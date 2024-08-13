Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Q2-Zahlen: Umsatz fast verdreifacht und erstmals Nettogewinn!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 677102 | ISIN: BMG9456A1009 | Ticker-Symbol: G2O
Tradegate
13.08.24
13:20 Uhr
30,360 Euro
-0,320
-1,04 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLAR LNG LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLAR LNG LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,10030,26022:54
30,02030,32022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2024 22:47 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Golar LNG Limited: 2024 AGM Results Notification

Golar LNG Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on August 13, 2024 at 10:00 ADT at 2nd Floor, The S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023, were presented at the Meeting.

The following resolutions were passed:

1) To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than Seven.
2) To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorized to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit.
3) To re-elect Tor Olav Troim as a Director of the Company.
4) To re-elect Daniel W. Rabun as a Director of the Company.
5) To re-elect Thorleif Egeli as a Director of the Company.
6) To re-elect Carl E. Steen as a Director of the Company.
7) To re-elect Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen as a Director of the Company.
8) To re-elect Lori Wheeler Naess as a Director of the Company.
9) To re-elect Georgina E. Sousa as a Director of the Company.
10) To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP of London, England as auditors and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration.
11) To approve remuneration of the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$2,050,000.00 for the year ended December 31st, 2024.

Hamilton, Bermuda
August 13, 2024

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.