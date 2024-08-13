Stamford, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2024) - Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) ("Sphere 3D"), a Bitcoin mining company operating at an industrial scale, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

2024 Second Quarter Highlights

Sphere 3D recognized a $7.3 million unrealized gain on investment in equity securities acquired through the Core settlement.

Sphere 3D mined 70.7 Bitcoin during the quarter.

Sphere 3D ended the quarter with 1.2 EH/s.

CFO Comments

"Despite some challenges in the second quarter, including a 50% reduction in block rewards and temporary interruptions from certain hosting partners, we are excited to share that our first shipment of S21s were energized in July," said Kurt Kalbfleisch, Chief Financial Officer of Sphere 3D. "This marks an important milestone in our long-term strategy to refresh and enhance our fleet. As we continue to upgrade our equipment, we remain committed to pursuing strategic opportunities, including potential mergers, that will position us for sustained growth and success in the future."

Hashrate Update

Sphere 3D had approximately 1.2 EH/s hosted at June 30, 2024.

Bitcoin Asset and Value

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had Bitcoin holdings of 7.2, with a market value of $0.5 million.

Second Quarter FY 2024 Financial Results

Bitcoin production during the second quarter of 2024 was 70.7 Bitcoin, compared to 178.4 Bitcoin for the second quarter of 2023.

Revenue for the second quarter was $4.7 million, compared to $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. Bitcoin mining revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $4.7 million, compared to $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Operating costs and expenses for the quarter were $10.4 million, compared to $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Depreciation and amortization was $1.8 million, compared to $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Net income was $2.1 million, or $0.11 basic earnings per share and $0.10 diluted earnings per share, compared to a net loss of $4.8 million, or a net loss of $0.44 per share, for the second quarter of 2023.

Unrealized gain of $7.3 million recognized during the second quarter of 2024 on investment in equity securities acquired through the Core settlement.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) is a cryptocurrency miner growing its industrial-scale Bitcoin mining operation through the capital-efficient procurement of next-generation mining equipment and partnering with best-in-class data center operators. Sphere 3D is dedicated to growing shareholder value while honoring its commitment to strict environmental, social, and governance standards. For more information about Sphere 3D, please visit Sphere3D.com.

SPHERE 3D CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30, 2024



June 30, 2024





2024

2023



2024



2023

Revenues:

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



Bitcoin mining revenue $ 4,666 $ 4,966

$ 11,612

$ 7,490

Service and product revenue

-

500



-



1,002

Total revenues

4,666

5,466



11,612



8,492



















Operating costs and expenses:















Cost of Bitcoin mining revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below)

3,959

4,074



8,266



6,039

Cost of service and product revenue

-

209



-



507

Sales and marketing

-

277



-



551

Research and development

-

227



-



497

General and administrative

2,986

3,634



6,438



7,105

Depreciation and amortization

1,816

1,375



3,637



2,400

Impairmant of property and equipment

860

-



860



-

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

691

251



691



251

Change in fair value of Bitcoin

65

-



(703 )

-

Realized gain on sale of Bitcoin

-

(139 )

-



(772 ) Impairment of Bitcoin

-

254



-



350

Total operating costs and expenses

10,377

10,162



19,189



16,928

Loss from operations

(5,711)

(4,696 )

(7,577 )

(8,436 ) Other income (expense):















Unrealized gain on investment in equity securities

7,279

-



4,539



-

Interest income and other income, net

558

1,113



687



1,364

Interest expense

-

(1,173 )

-



(1,173 ) Income (loss) before income taxes

2,126

(4,756 )

(2,351 )

(8,245 ) Provision for income taxes

2

4



2



4

Net income (loss)

2,124

(4,760 )

(2,353 )

(8,249 ) Less: Non-controlling interest - income

-

67



-



83

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 2,124 $ (4,827 ) $ (2,353 ) $ (8,332 )

















Net income (loss) per share:















Basic $ 0.11 $ (0.44 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.78 ) Diluted $ 0.10 $ (0.44 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.78 ) Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:















Basic

18,711,718

11,051,588



17,644,315



10,673,876

Diluted

20,884,287

11,051,588



17,644,315



10,673,876





















SPHERE 3D CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)









June 30,



December 31,









2024



2023









(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,263

$ 586

Digital assets, net



450



986

Investment in equity securities



9,542



-

Other current assets



3,018



11,938



Total current assets



17,273



13,510

Property and equipment, net



19,535



24,166

Intangible assets, net



3,838



4,581

Other non-current assets



3,380



3,406



Total assets

$ 44,026

$ 45,663















LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

$ 3,935

$ 5,346

Total temporary equity



6,656



13,794

Total shareholders' equity



33,435



26,523



Total liabilities, temporary equity, and shareholders' equity

$ 44,026

$ 45,663



