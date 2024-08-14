Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
14.08.24
08:06 Uhr
1,822 Euro
+0,008
+0,44 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8181,87609:47
Dow Jones News
14.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
14 August 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 13 August 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           150,000     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8360     GBP1.5680 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8120     GBP1.5460 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8242     GBP1.5581

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 638,454,260 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,600      1.8120        XDUB     08:32:28      00029143155TRDU1 
567       1.8120        XDUB     08:32:28      00029143154TRDU1 
2,480      1.8120        XDUB     08:37:40      00029143159TRDU1 
2,261      1.8140        XDUB     08:55:15      00029143203TRDU1 
4,574      1.8160        XDUB     09:20:56      00029143265TRDU1 
5,120      1.8140        XDUB     09:20:56      00029143266TRDU1 
430       1.8200        XDUB     09:51:17      00029143329TRDU1 
2,561      1.8200        XDUB     09:51:17      00029143330TRDU1 
701       1.8180        XDUB     09:52:35      00029143335TRDU1 
601       1.8180        XDUB     09:52:35      00029143334TRDU1 
2,548      1.8180        XDUB     09:52:35      00029143333TRDU1 
2,564      1.8200        XDUB     09:52:35      00029143332TRDU1 
1,172      1.8180        XDUB     09:52:35      00029143336TRDU1 
2,346      1.8180        XDUB     10:24:24      00029143357TRDU1 
1,495      1.8160        XDUB     10:24:24      00029143359TRDU1 
871       1.8160        XDUB     10:24:24      00029143358TRDU1 
2,370      1.8200        XDUB     10:42:51      00029143377TRDU1 
2,281      1.8180        XDUB     10:42:52      00029143378TRDU1 
2,309      1.8300        XDUB     11:19:32      00029143534TRDU1 
407       1.8300        XDUB     11:19:32      00029143533TRDU1 
288       1.8280        XDUB     11:23:06      00029143537TRDU1 
2,007      1.8280        XDUB     11:23:06      00029143536TRDU1 
787       1.8260        XDUB     11:24:30      00029143540TRDU1 
2,600      1.8260        XDUB     11:24:30      00029143539TRDU1 
1,943      1.8260        XDUB     11:24:30      00029143538TRDU1 
2,286      1.8240        XDUB     11:59:16      00029143575TRDU1 
2,479      1.8260        XDUB     12:08:58      00029143578TRDU1 
1,845      1.8300        XDUB     12:19:59      00029143596TRDU1 
508       1.8300        XDUB     12:19:59      00029143595TRDU1 
2,418      1.8300        XDUB     12:30:52      00029143614TRDU1 
2,257      1.8260        XDUB     12:33:42      00029143620TRDU1 
475       1.8220        XDUB     12:38:01      00029143622TRDU1 
2,258      1.8220        XDUB     12:38:02      00029143625TRDU1 
1,142      1.8220        XDUB     12:38:02      00029143624TRDU1 
640       1.8220        XDUB     12:38:02      00029143623TRDU1 
2,657      1.8160        XDUB     13:05:59      00029143671TRDU1 
2,322      1.8220        XDUB     13:25:07      00029143686TRDU1 
358       1.8220        XDUB     13:25:07      00029143685TRDU1 
2,570      1.8260        XDUB     13:42:33      00029143726TRDU1 
1,169      1.8360        XDUB     13:49:19      00029143767TRDU1 
1,250      1.8360        XDUB     13:49:19      00029143766TRDU1 
2,617      1.8360        XDUB     13:51:29      00029143769TRDU1 
1,614      1.8300        XDUB     13:52:00      00029143775TRDU1 
774       1.8300        XDUB     13:52:08      00029143776TRDU1 
2,440      1.8260        XDUB     13:52:18      00029143777TRDU1 
1,913      1.8220        XDUB     14:09:01      00029143788TRDU1 
451       1.8220        XDUB     14:09:01      00029143789TRDU1 
2,338      1.8240        XDUB     14:20:19      00029143878TRDU1 
1,681      1.8200        XDUB     14:20:25      00029143881TRDU1 
618       1.8200        XDUB     14:20:25      00029143880TRDU1 
1,944      1.8220        XDUB     14:35:19      00029144048TRDU1 
220       1.8220        XDUB     14:35:19      00029144047TRDU1 
246       1.8220        XDUB     14:35:19      00029144046TRDU1 
2,641      1.8220        XDUB     14:40:00      00029144122TRDU1 
5,483      1.8200        XDUB     14:41:20      00029144125TRDU1 
2,301      1.8300        XDUB     14:55:21      00029144147TRDU1 
616       1.8360        XDUB     15:00:41      00029144161TRDU1 
5,514      1.8340        XDUB     15:02:00      00029144164TRDU1 
1,636      1.8340        XDUB     15:02:00      00029144162TRDU1 
2,346      1.8360        XDUB     15:02:00      00029144163TRDU1 
788       1.8300        XDUB     15:20:46      00029144216TRDU1 
1,649      1.8300        XDUB     15:20:46      00029144215TRDU1 
4,870      1.8280        XDUB     15:22:35      00029144220TRDU1 
2,685      1.8260        XDUB     15:22:35      00029144221TRDU1 
1,095      1.8240        XDUB     15:38:41      00029144255TRDU1 
2,630      1.8240        XDUB     15:38:41      00029144254TRDU1 
2,315      1.8240        XDUB     15:41:10      00029144288TRDU1 
2,463      1.8280        XDUB     15:55:33      00029144323TRDU1 
2,429      1.8280        XDUB     16:00:26      00029144330TRDU1 
100       1.8260        XDUB     16:04:02      00029144347TRDU1 
4,471      1.8260        XDUB     16:04:02      00029144346TRDU1 
2,448      1.8260        XDUB     16:11:04      00029144399TRDU1 
2,435      1.8260        XDUB     16:11:04      00029144398TRDU1 
4,883      1.8260        XDUB     16:16:57      00029144431TRDU1 
2,326      1.8280        XDUB     16:20:50      00029144439TRDU1 
1,503      1.8280        XDUB     16:22:29      00029144448TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
3,741      1.5460        XLON     09:25:14      00029143277TRDU1 
164       1.5460        XLON     09:25:14      00029143276TRDU1 
3,882      1.5460        XLON     09:25:14      00029143275TRDU1 
2,069      1.5520        XLON     09:52:35      00029143331TRDU1 
1,968      1.5500        XLON     10:24:26      00029143360TRDU1 
2,037      1.5520        XLON     10:42:51      00029143376TRDU1 
1,908      1.5580        XLON     11:28:38      00029143549TRDU1 
1,960      1.5580        XLON     11:28:38      00029143548TRDU1 
1,943      1.5600        XLON     11:56:17      00029143574TRDU1 
2,149      1.5600        XLON     12:33:42      00029143619TRDU1 
2,034      1.5640        XLON     13:52:00      00029143774TRDU1 
2,108      1.5640        XLON     13:52:00      00029143773TRDU1 
2,233      1.5640        XLON     13:52:00      00029143772TRDU1 
3,868      1.5580        XLON     14:20:19      00029143879TRDU1 
2,293      1.5680        XLON     15:00:39      00029144160TRDU1 
6,179      1.5660        XLON     15:02:27      00029144165TRDU1 
3,999      1.5600        XLON     15:51:58      00029144316TRDU1 
1,973      1.5600        XLON     16:10:59      00029144397TRDU1 
3,492      1.5600        XLON     16:20:50      00029144440TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  340372 
EQS News ID:  1967377 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1967377&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.