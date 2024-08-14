Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2024) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTC Pink: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of real-time digital twin software, announces the Company has been recognized as a Sample Vendor for the first time in the latest Gartner® Hype Cycle for ERP, 2024.





The Gartner Hype Cycle for ERP, 2024 positioned edgeTI as a Sample Vendor in the Digital Twins category. Gartner defines, "A digital twin is a software-based model that represents the state of a thing, such as an asset, person, composite process and organization. It embeds business process logic to optimize outcomes into the software templates. Digital twin elements include models, data, one-to-one association and near-real-time monitorability. Digital twin design patterns are built into enabling software - analytics, 3D, CRM or IoT - with real-time data from telemetry or application state changes."

Importance of Digital Twins as stated by Gartner, "Enterprises are using digital twins to accelerate business processes by embedding business process logic into design patterns and templates in software. They are also using digital twins to contribute to building blocks for machine learning and GenAI foundation models. The importance of digital twins is reflected in the improvements they facilitate, such as cost optimization, improved visibility, improved patient outcomes, or new revenue models."

"We are thrilled to be recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for ERP, 2024," said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. "Enterprise Resource Planning outcomes are accelerated by edgeCore. Our Digital Twins Platform unites data without having to rehome everything into a traditional ERP system. This is unique and saves time and expense to achieve value."

edgeTI offers demonstrations of ERP benefits and free evaluations of Digital Twins via the Company's website to prospective enterprises and innovation teams.

Further to the Company's news release in relation to the three corner merger with Block X Capital Corp. as disclosed in the news release of the Company dated August 2, 2024, the Company notes that Ms. Sheri Rempel, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, is also the Chief Financial Officer of Victory Square Technologies Inc. However, this is not a related party transaction as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transaction. Other than Ms. Rempel, the Company and Victory Square Technologies Inc. do not have any common directors or officers.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

