Tier One Silver, Inc.: Tier One Silver Announces Voting Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Tier One Silver Inc. (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on August 7, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The director nominees as listed in the Company's Information Circular dated July 26, 2024, and SEDAR+ filed July 28, 2024 (the "Circular"), were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting to serve until the next Meeting.
A total of 43,870,612 of the Company's common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 25.69% of the outstanding common shares. The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:
Election of Directors:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Votes For (%)
Votes
Votes
Antonio Arribas
40,367,893
98.83%
478,537
1.17%
Ivan James Bebek
40,472,355
99.08%
374,075
0.92%
Peter Dembicki
40,480,384
99.10%
366,046
0.90%
Jeffrey Mason
39,345,100
96.32%
1,501,330
3.68%
Christina Strashek
40,306,703
98.68%
539,727
1.32%
Paul Sun
40,369,795
98.83%
476,635
1.17%
There were 3,024,182 non-votes recorded (but not voted) for each director. Non-votes are discretionary votes given to a broker by a US beneficial holder, but such votes are not allowed under Canadian Securities Regulations.
Reappointment of Auditor:
Votes For
Votes For (%)
Votes
Votes
Deloitte LLP
43,748,910
99.72
121,702
0.28%
Incentive Plan Resolution:
Votes For
Votes For (%)
Votes
Votes
Long-term Incentive Plan
37,880,031
92.74
2,966,399
7.26%
Shareholders voted in favour of the Company's long-term incentive plan ("LTI Plan"), which was authorized by the Board June 11, 2024 and summarized in the Company's Circular. The LTI Plan limits the number of common shares reserved for issuance under the LTI Plan, together with all other security-based compensation arrangements of the Company to 10% of the issued and outstanding shares (on a non-diluted basis). The Company currently has 171,049,523 common shares issued and outstanding meaning the maximum Unit Awards issuable under the plan at this time is 17,104,952 of which 9,930,000 Options have been issued leaving 7,174,952 Unit Awards available for issuance.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TIER ONE SILVER INC.
Peter Dembicki
President, CEO and Director
For further information on Tier One Silver Inc., please contact the Company at (778) 729-0700 or info@tieronesilver.com.
Capital Markets Contact:
Julia Becker
Julia.becker@tieronesilver.com
About Tier One Silver
Tier One Silver is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through the discovery of world-class silver, gold and copper deposits in Peru. The Company is focused on its flagship exploration project, Curibaya. The Company's management and technical teams have a strong track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration success. For more information, visit www.tieronesilver.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: Tier One Silver, Inc.
View the original press release on accesswire.com