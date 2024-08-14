TwentyFour Income Fund - Fund Factsheet & Commentary July 2024
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14
14/08/2024
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Monthly Factsheet
Factsheet Commentary
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of July 2024.
For further information, please contact:
For professional/institutional investors:
https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00B90J5Z95/twentyfour-income-fund
For retail investors:
www.twentyfourincomefund.com
Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson
