NALP Recognizes Three Visterra Landscape Group Partner Companies With Prestigious Safety Awards

Oberson's Nursery & Landscape, Riverside Services and GroundsPRO recognized for exemplary safety practices and performance comprising no vehicle accidents, no injuries or illnesses and no days away from work during 2023

Visterra Landscape Group, the premier commercial landscaping platform, today announced three Visterra partner companies have been recognized by the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) for Overall Safety Achievement. Safety Recognition Awards recipients were announced recently on the NALP website and will be included in an upcoming edition of NALP's The Edge magazine.

Specific Visterra partner company awards included:

Oberson's Nursery & Landscape : Overall Safety Achievement GOLD

Riverside Services : Overall Safety Achievement GOLD

GroundsPRO: Overall Safety Achievement SILVER

"We are grateful to the National Association of Landscape Professionals for this honor, and to our incredible partner companies for their hard work, diligence and commitment to ensuring our team members make it home safely at the end of each day," said Visterra CEO Alan Handley. "Safe work sites and validated safety records provide our customers the assurance they deserve in knowing we are best-in-class in terms of safety, and that we care deeply about the wellbeing and protection of our workers and the public."

The award, part of NALP's annual Safety Recognition Awards program, honors those companies with thorough, high-performing safety programs that create and maintain safe work environments in the lawn and landscape industry. Responsible and well-managed landscaping companies operate safely by embracing safety as a cornerstone, mission-critical value, from building a safety-centric employee culture to recognizing standout employees for safety performance and best practices.

About NALP

The National Association of Landscape Professionals represents an industry of more than 1 million landscape, lawn care, irrigation and tree care experts who create and maintain green spaces for the benefit of society and the environment. The association works with lawmakers and the public to protect and grow the industry and offers education, networking, training and professional development programs that inspire its members to excellence. For more information about NALP, visit www.landscapeprofessionals.org.

ABOUT VISTERRA LANDSCAPE GROUP

Visterra Landscape Group is a premier commercial landscaping platform and the 50th largest landscape service provider in the United States. Visterra partner companies safely deliver expert landscape maintenance, enhancement, construction, power sweeping, portering and snow and ice removal services with a reputation for excellence in customer service. With incumbent partner leaders guiding day-to-day operations, Visterra continues to grow its platform with a team that prioritizes employee well-being, safety, and career opportunities. Visterra partner companies include Riverside Services in New England; Dyna-Mist serving Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana; and Oberson's and GroundsPRO serving Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. For more information, visit www.vlgllc.com.

