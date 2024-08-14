A new Dutch home battery has a new twist on old technology: gel lead-acid batteries, for safe operation. From ESS News SS4U, a new company from parent TSS4U, a Dutch off-grid solar specialist and engineering firm, has launched a new battery designed for residential use. It is based on what's old-is-new-again technology: lead-acid, with a twist. The battery is a gel lead-acid implementation, developed in collaboration with VDL Groep, a diversified Dutch manufacturer in energy, mobility, tech, and more. It features an integrated charging system designed by ESS4U, which optimizes battery life and ...

