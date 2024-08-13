Coffman Engineers, Inc.: Coffman Engineers Opens Office in Austin, Texas

Third Texas office supports multidiscipline engineering demand

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Multidiscipline engineering firm Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman) announced the opening of its 22nd office in Austin, Texas, at Barton Oaks Plaza One, 901 Mopac Expressway South, Building 1, Suite 300. Coffman's third Texas location solidifies the firm's commitment to the Lone Star State.





Sam Swinbank, PE

Sam Swinbank, PE, of Coffman Engineers Austin





The Austin location responds to client needs and allows for new partnerships in the commercial, healthcare, higher education, housing, hospitality, industrial, and energy markets, as well as Federal connections in San Antonio.

The office is managed by Eric Apolenis, PE, Vice President of the Southeast Region, and supported by local Texan Sam Swinbank, PE, a senior discipline mechanical engineer.

"Austin is strategically important because many of our clients have offices and headquarters there. It was time to open an office location in central Texas and support our clients across the state. We are grateful for the opportunities that led to our expansion in Texas and excited for Coffman's future in the Lone Star State," said Apolenis.

Swinbank joined Coffman in 2022 and has 25+ years of consulting engineering experience. Swinbank provides mechanical/plumbing engineering and design, mentors junior staff, and manages business development in Austin and across Texas.

"Austin has been my lifelong home. It's thrilling to be part of Coffman's expansion here. I look forward to deepening the relationships we have with clients, bringing on local talent, and strengthening our support for clients across Central Texas," said Swinbank.

The Austin office offers mechanical and electrical engineering services in-house with full multidiscipline engineering capabilities supported by regional offices, including civil, structural, and fire protection engineering.

For more information, visit: https://www.coffman.com/news/coffman-opens-office-in-austin-texas/

About Coffman Engineers

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm that offers clients local, personalized services by integrating many disciplines including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and other specialties. Coffman has 900+ employees in 22 offices across the U.S. committed to the team effort it takes to build a better world. This year, Coffman is celebrating 45 years in business. Visit coffman.com or connect with us on social media.

