Tenon Medical, Inc.: Tenon Medical Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

~ Second Quarter 2024 Revenue Increased 21% Year-Over-Year ~

~ Surgical Procedures Increased 7% Year-Over-Year in the Second Quarter 2024 ~

~ Gross Profit Margin of 52% Marks One Year of Generating Positive Gross Profit ~

~ Publication of Post-Market Study Interim Analysis Now Imminent ~

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON)(NASDAQ:TNONW) ("Tenon Medical" or the "Company" or "Tenon"), a company transforming care for patients suffering with certain sacroiliac joint (SI Joint) disorders, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 and Subsequent Highlights

Revenue of $901,000 in the second quarter of 2024, a 21% increase over the prior year quarter and a 25% increase over the first quarter of 2024.

Gross profit of $470,000 as compared to $194,000 in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 142%.

Gross profit margin of 52% in the second quarter of 2024, a notable increase as compared to 26% in the same year ago period.

Normalized number of surgical procedures in which The Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System ("The Catamaran System") was used with an increase of 7% compared to the prior year.

Announced retirement of Chief Financial Officer Steve Van Dick and commenced an executive search to fill the role.

Steve Van Dick to remain as CFO Advisor to ensure smooth transition process.

Appointed Jay Hanson as interim Principal Accounting Officer.

Steve Foster, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tenon Medical, commented, "Tenon demonstrated solid performance in the second quarter with revenue growth of 21% from the prior year, driven by a 7% increase in The Catamaran System surgical procedures. Taking our learnings from 2023, during the quarter, we have successfully filled all sales positions in our five U.S. regions. In the second quarter, based upon the initial impact of our expanded sales operation, we hosted 37 physicians in targeted workshop activities and Catamaran focused training sessions.

Additionally, we are pleased to report four consecutive quarters of positive gross profit with growth of 142% over the prior year second quarter. Our gross margin of 52% was driven by a normalization of higher revenue associated with the moderate increase in the number of surgical procedures, as we maintain a controlled operating leverage structure offset by lower overhead absorption into inventory.

Further, as we near completion of enrollment of our Post-Market, Prospective, Multi-Center clinical trial, we have been notified that publication of our interim analysis is now imminent. This peer reviewed analysis reinforces that the Catamaran procedure delivers on its promises. We look forward to sharing details when publication is complete in the near future.

Lastly, I'd like to extend gratitude to my partner in Tenon's journey and wish Steve Van Dick the best in his retirement. Steve's financial expertise and leadership has established Tenon's solid foundation to support our long-term strategic growth and expansion. While Steve will remain as a CFO advisor, we are confident in the financial experience of Jay Hanson as interim Principal Accounting Officer, having held the position of Senior Director of SEC reporting and compliance under the guidance of Mr. Van Dick while we continue our executive search process for a permanent CFO," concluded Mr. Foster.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 21%, compared to $0.7 million in the comparable year ago period. Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $1.6 million, an increase of 38%, compared to $1.2 million in six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to the same periods in 2023 was primarily due to increases of 7% and 19%, respectively, in the number of surgical procedures in which The Catamaran System was used.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2024 was $0.5 million, or 52% of revenues, two times the multiple of $0.2 million, or 26% of revenues in the comparable year ago quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, gross profit was $0.9 million, or 58% of revenues, compared to a gross profit of $147,000, or 13% of revenue, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Gross margin percentage improved due to higher revenue associated with the increase in the number of surgical procedures.

Operating expenses totaled $4.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, largely in line with expenses of $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, operating expenses totaled $8.3 million compared to $9.4 million in the prior year period. Operating expenses consist of a decline in research and development and sales and marketing expenses, offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses.

Net loss was $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, a marginal improvement from a loss of $4.3 million in the same period of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net loss was $7.4 million compared to $9.1 million in the previous year period. The Company expects to incur additional losses in the future.

As of June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.0 million, as compared to $2.4 million as of December 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had no outstanding debt.

Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) today, Tuesday, August 13, 2024, to discuss Tenon's second quarter 2024 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A with the Company's covering analysts. To participate, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0792 International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8263 Webcast: TNON Conference Call

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

An audio playback of the call will be available through August 27, 2024, on Tenon's Investor Relations website at http://ir.tenonmed.com/ or via telephone replay by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 13747648.

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed The Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive approach to the SI joint using a single, robust titanium implant. The system features the Catamaran Fixation Device which passes through both the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, stabilizing and transfixing the SI joint along its longitudinal axis. The angle and trajectory of the Catamaran surgical approach is also designed to provide a pathway away from critical neural and vascular structures and into the strongest cortical bone. Tenon is underway with a national launch of this system to address the greatly underserved market opportunity that exists in this space. For more information, please visit www.tenonmed.com.

The Tenon Medical logo and Tenon Medical, are registered trademarks of Tenon Medical, Inc. Catamaran is a trademark of Tenon Medical, Inc.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," which are statements related to events, results, activities or developments that Tenon expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking often contain words such as "intends," "estimates," "anticipates," "hopes," "projects," "plans," "expects," "seek," "believes," "see," "should," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and the negative versions thereof. Such statements are based on Tenon's experience and perception of current conditions, trends, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances, and speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, please review our Annual Report on Form 10-K on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, particularly the information contained in the section entitled "Risk Factors." We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Tenon Medical, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,968 $ 2,428 Accounts receivable, net 679 518 Inventory 609 554 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 831 389 Total current assets 4,087 3,889 Fixed assets, net 904 961 Deposits 51 51 Operating lease right-of-use asset 525 646 Deferred offering costs 439 798 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,006 $ 6,345

Liabilities and Stockholders' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,111 $ 433 Accrued expenses 932 808 Current portion of accrued commissions 1.089 470 Current portion of operating lease liability 271 256 Convertible notes payable and accrued interest, net of debt discount of $0 and $77 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively - 1,173 Total current liabilities 3,403 3,140 Accrued commissions, net of current portion 1,481 1,999 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 290 428 Total liabilities 5,174 5,567 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders' equity: Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 4,500,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 256,968 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 3,300 - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 130,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 3,780,827 and 2,600,311 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 4 3 Additional paid-in capital 60,003 55,894 Accumulated deficit (62,475 ) (55,073 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss - (46 ) Total stockholders' equity 832 778 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,006 $ 6,345



Tenon Medical, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 901 $ 743 $ 1,620 $ 1,176 Cost of sales 431 549 680 1,029 Gross Profit 470 194 940 147 Operating Expenses Research and development 708 901 1,377 1,735 Sales and marketing 1,448 1,883 2,829 3,909 General and administrative 2,186 1,732 4,112 3,711 Total Operating Expenses 4,342 4,516 8,318 9,355 Loss from Operations (3,872 ) (4,322 ) (7,378 ) (9,208 ) Other Income (Expense) Gain on investments 39 37 66 93 Interest expense - - (34 ) - Other income (expense), net 7 - (56 ) - Total Other Income (Expense), net 46 37 (24 ) 93 Net Loss $ (3,826 ) $ (4,285 ) $ (7,402 ) $ (9,115 ) Net Loss Per Share of Common Stock Basic and diluted $ (1.02 ) $ (3.28 ) $ (2.24 ) $ (7.50 ) Weighted-Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding Basic and diluted 3,749 1,305 3,301 1,215 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss: Net loss $ (3,826 ) $ (4,285 ) $ (7,402 ) $ (9,115 ) Unrealized gain on investments - 3 - 16 Foreign currency translation adjustment - 13 46 12 Total comprehensive loss $ (3,826 ) $ (4,269 ) $ (7,356 ) $ (9,087 )



