13-Aug-2024 / 21:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Gloss Noteco 1, LLC (the "issuer") has agreed to an extension of the maturity of its variable funding notes (ISIN US37961VAA89) from 30 December 2024 to 3 February 2027. This matches an extension of the Irish commercial real estate financing in which the issuer holds a 50% participation as lender.

