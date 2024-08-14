The new products utilize propane refrigerant and have a seasonal coefficient of performance of over 5. According to the manufacturer, it can achieve a flow temperature of 75 C, even when it is -15 C outside. South Korean electronics manufacturer LG has launched two new versions of its Therma V R290 Monobloc residential heat pump. The new air-to-water heat pumps have an output of 7 kW and 9 kW, respectively. "Following the successful launch of the large capacity models (12, 14, 16kW) at last year's IFA, the new Therma V models come with an advanced compressor that unlocks greater efficiency and ...

