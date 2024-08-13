Anzeige
WKN: A2PWWD | ISIN: US6273331073 | Ticker-Symbol: 0XJ
Frankfurt
13.08.24
08:03 Uhr
0,396 Euro
+0,008
+2,06 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SADOT GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SADOT GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4800,51013.08.
0,3980,43813.08.
ACCESSWIRE
13.08.2024 23:02 Uhr
213 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sadot Group Inc.: Sadot Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Record Quarterly Net Income of $2.4 million

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) (the "Sadot Group" "Sadot" or the "Company"), an emerging player in the global food supply chain sector, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Consolidated revenues of $175.0 million, a 9% increase over the prior year period

  • Net income of $2.4 million compared to $0.2 million in the prior year period. This was the highest quarterly income in the Company's history

  • EBITDA of $3.2 million compared to $0.7 million of EBITDA in the prior year period

  • Cash balance of $10.0 million, up from $1.4 million at December 31, 2023

  • Working capital surplus of $16.1 million compared to $8.3 million at December 31, 2023

"We delivered record net income in the second quarter as we continued to execute well against key initiatives to transform our business and drive growth and profitability," said Michael Roper, Chief Executive Officer of Sadot Group. "Our goal is to continue to seek to expand the scope and capabilities of our platform and to remain well positioned for significant growth in the nearly $2 trillion global agri-commodities market. I am extremely proud of our results, underscoring our resilience and commitment to operational excellence and our strategic vision."

Strategic and Operational Highlights

  • Completed 21 transactions of over 525,000 metric tons of agri-commodities throughout eight different countries during the second quarter.

  • Shipped 2,500 metric tons to date of maize and over 690 metric tons of soya from the Company's farming operations in Zambia during the second quarter.

  • Established Sadot Canada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sadot LLC based in Toronto, Canada, in the second quarter. Canadian operations are led by David Hanna as Executive Vice President/General Manager and Jaime Rueda as Vice President/Head of Feed Ingredients. Both executives bring extensive experience and deep knowledge of the agri-commodity markets, making them invaluable additions to the Company. Their combined leadership will be instrumental in advancing Sadot's global growth agenda by guiding the team in facilitating trade flows to and from North America, Africa, the Black Sea, Indonesia, and Brazil.

  • Finalized the sale of Superfit Foods, the first of three legacy restaurant concepts the Company is in the process of divesting. Sadot is currently in discussions with potential buyers for the remaining restaurant assets, including Pokémoto and Muscle Maker Grill. Sadot will continue to expect that the divestiture of these non-core assets will drive operational savings and simplification along with ensuring that the Company's resources are firmly aligned around the highest potential opportunities in the agri-commodities market.

Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Time: 10:30 am EDT/ 7:30 am PDT
To register, please use the following link:

https://audience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=30f0d4d8-1541-4f3b-8924-a11dd7e9b50d

* Please note that when logging into the Webcast, individuals must, when prompted to, "allow video and audio" access to their device to view and hear the call.

About Sadot Group Inc.

Sadot Group Inc. has rapidly established itself as an emerging player in the global food supply chain. Sadot Group provides innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions that address the world's growing food security challenges.

Sadot Group currently operates within key verticals of the global food supply chain including global agri-commodity origination and trading operations for food/feed products such as soybean meal, wheat and corn, and farm operations producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Sadot Group connects producers and consumers across the globe, sourcing agri-commodity products from producing geographies such as the Americas, Africa and the Black Sea and delivering to markets in Central and South America, Southeast Asia, China and the Middle East/North Africa region.

Sadot Group is headquartered in Ft. Worth, Texas with subsidiary operations throughout the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Dubai, India, Israel, Singapore, Ukraine and Zambia. For more information, please visit www.sadotgroupinc.com. For additional updates, news and general knowledge related to the global Agri-commodity supply-chain, please visit our website at: www.sadotgroupinc.com and our social media postings on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Sadot Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

$'000

$'000

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash

9,956

1,354

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.3 million and $0.2 million as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

24,907

52,920

Inventory

2,528

2,561

Assets held for sale

6,335

-

Other current assets

110,004

56,016

Total current assets

153,730

112,851

Right to use assets

142

1,284

Property and equipment, net

11,888

12,883

Goodwill

-

1,798

Intangible assets, net

-

2,833

Other non-current assets

14

46,442

Total assets

165,774

178,091

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

30,548

50,167

Notes payable, current, net of discount of $0.1 million and $0.2 million as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

3,708

6,531

Operating lease liability, current

21

385

Deferred revenue, current

7,932

1,229

Liabilities held for sale

3,111

-

Other current liabilities

92,278

46,270

Total current liabilities

137,598

104,582

Contract liability, non-current

-

46,048

Notes payable, non-current

-

622

Operating lease liability, non-current

123

1,027

Deferred revenue, non-current

-

1,555

Total liabilities

137,721

153,834

Equity:

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200 million shares authorized, 45,965,155 and 40,464,720 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

5

4

Additional paid-in capital

109,962

107,988

Accumulated deficit

(85,075

)

(87,179

)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) / income

(175

)

8

Total Sadot Group Inc. shareholders' equity

24,717

20,821

Non-controlling interest

3,336

3,436

Total stockholders' equity

28,053

24,257

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

165,774

178,091

Sadot Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income/ (Loss)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Commodity sales

173,293

157,559

279,800

367,925

Company restaurant sales, net of discounts

992

2,487

2,149

4,788

Franchise royalties and fees

741

238

997

522

Franchise advertising fund contributions

13

20

28

36

Other revenues

-

13

-

13

Cost of goods sold

(172,527

)

(157,239

)

(280,804

)

(365,535

)

Gross profit

2,512

3,078

2,170

7,749

Depreciation and amortization expenses

(92

)

