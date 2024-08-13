KindlyMD, Inc: KindlyMD to Present at Upcoming August 2024 Investor Conferences

KindlyMD, Inc. ("KindlyMD" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:KDLY), a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, is pleased to announce that management is scheduled to participate in the following August 2024 conferences.

Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, August 14th at 11:30 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VkaugCtaSp-QPy2xNOfuqA

Summer 2024 Investor Summit Virtual Conference

Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, August 20th at 12:30 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://investors.kindlymd.com/events-presentations

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Company's management team, please contact your representative at Sidoti, Investor Summit Group, or email KCSA Strategic Communications at KindlyMD@KCSA.com.

About KindlyMD

KindlyMD is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies to offer patients comprehensive care and reduce the addiction and dependency of opioid use in the U.S. KindlyMD currently operates four centers including the largest alternative pain treatment center in Utah. With a focus on holistic pain management through its specialty outpatient clinical services, including, where appropriate, the recommendation of medical cannabis by KindlyMD healthcare providers, KindlyMD is providing better patient health outcomes.

For more information, please visit www.kindlymd.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

(212) 896-1254

KindlyMD@KCSA.com

