonemortgagetrust.com
|ISIN:
|US37961VAA89
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1967387
