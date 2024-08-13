Maison Solutions, Inc: Maison Solutions Reports Full Year 2024 Financial Results

MONTEREY PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Maison Solutions Inc. ("Maison Solutions" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ:MSS), a U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian and international food and merchandise, today announced financial results for full year ended April 30, 2024.
Management Commentary
"Following the successful IPO last October, we have made significant strides in expanding our footprint and enhancing our operational capabilities," said John Xu, President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Maison Solutions. "The accretive acquisition of Lee Lee this past April was a pivotal step in fueling our growth strategy, allowing us to extend the Maison brand beyond the California border and into the state of Arizona. The three acquired stores have seamlessly merged under the Maison umbrella and are expected to more than double our current top-line figures while maintaining their profitability. We believe this acquisition will serve as the cornerstone of our growth in the coming year, as we look forward to reaping the financial benefits while exploring synergistic opportunities between our HK Good Fortune stores in California and the Lee Lee stores."
"We also remain committed to the organic growth of our HK Good Fortune stores, specifically the renovation and digital transformation initiatives starting with our El Monte store, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024. We are very confident in the outlook of our business and importantly, maximizing shareholder value."
Full Year 2024 and Recent Operational Highlights
Held a post-acquisition webinar detailing the Lee Lee International Supermarkets ("Lee Lee") acquisition
Acquired Lee Lee, a three-store supermarket chain operating in the greater Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona metro areas
Launched a Store Renovation Program that integrated a new software program and included exterior and interior upgrades to the HK Good Fortune supermarket in El Monte, California
Presented at the Emerging Growth Conference
Completed a $10 million IPO on the Nasdaq Capital Market
Full Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results
Total net revenues for fiscal year 2024 increased 4.8% to $58.0 million compared to $55.4 million last fiscal year. The increase was primarily driven by the inclusion of revenues from the newly acquired subsidiary, Lee Lee, of $4.6 million and increased sales of Maison Monterey Park supermarket by $4.4 million.
Perishable goods revenues for fiscal year 2024 increased 0.2% to $31.4 million compared to $31.3 million last fiscal year. Non-perishable goods revenues for fiscal year 2024 increased 10.7% to $26.7 million compared to $24.1 million last fiscal year.
Total cost of revenues for fiscal year 2024 was $46.4 million compared to $42.9 million last fiscal year. The increase was primarily due to a corresponding increase in revenue, an increase in write-off inventory from the Lee Lee acquisition, and increased occupancy costs of existing supermarkets and Lee Lee.
Gross profit for fiscal year 2024 was $11.6 million, while gross margin was 20.0%. Gross profit for fiscal year 2023 was $12.5 million, while gross margin was 22.5%. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in write-off inventory from the Lee Lee acquisition, and increased occupancy costs of existing supermarkets and Lee Lee.
Net loss for fiscal year 2024 was approximately $3.3 million, compared to net income of approximately $1.3 million last fiscal year. The net loss was primarily due to a decrease in gross profit and other income, and an increase in investment loss from equity method investment, operating expenses, and income tax expense.
Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance
The Company is reiterating the following guidance for fiscal year 2025:
Revenues between $120 million and $125 million
Net income positive
About Maison Solutions Inc.
Maison Solutions Inc. is a U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian food and merchandise, particularly to members of Asian-American communities. The Company is committed to providing Asian fresh produce, meat, seafood, and other daily necessities in a manner that caters to traditional Asian-American family values and cultural norms, while also accounting for the new and faster-paced lifestyle of younger generations and the diverse makeup of the communities in which the Company operates. Since its formation in 2019, the Company has acquired equity interests in four traditional Asian supermarkets in the Los Angeles, California area, operating under the brand name HK Good Fortune, and three supermarkets in the Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona metro areas, operating under the brand name Lee Lee International Supermarket. To learn more about Maison Solutions, please visit the Company's website at www.maisonsolutionsinc.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.
Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Maison Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.
MAISON SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Years Ended April 30,
2024
2023
Revenue
$
58,043,161
$
55,399,112
Cost of goods sold
46,422,064
42,947,952
Gross profit
11,621,097
12,451,160
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses
10,155,828
8,479,578
General and administrative expenses
4,169,275
3,887,935
Total operating expenses
14,325,103
12,367,513
Income (loss) from operations
(2,704,006
)
83,647
Non-operating income (expenses):
Interest income (expense), net
(124,260
)
42,606
Investment loss from equity method investment
(538,542
)
Other income, net
420,341
1,849,534
Non-operating income (expenses), net
(242,461
)
1,892,140
Income (loss) before income tax
(2,946,467
)
1,975,787
Income tax provisions
440,562
336,486
Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interest
(3,387,029
)
1,639,301
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
(46,823
)
387,498
Net income (loss) attributable to Maison Solutions Inc.
