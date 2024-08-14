BCII Enterprises Inc.: Strategic Gains at AI4: BCII Enterprises Excited to Grow Revenue Partnership With CETI, Receiving Up to 20% of Net Revenue

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / BCII Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:BCII), a pioneering public company, proudly announces its strategic support for CETI AI, a leading provider of AI infrastructure solutions, at the prestigious AI4 conference. The event, scheduled for August 15-16, 2024, in Las Vegas, NV, will feature CETI AI's CEO, Dennis Jarvis, on a panel titled "The Future of Humans & Machines - The Economy, Human Well-Being & The World."

As part of a strategic agreement, BCII Enterprises has committed a $60 million investment to bolster CETI AI's expansion of its global AI datacenter network. This partnership is structured around an innovative revenue-sharing model that allows BCII to receive up to 20% of CETI AI's net revenues. This agreement not only strengthens CETI AI's infrastructure capabilities but also ensures BCII's participation in the fast-growing AI market.

"We are excited to partner with CETI AI, a leader in AI datacenter and infrastructure, to accelerate our own growth and market positioning in the AI space," said Andreas Typaldos, CEO of BCII Enterprises. "CETI AI's unique access to the latest, most powerful, and hard-to-get AI chips and servers allows for rapid and planned growth of their AI datacenter network. This translates into expanding revenues, market positioning, and enterprise valuation, benefiting both CETI AI's and BCII's shareholders."

Dennis Jarvis, CEO of CETI AI, will discuss the crucial role of AI infrastructure in the future of artificial intelligence during the conference. "Our mission is to ensure that AI infrastructure is accessible, efficient, and capable of supporting the next generation of AI innovations. We are focused on expanding our AI capabilities and working closely with both public and private companies to achieve this," said Jarvis.

Tony Evans, Chief Strategy Officer of CETI AI, who will also be attending the conference, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership and the opportunities it presents. "We're here at AI4 to make deals and offer our state-of-the-art AI server solutions, including the NVIDIA H100 and H200, at special rates for attendees. We are looking forward to working with entrepreneurs, private companies, and public corporations to advance AI technology," Evans stated.

About BCII Enterprises

BCII Enterprises is dedicated to supporting innovative technologies and companies through strategic investments and collaborations. Led by CEO Andreas Typaldos, BCII Enterprises is committed to advancing AI capabilities and fostering the growth of cutting-edge technological solutions.

About CETI AI

CETI AI is a pioneering AI infrastructure company focused on delivering high-performance server solutions to support decentralized AI operations. With a mission to democratize access to AI technology, CETI AI works with companies and protocols to ensure that AI advancements benefit a broad spectrum of industries.

