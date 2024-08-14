DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 14-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 August 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 13 August 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 150,000 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8360 GBP1.5680 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8120 GBP1.5460 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8242 GBP1.5581

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 638,454,260 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,600 1.8120 XDUB 08:32:28 00029143155TRDU1 567 1.8120 XDUB 08:32:28 00029143154TRDU1 2,480 1.8120 XDUB 08:37:40 00029143159TRDU1 2,261 1.8140 XDUB 08:55:15 00029143203TRDU1 4,574 1.8160 XDUB 09:20:56 00029143265TRDU1 5,120 1.8140 XDUB 09:20:56 00029143266TRDU1 430 1.8200 XDUB 09:51:17 00029143329TRDU1 2,561 1.8200 XDUB 09:51:17 00029143330TRDU1 701 1.8180 XDUB 09:52:35 00029143335TRDU1 601 1.8180 XDUB 09:52:35 00029143334TRDU1 2,548 1.8180 XDUB 09:52:35 00029143333TRDU1 2,564 1.8200 XDUB 09:52:35 00029143332TRDU1 1,172 1.8180 XDUB 09:52:35 00029143336TRDU1 2,346 1.8180 XDUB 10:24:24 00029143357TRDU1 1,495 1.8160 XDUB 10:24:24 00029143359TRDU1 871 1.8160 XDUB 10:24:24 00029143358TRDU1 2,370 1.8200 XDUB 10:42:51 00029143377TRDU1 2,281 1.8180 XDUB 10:42:52 00029143378TRDU1 2,309 1.8300 XDUB 11:19:32 00029143534TRDU1 407 1.8300 XDUB 11:19:32 00029143533TRDU1 288 1.8280 XDUB 11:23:06 00029143537TRDU1 2,007 1.8280 XDUB 11:23:06 00029143536TRDU1 787 1.8260 XDUB 11:24:30 00029143540TRDU1 2,600 1.8260 XDUB 11:24:30 00029143539TRDU1 1,943 1.8260 XDUB 11:24:30 00029143538TRDU1 2,286 1.8240 XDUB 11:59:16 00029143575TRDU1 2,479 1.8260 XDUB 12:08:58 00029143578TRDU1 1,845 1.8300 XDUB 12:19:59 00029143596TRDU1 508 1.8300 XDUB 12:19:59 00029143595TRDU1 2,418 1.8300 XDUB 12:30:52 00029143614TRDU1 2,257 1.8260 XDUB 12:33:42 00029143620TRDU1 475 1.8220 XDUB 12:38:01 00029143622TRDU1 2,258 1.8220 XDUB 12:38:02 00029143625TRDU1 1,142 1.8220 XDUB 12:38:02 00029143624TRDU1 640 1.8220 XDUB 12:38:02 00029143623TRDU1 2,657 1.8160 XDUB 13:05:59 00029143671TRDU1 2,322 1.8220 XDUB 13:25:07 00029143686TRDU1 358 1.8220 XDUB 13:25:07 00029143685TRDU1 2,570 1.8260 XDUB 13:42:33 00029143726TRDU1 1,169 1.8360 XDUB 13:49:19 00029143767TRDU1 1,250 1.8360 XDUB 13:49:19 00029143766TRDU1 2,617 1.8360 XDUB 13:51:29 00029143769TRDU1 1,614 1.8300 XDUB 13:52:00 00029143775TRDU1 774 1.8300 XDUB 13:52:08 00029143776TRDU1 2,440 1.8260 XDUB 13:52:18 00029143777TRDU1 1,913 1.8220 XDUB 14:09:01 00029143788TRDU1 451 1.8220 XDUB 14:09:01 00029143789TRDU1 2,338 1.8240 XDUB 14:20:19 00029143878TRDU1 1,681 1.8200 XDUB 14:20:25 00029143881TRDU1 618 1.8200 XDUB 14:20:25 00029143880TRDU1 1,944 1.8220 XDUB 14:35:19 00029144048TRDU1 220 1.8220 XDUB 14:35:19 00029144047TRDU1 246 1.8220 XDUB 14:35:19 00029144046TRDU1 2,641 1.8220 XDUB 14:40:00 00029144122TRDU1 5,483 1.8200 XDUB 14:41:20 00029144125TRDU1 2,301 1.8300 XDUB 14:55:21 00029144147TRDU1 616 1.8360 XDUB 15:00:41 00029144161TRDU1 5,514 1.8340 XDUB 15:02:00 00029144164TRDU1 1,636 1.8340 XDUB 15:02:00 00029144162TRDU1 2,346 1.8360 XDUB 15:02:00 00029144163TRDU1 788 1.8300 XDUB 15:20:46 00029144216TRDU1 1,649 1.8300 XDUB 15:20:46 00029144215TRDU1 4,870 1.8280 XDUB 15:22:35 00029144220TRDU1 2,685 1.8260 XDUB 15:22:35 00029144221TRDU1 1,095 1.8240 XDUB 15:38:41 00029144255TRDU1 2,630 1.8240 XDUB 15:38:41 00029144254TRDU1 2,315 1.8240 XDUB 15:41:10 00029144288TRDU1 2,463 1.8280 XDUB 15:55:33 00029144323TRDU1 2,429 1.8280 XDUB 16:00:26 00029144330TRDU1 100 1.8260 XDUB 16:04:02 00029144347TRDU1 4,471 1.8260 XDUB 16:04:02 00029144346TRDU1 2,448 1.8260 XDUB 16:11:04 00029144399TRDU1 2,435 1.8260 XDUB 16:11:04 00029144398TRDU1 4,883 1.8260 XDUB 16:16:57 00029144431TRDU1 2,326 1.8280 XDUB 16:20:50 00029144439TRDU1 1,503 1.8280 XDUB 16:22:29 00029144448TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 3,741 1.5460 XLON 09:25:14 00029143277TRDU1 164 1.5460 XLON 09:25:14 00029143276TRDU1 3,882 1.5460 XLON 09:25:14 00029143275TRDU1 2,069 1.5520 XLON 09:52:35 00029143331TRDU1 1,968 1.5500 XLON 10:24:26 00029143360TRDU1 2,037 1.5520 XLON 10:42:51 00029143376TRDU1 1,908 1.5580 XLON 11:28:38 00029143549TRDU1 1,960 1.5580 XLON 11:28:38 00029143548TRDU1 1,943 1.5600 XLON 11:56:17 00029143574TRDU1 2,149 1.5600 XLON 12:33:42 00029143619TRDU1 2,034 1.5640 XLON 13:52:00 00029143774TRDU1 2,108 1.5640 XLON 13:52:00 00029143773TRDU1 2,233 1.5640 XLON 13:52:00 00029143772TRDU1 3,868 1.5580 XLON 14:20:19 00029143879TRDU1 2,293 1.5680 XLON 15:00:39 00029144160TRDU1 6,179 1.5660 XLON 15:02:27 00029144165TRDU1 3,999 1.5600 XLON 15:51:58 00029144316TRDU1 1,973 1.5600 XLON 16:10:59 00029144397TRDU1 3,492 1.5600 XLON 16:20:50 00029144440TRDU1