$
(3,340,206
)
$
1,251,803
Net income (Loss) per share attributable to Maison Solutions, Inc.
- basic and diluted
$
(0.19
)
$
0.08
Weighted average number of common stock outstanding - basic and diluted
17,913,869
16,000,000
MAISON SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
April 30,
April 30,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
-
$
2,569,766
Accounts receivable
111,874
315,356
Accounts receivable - related parties
459,647
289,615
Inventories, net
6,802,255
2,978,986
Prepayments
3,263,711
1,547,243
Other receivables and other current assets
1,240,786
550,836
Other receivable - related parties
33,995
33,995
Total current assets
11,912,268
8,285,797
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash
1,101
1,101
Property and equipment, net
2,334,963
671,463
Intangible assets, net
7,978,911
197,329
Security deposits
946,208
457,491
Investment under cost method
75,000
-
Investment under cost method - related parties
203,440
203,440
Investment in equity securities
1,261,458
-
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
40,726,647
22,545,190
Goodwill
16,957,147
2,222,211
Total non-current assets
70,484,875
26,298,225
Total assets
$
82,397,143
$
34,584,022
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current liabilities:
Bank overdraft
$
97,445
$
-
Accounts payable
5,394,423
3,105,592
Accounts payable - related parties
470,605
465,310
Accrued expenses and other payables
1,627,082
867,796
Other payables - related parties
491,586
241,585
Income tax payable
442,518
961,034
Contract liabilities
965,696
449,334
Operating lease liabilities, current
4,088,678
1,761,182
Loan payables, current
65,098
370,828
Notes payable, current
15,126,065
150,000
Total current liabilities
28,769,196
8,372,661
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term loan payables
2,496,201
2,561,299
Security deposit from sub-tenants
125,114
105,637
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
39,015,252
22,711,760
Deferred tax liability, net
1,272,260
40,408
Total non-current liabilities
42,908,827
25,419,104
Total Liabilities
71,678,023
33,791,765
Commitment and contingencies (Note 17)
Stockholders' Equity:
Class A Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 97,000,000 shares authorized; 17,450,476 and 13,760,000 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively
1,745
1,376
Class B Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; 2,240,000 shares issued and outstanding
224
224
Additional paid in capital
13,313,523
-
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(2,817,495
)
522,710
Total Maison Solutions, Inc. stockholders' equity
10,497,997
524,310
Noncontrolling interests
221,123
267,947
Total stockholders' equity
10,719,120
792,257
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
82,397,143
$
34,584,022
MAISON SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Years Ended April 30,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interest
$
(3,387,029
)
$
1,639,301
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
461,868
371,696
Inventory impairment
(5,961
)
(130,056
)
Bad debt expense
(60,000
)
225,766
Investment loss
538,542
-
Change in deferred taxes
(11,698
)
(3,125
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
203,481
(258,309
)
Accounts receivable - related parties
(271,461
)
243,881
Inventories
914,356
343,513
Prepayments
(1,716,468
)
(819,592
)
Other receivables and other current assets
(474,943
)
(504,758
)
Security deposits
(488,717
)
5,654
Accounts payable
(59,633
)
(589,651
)
Accounts payable - related parties
106,725
(161,677
)
Accrued expenses and other payables
342,592
(503,338
)
Income tax payable
(518,516
)
334,622
Contract liabilities
503,326
68,037
Operating lease liabilities
400,913
203,940
Other long-term payables
19,477
18,287
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(3,503,146
)
484,191
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments of equipment purchase
(382,132
)
(49,388
)
Payments for intangible assets purchase
(2,950,000
)
-
Investment into TMA Liquor Inc.
(75,000
)
-
Investment into HKGF Market of Arcadia, LLC
(1,800,000
)
-
Payment for acquisition of subsidiaries
(7,000,000
)
(2,500,000
)
Loans repaid from third parties
-
4,410,270
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(12,207,132
)
1,860,882
Cash flows from financing activities
Bank overdraft
97,445
(281,941
)
Repayments (to) borrowings from related parties
250,000
(101,965
)
Repayments of loan payables
(370,825
)
(362,731
)
Repayment of notes payable
(150,000
)
-
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock
13,313,892
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
13,140,512
(746,637
)
Net changes in cash and restricted cash
(2,569,766
)
1,598,436
Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the year
2,570,867
972,431
Cash and restricted cash at the end of the year
$
1,101
$
2,570,867
Supplemental disclosure of cash and restricted cash
Cash
$
-
$
2,569,766
Restricted cash
1,101
1,101
Total cash and restricted cash
$
1,101
$
2,570,867
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
Cash paid for interest
$
104,451
$
70,795
Cash paid for income taxes
$
973,656
$
8,481
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities
Increase of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities
$
10,196
$
8,454,300
