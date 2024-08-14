Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2024) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible"), a leading provider of printed low-power e-paper display products, announces the successful delivery of a high-temperature resistant display for product status indication in medical equipment, to a key player in the medical field. This innovative countdown timer leverages Ynvisible's advanced display technology, customized to endure the rigorous sterilization and cleaning processes required in hospital environments.

At the special request of a leading medical corporation, Ynvisible has developed and successfully delivered a prototype of a new type of display meant to be integrated into high-end medical equipment. This simple and highly resistant technology incorporates a permanent status indicator that serves as an additional safety feature, by indicating when the equipment has completed its last valid utilization.

This new type of customized display was developed in response to the challenges traditional solutions present, especially regarding humidity and temperature resistance. On very sensitive medical machinery, mechanical indicators can be too bulky, take up too much space, and are also more costly than Ynvisible's cost-effective, low-energy indicators. Furthermore, the customized display is engineered to withstand the high temperatures required for autoclave sterilization for medical equipment.

"Our team has a long history of pioneering research and development in printed electronics, and we have constantly pushed the frontiers of what is feasible in printed e-paper technology. I am very proud of our devoted product development team and our management's constant support, which has enabled us to take on and meet such tough and innovative customer requirements. This latest breakthrough demonstrates our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that satisfy the highest healthcare requirements, ensuring both dependability and safety in medical settings," said Carlos Pinheiro, Ynvisible's CTO.

This type of application required Ynvisible to undergo a new type of development process, to create a new display made from glass, that cannot be tampered with. Breaking away from the traditional flexible printed e-paper displays, this achievement showcases the Company's adaptability and readiness to cater to its customers' needs for smart, cost-effective, efficient e-paper-based indicators.

Due to confidentiality agreements, Ynvisible cannot reveal the customer's name or disclose the specific design and functionalities of the product at this time. These agreements are crucial to protecting the customer's competitive advantage, reflecting the strategic value and significance of this collaboration.

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

Ynvisible Investor Update Webinar

Mark your calendars and register now for Ynvisible's investor-focused webinar on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 4:00 pm (CET) / 10:00 am (EST). CEO Ramin Heydarpour and the executive team will provide an overview of Ynvisible's progress in product development, customer acquisition, and market strategy. Attendees will gain valuable insights into technical and commercial achievements, future prospects, and strategic initiatives. Register here.

