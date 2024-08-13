Sadot Group Inc.: Sadot Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Record Quarterly Net Income of $2.4 million

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) (the "Sadot Group" "Sadot" or the "Company"), an emerging player in the global food supply chain sector, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenues of $175.0 million, a 9% increase over the prior year period

Net income of $2.4 million compared to $0.2 million in the prior year period. This was the highest quarterly income in the Company's history

EBITDA of $3.2 million compared to $0.7 million of EBITDA in the prior year period

Cash balance of $10.0 million, up from $1.4 million at December 31, 2023

Working capital surplus of $16.1 million compared to $8.3 million at December 31, 2023

"We delivered record net income in the second quarter as we continued to execute well against key initiatives to transform our business and drive growth and profitability," said Michael Roper, Chief Executive Officer of Sadot Group. "Our goal is to continue to seek to expand the scope and capabilities of our platform and to remain well positioned for significant growth in the nearly $2 trillion global agri-commodities market. I am extremely proud of our results, underscoring our resilience and commitment to operational excellence and our strategic vision."

Strategic and Operational Highlights

Completed 21 transactions of over 525,000 metric tons of agri-commodities throughout eight different countries during the second quarter.

Shipped 2,500 metric tons to date of maize and over 690 metric tons of soya from the Company's farming operations in Zambia during the second quarter.

Established Sadot Canada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sadot LLC based in Toronto, Canada, in the second quarter. Canadian operations are led by David Hanna as Executive Vice President/General Manager and Jaime Rueda as Vice President/Head of Feed Ingredients. Both executives bring extensive experience and deep knowledge of the agri-commodity markets, making them invaluable additions to the Company. Their combined leadership will be instrumental in advancing Sadot's global growth agenda by guiding the team in facilitating trade flows to and from North America, Africa, the Black Sea, Indonesia, and Brazil.

Finalized the sale of Superfit Foods, the first of three legacy restaurant concepts the Company is in the process of divesting. Sadot is currently in discussions with potential buyers for the remaining restaurant assets, including Pokémoto and Muscle Maker Grill. Sadot will continue to expect that the divestiture of these non-core assets will drive operational savings and simplification along with ensuring that the Company's resources are firmly aligned around the highest potential opportunities in the agri-commodities market.

Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Time: 10:30 am EDT/ 7:30 am PDT

To register, please use the following link:

https://audience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=30f0d4d8-1541-4f3b-8924-a11dd7e9b50d

* Please note that when logging into the Webcast, individuals must, when prompted to, "allow video and audio" access to their device to view and hear the call.

About Sadot Group Inc.

Sadot Group Inc. has rapidly established itself as an emerging player in the global food supply chain. Sadot Group provides innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions that address the world's growing food security challenges.

Sadot Group currently operates within key verticals of the global food supply chain including global agri-commodity origination and trading operations for food/feed products such as soybean meal, wheat and corn, and farm operations producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Sadot Group connects producers and consumers across the globe, sourcing agri-commodity products from producing geographies such as the Americas, Africa and the Black Sea and delivering to markets in Central and South America, Southeast Asia, China and the Middle East/North Africa region.

