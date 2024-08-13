Maison Solutions, Inc: Maison Solutions Reports Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Maison Solutions Inc. ("Maison Solutions" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ:MSS), a U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian and international food and merchandise, today announced financial results for full year ended April 30, 2024.

Management Commentary

"Following the successful IPO last October, we have made significant strides in expanding our footprint and enhancing our operational capabilities," said John Xu, President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Maison Solutions. "The accretive acquisition of Lee Lee this past April was a pivotal step in fueling our growth strategy, allowing us to extend the Maison brand beyond the California border and into the state of Arizona. The three acquired stores have seamlessly merged under the Maison umbrella and are expected to more than double our current top-line figures while maintaining their profitability. We believe this acquisition will serve as the cornerstone of our growth in the coming year, as we look forward to reaping the financial benefits while exploring synergistic opportunities between our HK Good Fortune stores in California and the Lee Lee stores."

"We also remain committed to the organic growth of our HK Good Fortune stores, specifically the renovation and digital transformation initiatives starting with our El Monte store, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024. We are very confident in the outlook of our business and importantly, maximizing shareholder value."

Full Year 2024 and Recent Operational Highlights

Held a post-acquisition webinar detailing the Lee Lee International Supermarkets ("Lee Lee") acquisition

Acquired Lee Lee, a three-store supermarket chain operating in the greater Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona metro areas

Launched a Store Renovation Program that integrated a new software program and included exterior and interior upgrades to the HK Good Fortune supermarket in El Monte, California

Presented at the Emerging Growth Conference

Completed a $10 million IPO on the Nasdaq Capital Market



Full Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Total net revenues for fiscal year 2024 increased 4.8% to $58.0 million compared to $55.4 million last fiscal year. The increase was primarily driven by the inclusion of revenues from the newly acquired subsidiary, Lee Lee, of $4.6 million and increased sales of Maison Monterey Park supermarket by $4.4 million.

Perishable goods revenues for fiscal year 2024 increased 0.2% to $31.4 million compared to $31.3 million last fiscal year. Non-perishable goods revenues for fiscal year 2024 increased 10.7% to $26.7 million compared to $24.1 million last fiscal year.

Total cost of revenues for fiscal year 2024 was $46.4 million compared to $42.9 million last fiscal year. The increase was primarily due to a corresponding increase in revenue, an increase in write-off inventory from the Lee Lee acquisition, and increased occupancy costs of existing supermarkets and Lee Lee.

Gross profit for fiscal year 2024 was $11.6 million, while gross margin was 20.0%. Gross profit for fiscal year 2023 was $12.5 million, while gross margin was 22.5%. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in write-off inventory from the Lee Lee acquisition, and increased occupancy costs of existing supermarkets and Lee Lee.

Net loss for fiscal year 2024 was approximately $3.3 million, compared to net income of approximately $1.3 million last fiscal year. The net loss was primarily due to a decrease in gross profit and other income, and an increase in investment loss from equity method investment, operating expenses, and income tax expense.

Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

The Company is reiterating the following guidance for fiscal year 2025:

Revenues between $120 million and $125 million

Net income positive



About Maison Solutions Inc.

Maison Solutions Inc. is a U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian food and merchandise, particularly to members of Asian-American communities. The Company is committed to providing Asian fresh produce, meat, seafood, and other daily necessities in a manner that caters to traditional Asian-American family values and cultural norms, while also accounting for the new and faster-paced lifestyle of younger generations and the diverse makeup of the communities in which the Company operates. Since its formation in 2019, the Company has acquired equity interests in four traditional Asian supermarkets in the Los Angeles, California area, operating under the brand name HK Good Fortune, and three supermarkets in the Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona metro areas, operating under the brand name Lee Lee International Supermarket. To learn more about Maison Solutions, please visit the Company's website at www.maisonsolutionsinc.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Maison Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1-949-574-3860

MSS@gateway-grp.com



MAISON SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





Years Ended April 30,





2024



2023

Revenue

$ 58,043,161



$ 55,399,112

Cost of goods sold



46,422,064





42,947,952

Gross profit



11,621,097





12,451,160



















Operating expenses:















Selling expenses



10,155,828





8,479,578

General and administrative expenses



4,169,275





3,887,935

Total operating expenses



14,325,103





12,367,513



















Income (loss) from operations



(2,704,006 )



83,647



















Non-operating income (expenses):















Interest income (expense), net



(124,260 )



42,606

Investment loss from equity method investment



(538,542 )







Other income, net



420,341





1,849,534



















Non-operating income (expenses), net



(242,461 )



1,892,140



















Income (loss) before income tax



(2,946,467 )



1,975,787



















Income tax provisions



440,562





336,486



















Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interest



(3,387,029 )



1,639,301



















Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest



(46,823 )



387,498



















Net income (loss) attributable to Maison Solutions Inc.

$ (3,340,206 )

$ 1,251,803



















Net income (Loss) per share attributable to Maison Solutions, Inc.















