Newark, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2024) - AXIOMIO, a cloud computing and cybersecurity solutions provider, announced its X-Ops Platform today. This solution integrates cloud security, compliance, and financial operations (FinOps) capabilities to address challenges organizations face in managing complex cloud environments.

The X-Ops Platform automates and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to provide visibility and control across multi-cloud infrastructures. It aims to help businesses streamline security operations, maintain regulatory compliance, and manage cloud spending through a unified interface.

Prasanna G, CEO of AXIOMIO, noted that organizations often need more support with multi-cloud environments, fragmented tools and processes for managing security, compliance, and costs in cloud environments as cloud adoption increases. He stated that the X-Ops platform brings these functions together into a single solution.

The X-Ops Platform offers features including automated security assessment and remediation, compliance monitoring and reporting, cost optimization recommendations, and visibility across major cloud providers like AWS, Azure and M365.

Prasanna said the platform aims to enable businesses to improve efficiency and reduce risks in cloud operations by unifying security, compliance, and financial management functions.

AXIOMIO's recent cloud security report found that 78% of organizations now use hybrid or multi-cloud strategies, highlighting the complexity of cloud environments.

The X-Ops Platform is now available for enterprise customers. More information can be found at https://axiomio.com/xops.

About AXIOMIO

AXIOMIO is a leading provider of cloud computing and cybersecurity solutions, empowering businesses to innovate securely in the digital age. With over a decade of proficiency in AWS, Azure, and other major cloud platforms, AXIOMIO helps high-impact companies harness the power of the public cloud while guaranteeing robust security, compliance, and cost optimization. The company's team of over 100 certified cloud engineers has completed over 30 large-scale cloud migrations and launched over 100,000 virtual desktops for clients across various industries.