(441

)

(372

)

(1,074

)

Franchise advertising fund expenses

(13

)

(20

)

(28

)

(36

)

Pre-opening expenses

-

-

-

(36

)

Post-closing expenses

(10

)

(19

)

(29

)

(113

)

Stock-based expenses

(1,921

)

(1,175

)

(2,717

)

(4,593

)

Sales, general and administrative expenses

(2,429

)

(1,783

)

(4,524

)

(3,864

)

Loss from operations

(1,953

)

(360

)

(5,500

)

(1,967

)

Other income

19

251

19

251

Interest expense

(761

)

(22

)

(1,251

)

(19

)

Change in fair value of stock-based compensation

1,214

324

1,691

865

Gain on fair value remeasurement

3,275

-

6,534

-

Gain on sale of trading securities

528

-

518

-

Income / (Loss) Before Income Tax

2,322

193

2,011

(870

)

Income tax expense

(5

)

(3

)

(7

)

(6

)

Net income / (loss)

2,317

190

2,004

(876

)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

52

-

100

-

Net income / (loss) attributable to Sadot Group Inc.

2,369

190

2,104

(876

)

Net Income / (Loss) Per Share attributable to Sadot Group Inc.:

Basic

0.05

0.01

0.05

(0.03

)

Diluted

0.05

0.01

0.04

(0.03

)

Weighted-Average # of Common Shares Outstanding:

Basic

44,234,315

33,362,887

43,058,217

31,407,362

Diluted

50,092,282

33,567,719

48,987,759

31,407,362

Sadot Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income/ (Loss) (Continued)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Net income / (loss)

2,317

190

2,004

(876

)

Other comprehensive income / (loss)

Foreign exchange translation adjustment

3

-

3

-

Unrealized loss, net of income tax

(126

)

-

(186

)

-

Total other comprehensive loss

(123

)

-

(183

)

-

Total comprehensive income / (loss)

2,194

190

1,821

(876

)

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest

52

-

100

-

Total Comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to Sadot Group Inc.

2,246

190

1,921

(876

)

Sadot Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

$'000

$'000

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Net income / (loss)

2,004

(876

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income / (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

372

1,074

Stock-based expenses

2,717

4,593

Change in fair value of compensation

(1,691

)

(865

)

Unrealized loss, net of income tax

(186

)

-

Foreign exchange translation adjustment

3

-

Loss on disposal of assets

188

53

Bad debt expense

-

34

Transfer to assets held for sale

(198

)

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net

27,876

(47,401

)

Inventory

(78

)

(9

)

Other current assets

(53,473

)

(1

)

Other non-current assets

46,375

-

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(19,166

)

39,166

Other current liabilities

46,241

22

Contract liability, non-current

(46,048

)

-

Operating right to use assets and lease liabilities, net

(68

)

(21

)

Deferred revenue

6,175

17

Total adjustments

9,039

(3,338

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

11,043

(4,214

)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Deposit on farmland

(672

)

(3,888

)

Purchases of property and equipment

(31

)

(247

)

Disposal of property and equipment

57

110

Net cash used in investing activities

(646

)

(4,025

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Proceeds from notes payable

3,580

3,500

Repayments of notes payable

(5,375

)

(69

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(1,795

)

3,431

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash

8,602

(4,808

)

Cash - beginning of period

1,354

9,898

Cash - end of period

9,956

5,090

Reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Other Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures. The Company defines EBITDA as Net loss, adjusted for depreciation, amortization, interest income / (expense), and income taxes. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as Net loss, adjusted for depreciation, amortization, net interest (income) expense, income taxes, impairment expenses, stock-based consulting expense, derived from amounts presented in the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. The Company believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, (collectively, the "Non-GAAP Measures") are useful metrics for investors to understand and evaluate its operating results and ongoing profitability because they permit investors to evaluate its recurring profitability from its ongoing operating activities.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, have certain limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of its results of operations as reported under U.S. GAAP. The Company cautions investors that amounts presented in accordance with its definitions of any of the Non-GAAP Measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because some issuers calculate certain of the Non-GAAP Measures differently or not at all, limiting their usefulness as direct comparative measures.

The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, Net loss, and the calculations of the Net loss margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:


Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023


$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Net income / (loss)

2,317

190

2,004

(876

)

Adjustments to EBITDA:

Depreciation and amortization expenses

92

441

372

1,074

Interest (income) / expense, net

761

22

1,251

19

Income tax expense

5

3

7

6

EBITDA

3,175

656

3,634

223

Adjustments to Adjusted EBITDA:

Other income

(19

)

(251

)

(19

)

(251

)

Change in fair value of stock-based compensation

(1,214

)

(324

)

(1,691

)

(865

)

Gain on fair value remeasurement

(3,275

)

-

(6,534

)

-

Stock-based expenses

1,921

1,175

2,717

4,593

Gain on sale of trading securities

(528

)

-

(518

)

-

Adjusted EBITDA

60

1,256

(2,411

)

3,700

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest

52

-

100

-

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Sadot Group Inc.

112

1,256

(2,311

)

3,700

Gross Profit

2,512

3,078

2,170

7,749

Gross Profit attributable to Sadot Group Inc.

2,564

3,078

2,270

7,749


Net income / (loss) margin attributable to Sadot Group Inc.

1.3

%

0.1

%

0.7

%

(0.2

)%

Adjusted EBITDA margin attributable to Sadot Group Inc.

0.1

%

0.8

%

(0.8

)%

1.0

%

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products, or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Sadot Group, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations:

Frank Pogubila
SVP
Integrous Communications
W - 951.946.5288
E - IR@sadotco.com

SOURCE: Sadot Group Inc.





View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