- basic and diluted

$ (0.19 )

$ 0.08



















Weighted average number of common stock outstanding - basic and diluted



17,913,869





16,000,000



MAISON SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





April 30,

2024



April 30,

2023

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ -



$ 2,569,766

Accounts receivable



111,874





315,356

Accounts receivable - related parties



459,647





289,615

Inventories, net



6,802,255





2,978,986

Prepayments



3,263,711





1,547,243

Other receivables and other current assets



1,240,786





550,836

Other receivable - related parties



33,995





33,995

Total current assets



11,912,268





8,285,797

Non-current assets:















Restricted cash



1,101





1,101

Property and equipment, net



2,334,963





671,463

Intangible assets, net



7,978,911





197,329

Security deposits



946,208





457,491

Investment under cost method



75,000





-

Investment under cost method - related parties



203,440





203,440

Investment in equity securities



1,261,458





-

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



40,726,647





22,545,190

Goodwill



16,957,147





2,222,211

Total non-current assets



70,484,875





26,298,225

Total assets

$ 82,397,143



$ 34,584,022



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT















Current liabilities:















Bank overdraft

$ 97,445



$ -

Accounts payable



5,394,423





3,105,592

Accounts payable - related parties



470,605





465,310

Accrued expenses and other payables



1,627,082





867,796

Other payables - related parties



491,586





241,585

Income tax payable



442,518





961,034

Contract liabilities



965,696





449,334

Operating lease liabilities, current



4,088,678





1,761,182

Loan payables, current



65,098





370,828

Notes payable, current



15,126,065





150,000

Total current liabilities



28,769,196





8,372,661

Non-current liabilities:















Long-term loan payables



2,496,201





2,561,299

Security deposit from sub-tenants



125,114





105,637

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



39,015,252





22,711,760

Deferred tax liability, net



1,272,260





40,408

Total non-current liabilities



42,908,827





25,419,104

Total Liabilities



71,678,023





33,791,765



















Commitment and contingencies (Note 17)

































Stockholders' Equity:















Class A Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 97,000,000 shares authorized; 17,450,476 and 13,760,000 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively



1,745





1,376

Class B Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; 2,240,000 shares issued and outstanding



224





224

Additional paid in capital



13,313,523





-

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)



(2,817,495 )



522,710

Total Maison Solutions, Inc. stockholders' equity



10,497,997





524,310

Noncontrolling interests



221,123





267,947

Total stockholders' equity



10,719,120





792,257

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 82,397,143



$ 34,584,022



MAISON SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Years Ended April 30,





2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities











Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interest

$ (3,387,029 )

$ 1,639,301

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization expense



461,868





371,696

Inventory impairment



(5,961 )



(130,056 ) Bad debt expense



(60,000 )



225,766

Investment loss



538,542





-

Change in deferred taxes



(11,698 )



(3,125 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



203,481





(258,309 ) Accounts receivable - related parties



(271,461 )



243,881

Inventories



914,356





343,513

Prepayments



(1,716,468 )



(819,592 ) Other receivables and other current assets



(474,943 )



(504,758 ) Security deposits



(488,717 )



5,654

Accounts payable



(59,633 )



(589,651 ) Accounts payable - related parties



106,725





(161,677 ) Accrued expenses and other payables



342,592





(503,338 ) Income tax payable



(518,516 )



334,622

Contract liabilities



503,326





68,037

Operating lease liabilities



400,913





203,940

Other long-term payables



19,477





18,287

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(3,503,146 )



484,191



















Cash flows from investing activities















Payments of equipment purchase



(382,132 )



(49,388 ) Payments for intangible assets purchase



(2,950,000 )



-

Investment into TMA Liquor Inc.



(75,000 )



-

Investment into HKGF Market of Arcadia, LLC



(1,800,000 )



-

Payment for acquisition of subsidiaries



(7,000,000 )



(2,500,000 ) Loans repaid from third parties



-





4,410,270

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(12,207,132 )



1,860,882



















Cash flows from financing activities















Bank overdraft



97,445





(281,941 ) Repayments (to) borrowings from related parties



250,000





(101,965 ) Repayments of loan payables



(370,825 )



(362,731 ) Repayment of notes payable



(150,000 )



-

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock



13,313,892





-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



13,140,512





(746,637 )

















Net changes in cash and restricted cash



(2,569,766 )



1,598,436

Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the year



2,570,867





972,431

Cash and restricted cash at the end of the year

$ 1,101



$ 2,570,867



















Supplemental disclosure of cash and restricted cash















Cash

$ -



$ 2,569,766

Restricted cash



1,101





1,101

Total cash and restricted cash

$ 1,101



$ 2,570,867



















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information















Cash paid for interest

$ 104,451



$ 70,795

Cash paid for income taxes

$ 973,656



$ 8,481



















Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities















Increase of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

$ 10,196



$ 8,454,300



SOURCE: Maison Solutions, Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com