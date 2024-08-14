



KYOTO, Japan, Aug 14, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Valuufy, a pioneering fintech startup drawn from a decades' work in measuring and creating sustainable value at Doshisha University's Value Research Center, has launched with its groundbreaking ValuuCompass, a comprehensive framework set to transform sustainable business practices and sustainability investing by providing a fully transparent and actionable framework for assessing and improving sustainability performance.The current state of sustainability reporting:* Confusing and inefficient for companies* Multiple different standards and metric* Emphasis on past activities rather than future strategies* Difficult to capture real impacts on people and the environment* No reliable benchmark for investors to assess sustainability risks and opportunitiesValuuCompass addresses precisely these challenges.The ValuuCompass addresses a critical gap in the market: the lack of a holistic, transparent system for assessing a company's true stakeholder impacts and sustainability risks that arise from these. At the heart of this new product is the Value Model, which has synthesized more than 1,200 individual impact measurements from leading global ESG and sustainability frameworks into a clear goal-based model to measure stakeholder impacts and value creation.With this new assessment system, Valuufy offers businesses and investors a clear, actionable view of value creation that goes far beyond traditional sustainability and ESG metrics. "In an era where 'value washing' - the pretense of sustainable value creation - poses significant financial and reputational risks, both companies and investors need a reliable compass," said Kyle Barnes, CEO of Valuufy. "Valuufy's products and services provide these capabilities, offering a level of transparency and insight that goes beyond all other existing solutions."Dr. Philip Sugai, Director of Research at Valuufy and Director at the Value Research Center, emphasized the revolutionary approach that Valuufy is taking: "The current systems underlying sustainability and ESG are fundamentally broken, focusing on backwards looking disclosures rather than forward-looking strategies. Valuufy was established to change this paradigm, helping businesses to shift their focus to creating real, and measurable value across their key stakeholders."Valuufy's ongoing activities are aimed at bringing this important mindset to business strategy creation for businesses of all sizes. "Today, we're not just launching a new tool; we're setting a new standard for sustainable business and investing," added Marco Koeder, Chief Marketing Officer. "By 2030, we aim to establish the Value Model as the global benchmark for measuring and creating sustainable value."Benefits of ValuuCompass for Companies:* First universal, objective standard to measure real impact on people and planet* Provides actionable recommendations for improvement* Enhances performance in sustainability reporting framework* Transforms complex data into clear, strategic insightsBenefits of ValuuCompass for Investors:* Enables truly informed decisions on sustainability risks and opportunities* Offers rigorous, quantifiable metrics for portfolio assessment* Aligns perfectly with the financial sector's data-driven approach* Provides a competitive edge in sustainable investingDiscover how Valuufy is revolutionizing the future of sustainability at www.valuufy.com.About ValuufyValuufy seeks to transform how the world understands and acts on sustainability. Founded in 2024, Valuufy Inc is a registered Japanese startup in Kyoto, Japan born of 10 years' academic value research at Doshisha University and the Value Research Center. Led by an international team with expertise in value research, sustainability strategies, innovative technologies, business development, and ESG assessments, Valuufy provides a suite of products and services to promote value creation activities across stakeholders for businesses of all sizes - to set new standards in transparent, data-driven decision-making in the realm of sustainability and value creation. For more, visit www.valuufy.com.The Value Research Center was officially established at Doshisha University in Kyoto, Japan in November 2021 to develop a system for measuring, monitoring, assessing, and reporting on the value creation and destruction impacts that organizations have on various stakeholder groups. The result is the Value Model, which forms the foundation for ValuuCompass.Contact:Marco KoederE: marco@valuufy.comT: +49-175-999-8647Press/Media requestsE: news@valuufy.comT: +81-90-9742-0860Source: Valuufy IncCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.