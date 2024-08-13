Tier One Silver, Inc.: Tier One Silver Announces Voting Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

Tier One Silver Inc. (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on August 7, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The director nominees as listed in the Company's Information Circular dated July 26, 2024, and SEDAR+ filed July 28, 2024 (the "Circular"), were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting to serve until the next Meeting.

A total of 43,870,612 of the Company's common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 25.69% of the outstanding common shares. The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Election of Directors:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes For (%) Votes

Withheld/Abstain Votes

Withheld/Abstain (%) Antonio Arribas 40,367,893 98.83% 478,537 1.17% Ivan James Bebek 40,472,355 99.08% 374,075 0.92% Peter Dembicki 40,480,384 99.10% 366,046 0.90% Jeffrey Mason 39,345,100 96.32% 1,501,330 3.68% Christina Strashek 40,306,703 98.68% 539,727 1.32% Paul Sun 40,369,795 98.83% 476,635 1.17%

There were 3,024,182 non-votes recorded (but not voted) for each director. Non-votes are discretionary votes given to a broker by a US beneficial holder, but such votes are not allowed under Canadian Securities Regulations.

Reappointment of Auditor:

Votes For Votes For (%) Votes

Withheld/Abstain Votes

Withheld/Abstain (%) Deloitte LLP 43,748,910 99.72 121,702 0.28%

Incentive Plan Resolution:

Votes For Votes For (%) Votes

Against Votes

Against (%) Long-term Incentive Plan 37,880,031 92.74 2,966,399 7.26%

Shareholders voted in favour of the Company's long-term incentive plan ("LTI Plan"), which was authorized by the Board June 11, 2024 and summarized in the Company's Circular. The LTI Plan limits the number of common shares reserved for issuance under the LTI Plan, together with all other security-based compensation arrangements of the Company to 10% of the issued and outstanding shares (on a non-diluted basis). The Company currently has 171,049,523 common shares issued and outstanding meaning the maximum Unit Awards issuable under the plan at this time is 17,104,952 of which 9,930,000 Options have been issued leaving 7,174,952 Unit Awards available for issuance.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TIER ONE SILVER INC.

Peter Dembicki

President, CEO and Director

For further information on Tier One Silver Inc., please contact the Company at (778) 729-0700 or info@tieronesilver.com.

Capital Markets Contact:

Julia Becker

Julia.becker@tieronesilver.com

About Tier One Silver

Tier One Silver is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through the discovery of world-class silver, gold and copper deposits in Peru. The Company is focused on its flagship exploration project, Curibaya. The Company's management and technical teams have a strong track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration success. For more information, visit www.tieronesilver.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Tier One Silver, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com