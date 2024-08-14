Ex-Dentsu Global Executive Drawn to NP Digital to Meet Rising European Demand

Digital Agency Veteran Mark Fagan Leading the Charge as New EMEA Managing Director

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024, a global leader in end-to-end digital marketing, welcomes Mark Fagan as its Manager Director of EMEA. NP Digital is quickly reacting to the increasing demand from their own clients for greater specialist support in performance-led campaigns for major European markets. Fagan will be based in Dublin which acts as the central hub for a variety of multinational businesses and where NP Digital partners such as Google, Meta, Microsoft and TikTok have their EMEA headquarters.

Fagan has a career-long specialization in digital performance marketing, bringing his extensive expertise in developing regional growth strategies, helping foster inclusive cultures and managing complex global business operations to the new position. Fagan has over two decades of client leadership experience across a variety of sectors in all regions worldwide. He has spent the last 10 years leading high-growth international regions where his innovation and strategic development produced extraordinary results.

"Our European expansion strategy has been driven by inbound demand from brands in countries like Spain, Italy, France, UK and Germany, and we're now seeing increased interest from U.S. brands seeking support to connect with customers in these European markets," said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. "With his extensive experience in these markets, Mark is the ideal leader to integrate the region with a cohesive, specialized offering that addresses the cultural nuances of each country."

Before joining NP Digital, Fagan worked in leadership roles across the UK, Europe and APAC regions. He recently helped establish the Brainlabs APAC business across Singapore, Australia and India as its APAC CEO. Before that he spent 10 years with iProspect in various executive leadership roles including President EMEA and Global Chief Operating Officer, supporting the growth and development of its 93 offices across 51 markets with a team of 4,500+ performance marketing professionals working with clients such as Sky, PayPal, Marriott International, H&M and GM.

"NP Digital's specialist structure, the culture everyone has helped shape and its performance-centric approach resonated deeply with me. Its impressive growth to-date, the award-winning work being delivered to our clients and the increasing demand for performance-led campaigns in the European region were key factors in my decision to join the agency," said Fagan. "I look forward to enhancing our sophisticated offering and helping facilitate more thought leadership to the marketing community in Europe."

