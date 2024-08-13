First Acceptance Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

First Acceptance Corporation (OTCQX:FACO) today reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. A quarterly report can be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FACO/disclosure.

Income before income taxes, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $8.1 million, compared with $4.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $5.8 million, compared $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Diluted net income per share was $0.15 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $0.08 for the same period in the prior year.

Income before income taxes, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $17.0 million, compared with $5.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $12.7 million, compared with $4.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Diluted net income per share was $0.33 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $0.11 for the same period in the prior year.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, we recognized unfavorable prior period loss and LAE development of $4.8 million, compared with favorable prior period loss and LAE development of $0.1 million for the same period in the prior year. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, we recognized $8.8 million of unfavorable prior period loss and LAE development compared with $0.7 million for the same period in the prior year.

The Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Ken Russell, commented "The quarter ended June 30, 2024 marks the Company's sixth consecutive profitable quarter reflecting a steady continuation of the favorable market trends we have experienced since the fourth quarter of 2022. Since then, premium growth has sustained across all our distribution channels through a combination of rate increases and increased production. Throughout, our loss ratio has remained within our expectations, as has our expense ratio, which was favorably impacted by the sale of our insurance agency operations in December 2023. Investment income has also grown to become a more significant component of our net income. Going forward, I remain confident that our Company is well positioned to continue this profitable success ".

First Acceptance Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 157,675 $ 112,645 $ 302,939 $ 210,555 Income before income taxes $ 8,079 $ 4,198 $ 17,017 $ 5,616 Net income $ 5,789 $ 3,154 $ 12,717 $ 4,312 Net income per diluted share $ 0.15 $ 0.08 $ 0.33 $ 0.11 Average diluted shares outstanding 38,987 38,211 38,898 38,119 Combined Ratio for Insurance Companies: Loss 72.4 % 69.7 % 71.3 % 72.3 % Expense 27.5 % 30.5 % 26.8 % 29.0 % Combined 99.9 % 100.2 % 98.1 % 101.3 % Book Value per Common Share $ 4.01 $ 1.83

