The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 14.08.2024
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 14.08.2024
Aktien
1 CNE100006624 Immuneonco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc.
2 US69122G1022 Blue Owl Capital Corporation III
3 AU0000310211 Redivium Ltd.
4 FI4000511597 LapWall Oyj
5 US97690A1088 Wiwynn Corp.
Anleihen
1 US04273WAF86 Arrow Electronics Inc.
2 US532457CR72 Eli Lilly and Company
3 US29336TAE01 Enlink Midstream LLC
4 US532457CT39 Eli Lilly and Company
5 US575718AG63 Massachusetts Institute of Technology
6 US575718AJ03 Massachusetts Institute of Technology
7 US575718AA93 Massachusetts Institute of Technology
8 US575718AB76 Massachusetts Institute of Technology
9 US575718AF80 Massachusetts Institute of Technology
10 US532457CQ99 Eli Lilly and Company
11 FR0128537232 Frankreich, Republik
12 IT0005610297 Italien, Republik
13 ES0L02508080 Spanien, Königreich
14 US15189TBH95 CenterPoint Energy Inc.
15 US15189TBJ51 CenterPoint Energy Inc.
16 US532457CS55 Eli Lilly and Company
17 US532457CP17 Eli Lilly and Company
18 XS1706939904 Grand City Properties S.A.
19 US720186AR65 Piedmont Natural Gas Co. Inc.
20 XS2870909863 South West Water Finance PLC
21 DE000BU0E204 Deutschland, Bundesrepublik
22 DE000HLB5857 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
23 DE000HLB5865 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