Sadot Group is headquartered in Ft. Worth, Texas with subsidiary operations throughout the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Dubai, India, Israel, Singapore, Ukraine and Zambia. For more information, please visit www.sadotgroupinc.com. For additional updates, news and general knowledge related to the global Agri-commodity supply-chain, please visit our website at: www.sadotgroupinc.com and our social media postings on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Sadot Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 $'000 $'000 ASSETS Current assets: Cash 9,956 1,354 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.3 million and $0.2 million as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 24,907 52,920 Inventory 2,528 2,561 Assets held for sale 6,335 - Other current assets 110,004 56,016 Total current assets 153,730 112,851 Right to use assets 142 1,284 Property and equipment, net 11,888 12,883 Goodwill - 1,798 Intangible assets, net - 2,833 Other non-current assets 14 46,442 Total assets 165,774 178,091 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 30,548 50,167 Notes payable, current, net of discount of $0.1 million and $0.2 million as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 3,708 6,531 Operating lease liability, current 21 385 Deferred revenue, current 7,932 1,229 Liabilities held for sale 3,111 - Other current liabilities 92,278 46,270 Total current liabilities 137,598 104,582 Contract liability, non-current - 46,048 Notes payable, non-current - 622 Operating lease liability, non-current 123 1,027 Deferred revenue, non-current - 1,555 Total liabilities 137,721 153,834 Equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200 million shares authorized, 45,965,155 and 40,464,720 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 5 4 Additional paid-in capital 109,962 107,988 Accumulated deficit (85,075 ) (87,179 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) / income (175 ) 8 Total Sadot Group Inc. shareholders' equity 24,717 20,821 Non-controlling interest 3,336 3,436 Total stockholders' equity 28,053 24,257 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 165,774 178,091 Sadot Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income/ (Loss)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Commodity sales 173,293 157,559 279,800 367,925 Company restaurant sales, net of discounts 992 2,487 2,149 4,788 Franchise royalties and fees 741 238 997 522 Franchise advertising fund contributions 13 20 28 36 Other revenues - 13 - 13 Cost of goods sold (172,527 ) (157,239 ) (280,804 ) (365,535 ) Gross profit 2,512 3,078 2,170 7,749 Depreciation and amortization expenses (92 ) (441 ) (372 ) (1,074 ) Franchise advertising fund expenses (13 ) (20 ) (28 ) (36 ) Pre-opening expenses - - - (36 ) Post-closing expenses (10 ) (19 ) (29 ) (113 ) Stock-based expenses (1,921 ) (1,175 ) (2,717 ) (4,593 ) Sales, general and administrative expenses (2,429 ) (1,783 ) (4,524 ) (3,864 ) Loss from operations (1,953 ) (360 ) (5,500 ) (1,967 ) Other income 19 251 19 251 Interest expense (761 ) (22 ) (1,251 ) (19 ) Change in fair value of stock-based compensation 1,214 324 1,691 865 Gain on fair value remeasurement 3,275 - 6,534 - Gain on sale of trading securities 528 - 518 - Income / (Loss) Before Income Tax 2,322 193 2,011 (870 ) Income tax expense (5 ) (3 ) (7 ) (6 ) Net income / (loss) 2,317 190 2,004 (876 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 52 - 100 - Net income / (loss) attributable to Sadot Group Inc. 2,369 190 2,104 (876 ) Net Income / (Loss) Per Share attributable to Sadot Group Inc.: Basic 0.05 0.01 0.05 (0.03 ) Diluted 0.05 0.01 0.04 (0.03 ) Weighted-Average # of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 44,234,315 33,362,887 43,058,217 31,407,362 Diluted 50,092,282 33,567,719 48,987,759 31,407,362 Sadot Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income/ (Loss) (Continued)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Net income / (loss) 2,317 190 2,004 (876 ) Other comprehensive income / (loss) Foreign exchange translation adjustment 3 - 3 - Unrealized loss, net of income tax (126 ) - (186 ) - Total other comprehensive loss (123 ) - (183 ) - Total comprehensive income / (loss) 2,194 190 1,821 (876 ) Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest 52 - 100 - Total Comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to Sadot Group Inc. 2,246 190 1,921 (876 ) Sadot Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 $'000 $'000 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income / (loss) 2,004 (876 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income / (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 372 1,074 Stock-based expenses 2,717 4,593 Change in fair value of compensation (1,691 ) (865 ) Unrealized loss, net of income tax (186 ) - Foreign exchange translation adjustment 3 - Loss on disposal of assets 188 53 Bad debt expense - 34 Transfer to assets held for sale (198 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 27,876 (47,401 ) Inventory (78 ) (9 ) Other current assets (53,473 ) (1 ) Other non-current assets 46,375 - Accounts payable and accrued expenses (19,166 ) 39,166 Other current liabilities 46,241 22 Contract liability, non-current (46,048 ) - Operating right to use assets and lease liabilities, net (68 ) (21 ) Deferred revenue 6,175 17 Total adjustments 9,039 (3,338 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 11,043 (4,214 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Deposit on farmland (672 ) (3,888 ) Purchases of property and equipment (31 ) (247 ) Disposal of property and equipment 57 110 Net cash used in investing activities (646 ) (4,025 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from notes payable 3,580 3,500 Repayments of notes payable (5,375 ) (69 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,795 ) 3,431 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash 8,602 (4,808 ) Cash - beginning of period 1,354 9,898 Cash - end of period 9,956 5,090 Reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Other Non-GAAP Measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures. The Company defines EBITDA as Net loss, adjusted for depreciation, amortization, interest income / (expense), and income taxes. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as Net loss, adjusted for depreciation, amortization, net interest (income) expense, income taxes, impairment expenses, stock-based consulting expense, derived from amounts presented in the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. The Company believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, (collectively, the "Non-GAAP Measures") are useful metrics for investors to understand and evaluate its operating results and ongoing profitability because they permit investors to evaluate its recurring profitability from its ongoing operating activities. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, have certain limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of its results of operations as reported under U.S. GAAP. The Company cautions investors that amounts presented in accordance with its definitions of any of the Non-GAAP Measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because some issuers calculate certain of the Non-GAAP Measures differently or not at all, limiting their usefulness as direct comparative measures. The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, Net loss, and the calculations of the Net loss margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023

$'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Net income / (loss) 2,317 190 2,004 (876 ) Adjustments to EBITDA: Depreciation and amortization expenses 92 441 372 1,074 Interest (income) / expense, net 761 22 1,251 19 Income tax expense 5 3 7 6 EBITDA 3,175 656 3,634 223 Adjustments to Adjusted EBITDA: Other income (19 ) (251 ) (19 ) (251 ) Change in fair value of stock-based compensation (1,214 ) (324 ) (1,691 ) (865 ) Gain on fair value remeasurement (3,275 ) - (6,534 ) - Stock-based expenses 1,921 1,175 2,717 4,593 Gain on sale of trading securities (528 ) - (518 ) - Adjusted EBITDA 60 1,256 (2,411 ) 3,700 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest 52 - 100 - Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Sadot Group Inc. 112 1,256 (2,311 ) 3,700 Gross Profit 2,512 3,078 2,170 7,749 Gross Profit attributable to Sadot Group Inc. 2,564 3,078 2,270 7,749

Net income / (loss) margin attributable to Sadot Group Inc. 1.3 % 0.1 % 0.7 % (0.2 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin attributable to Sadot Group Inc. 0.1 % 0.8 % (0.8 )% 1.0 % Forward-Looking Statements This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products, or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Sadot Group, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

SVP

Integrous Communications

W - 951.946.5288

E - IR@sadotco.com SOURCE: Sadot Group Inc.





