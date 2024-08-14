JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) publishes interim report for January-June 2024

Växjö, Sweden, 14 August 2024 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of rugged computers for demanding environments, publishes its interim report for the period January-June 2024 today.

Summary of key figures

Order intake 55.0 MSEK (55.0)

Net sales 69.6 MSEK (87.6)

Operating profit -0.5 MSEK (0.0)

Profit after taxes 0.2 MSEK (0.1)

In short

Order intake in the first half of the year were in line with the same period last year and amounted to MSEK 55.

Net sales ended at MSEK 70, compared with MSEK 88 in the previous year.

Despite tough macroeconomic conditions the organization has performed well. The gross margin increased by 4 percentage points and the operating expenses decreased by MSEK 5 compared to last year. Inventories were reduced by MSEK 3.

The French subsidiary continued to develop according to plan. The Australian reseller, in which JLT owns a third, performed above expectations and added MSEK 0.9 to the earnings.

The efforts to bring JLT Insights, JLT's business intelligence solution, to market are progressing.

Initial signs of stabilization in the market are observed, however, many customers are still adopting a wait-and-see attitude, not least for larger projects. The company are well equipped for a future recovery and expect to reach the long-term growth and profitability targets.

The full interim report is attached to this press release and available for download at the company's website,jltmobile.com. Additional financial information is available online on JLT's investor pages.

This information is information that JLT Mobile Computers AB (pub) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 8:00 am CET on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

Reader Enquiries



JLT Mobile Computers Group Certified Adviser Per Holmberg, CEO Eminova Fondkommission AB Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com (mailto:per.holmberg@jltmobile.com)

www.jltmobile.com (https://jltmobile.com/sv/?utm_campaign=press_release_se__pd&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=Paid) adviser@eminova.se (mailto:Adviser@eminova.se)

www.eminova.se (https://www.eminova.se)

